Rock N Roll Sushi® Fayetteville, AR
Food
Opening Acts
- Appetizer Sampler$15.99
Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and potstickes served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
- Crispy Crab Wontons$8.99
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
- Edamame$5.99
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted.
- Egg Rolls$7.99
Two crispy fried pork and vegetable egg rolls with sweet chili sauce.
- Headbanger Shrimp$8.49
Shrimp fried to a golden crunch, tossed in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese. Served with headbanger sauce swirled with eel sauce.
- Potstickers$8.99
Five grilled pork and ginger potstickers. Served with togarashi, green onion, and ponzu sauce.
- Stage Divers$10.99
Japanese style, hand breaded fried chicken w/ headbanger sauce
- TNT Shrimp$8.99
It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.
- Tuna Tataki$8.99
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
- Twisted Tuna$10.99
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Served with wonton chips
Headliners
- Axl Roll$13.99
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
- British Invasion$15.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Crowd Surfer Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeño outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Electric Roll$14.99
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Freedom Roll$15.99
Let freedom ring with: Spicy tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado with sweet chili and sriracha in every bite!!
- Good Times Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Groupie Roll$14.99
Spicy tuna, imported shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Jailhouse Roll$13.99
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Jam Sesh Roll$15.99
Yellowtail and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and krab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Legends Roll$15.99
(SOY PAPER WRAP) Soft-shell crab tempura with baked krab inside, layered avocado outside, drizzled with eel sauce, topped with diced mango, jalapeño, spring mix and sweet chili sauce.
- Metalhead Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
- Prima Donna Roll$13.99
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Punk Rock Roll$14.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
- Pyro Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
- Rainbow Roll$11.99
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
- Reggae Roll$13.99
Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Krab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.
- Rocked Lobster Roll$16.99
Lobster and cucumber inside, topped with layered avocado, tobiko, crunchy flakes, sesame seeds and a ginger dressing sauce
- Spider Roll$10.99
Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Summer Crush Roll$9.99
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.
- Sunset Strip Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside,shrimp, krab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Sweet Home Alabama$13.99
(FRIED) Smoked salmon, krab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- The Experience Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Thriller Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunchy flakes and your choice of baked krab meat or spicy crawfish.
- Tourbus Roll$15.99
(BAKED) Spicy tuna, krab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes.
- Unplugged Roll$13.99
(CUCUMBER WRAP) Red tuna, yellowtail, salmon collaborated with krab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice-free.
- Velcro Pygmies Roll$13.99
(SOY PAPER WRAP) Seared filet mignon, cream cheese and krab stick inside. Smoked salmon and jalapeño slices on top with green onion, sesame mayo and eel sauce.
- VIP Roll$15.99
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krab meat, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Volcano Roll$12.99
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$6.99
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
- Eel Roll$8.99
- Japanese Bagel Roll$7.99
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside
- Salmon Roll$8.99
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh Salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
Sprimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
- Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.99
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mano and eel sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
- Tuna Roll$8.99
(Original or Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Veggie Roll$5.99
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
Hibachi Backstage Grill
- Chicken Solo$14.99
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
- Shrimp Solo$16.99
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
- Filet Mignon Solo$20.99
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
- Veggie Solo$10.99
Fried Rice with Grilled Hibachi vegetables. Served with Yum Yum Sauce.
- Chicken, Shrimp & Filet Trio$26.99
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
- The Maine Event$23.99
Lobster and steak over fried rice with avocado and shredded carrots topped with crispy wonton strips, headbanger sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Raw Tracks
- Fresh Salmon Nigiri$5.99
2 pieces
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$5.99
2 pieces
- Unagi / Eel Nigiri$5.99
2 pieces
- Yellowtail Nigiri$7.49
2 pieces
- Tuna/Yellowfin Nigiri$5.99
2 pieces
- Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$5.99
2 pieces
- Fresh Salmon Sashimi$8.49
4 pieces
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$8.49
4 pieces
- Unagi / Eel Sashimi$8.49
4 pieces
- Yellowtail Sashimi$9.99
4 pieces
- Tuna/Yellowfin Sashimi$8.49
4 pieces
- Ebi Shrimp Sashimi$9.99
4 pieces
Green Room Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$13.49
Seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and straberries piled on spring greens. Topped with sweet chili or ginger dressing, ponzu and sesame seeds.
- Cucumber Salad$5.99
Cucumber salad topped with toasted sesame seeds.
- Ginger Salad$6.99
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$5.99
Sweet and savory wakame on spring mix.
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$13.49
Kids Rock
Rockin' Sides
- Fried Rice$4.99
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
- Chicken Fried Rice$5.99
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, chicken, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$7.99
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, shrimp, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
- Steak Fried Rice$8.99
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, steak, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
- Side Egg Roll$3.99
- Side Small Ginger Salad$3.99
- Miso Soup$3.99
- Side Grilled Vegetables$5.99
- Side White Rice$3.99
After Party
- Hall of Fame Brownie$7.99
A towering stack of golden-fried brownieslices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream,chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.
- Cheesecake$7.99
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice oftraditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped withwhipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.