Ali'i Bar and Grill 444 NIU STREET
Starter
- Caesar Salad$13.50
Chopped hearts romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes & herb croutons
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$18.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, herb croutons & grilled chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$18.00
Tossed in housemade Buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing
- Loaded Hummus$22.00
Hummus with roasted sweet peppers, antipasto olives, feta & cherry tomatoes. Served with crackers & pita bread.
- Sauteed Mushrooms$10.00
Seasonal mushrooms, tossed with edamame, caramelized onions
- Edamame$8.00
Edamame with caramelized garlic, shoyu & chili flakes
- Crinkle Fries$11.00
Crispy crinkle fries with a side of ketchup
Entree
- Ali'i Burger$18.00
Wagyu beef patty, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, chipotle aioli & jack cheese on a brioche bun
- Blackened Shrimp and Cheese Grits$23.00
Blackened shrimp & cheesy grits with brown gravy, drizzled with Portuguese sausage. Served with honey cornbread muffin
- Fried Noodles$21.00
Yakisoba noodles, spam & vegetables fried & tossed in a shoyu oyster sauce
- Seared Salmon$25.00
Seared Wild Alaskan in a lemon butter sauce with a side of mashed potatoes
- Grilled Ribeye$39.00
16 oz. grilled ribeye served with garlic herb butter, with a side of mashed potatoes