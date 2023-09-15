Roasty's Coffee - Evans, CO 3100 11th Ave
Iced and Frozen
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen Latte
Iced Americano
Iced Coffee
Iced Greek Coffee
Shaken Nescafe over ice with your choice of cream.
Iced Latte
Ice - Milk - Espresso
Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Half drip coffee - half steamed milk
Cold Brew
Tea & Cocoa
Hot Chocolate
Matcha (Iced)
Matcha (Frozen)
Boba Tea
Lotus, Red Bull, and Sodas
Lotus Energy Drink
Your choice of Lotus base, ice, club soda, flavoring, and topper
Red Bull
Food Items
Burritos
Cinnamon Rolls
Choco-Freta Bar
Krautburgers
Extra Coffee Products
96 oz TO-GO coffee box
Single Pot Lavazza Bags
