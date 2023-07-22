Rock N Roll Sushi® Colorado Springs, CO
Food
Featured Performers
Strawberry Fields Roll
Soy paper. crispy shrimp. cucumber, krab stick and cream cheese. Topped with fresh strawberries, green onion, black sesame seeds, sesame mayo, and a mango-dragon fruit sauce.
Supernatural Bowl
Lime cilantro sushi rice topped with fajita chicken, tomato, avocado, summer vegetable trinity and miso corn.
Shooting Star Roll
Spicy tuna and krab stick, topped with red tuna, and centered around mixed greens, crunchy krab, mango-dragon fruit sauce and eel sauce.
Opening Acts
Appetizer Sampler
Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
Edamame
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted.
Egg Rolls
Two crispy fried pork and vegetable egg rolls with sweet chili sauce.
Fried Rice
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
Headbanger Shrimp
Shrimp fried to a golden crunch, tossed in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese. Served with headbanger sauce swirled with eel sauce.
Jalapeño Ponzu Yellowtail
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
Stage Divers
Japanese style, hand breaded fried chicken w/ headbanger sauce
Twisted Tuna
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Served with wonton chips
Headliners
Axl Roll
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
British Invasion
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Crowd Surfer Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeño outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Electric Roll
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
Good Times Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Groupie Roll
Spicy tuna, imported shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
Legends Roll
(SOY PAPER WRAP) Soft-shell crab tempura with baked crab inside, layered avocado outside, drizzled with eel sauce, topped with diced mango, jalapeño, spring mix and sweet chili sauce.
Punk Rock Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Pyro Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
Rainbow Roll
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.
Sweet Home Alabama
(FRIED) Smoked salmon, krab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
The Experience Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.
Thriller Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunchy flakes and your choice of baked krab meat or spicy crawfish.
Tourbus Roll
(BAKED) Spicy tuna, krab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes.
Unplugged Roll
(CUCUMBER WRAP) Red tuna, yellowtail, salmon collaborated with krab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice-free.
Velcro Pygmies Roll
(SOY PAPER WRAP) Pepper seared beef tenderloin, cream cheese and krab stick inside. Smoked salmon and jalapeño slices on top with green onion, sesame mayo and eel sauce.
VIP Roll
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krab meat, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Japanese Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside
Salmon Roll
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh Salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Sprimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Crawfish Roll
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mano and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
Hibachi Backstage Grill
Chicken Solo
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
Filet Mignon Solo
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
Shrimp Solo
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
Chicken, Shrimp & Filet Trio
Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.
Raw Tracks
Fresh Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces
Unagi / Eel Nigiri
2 pieces
Yellowtail Nigiri
2 pieces
Red Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces
Fresh Salmon Sashimi
4 pieces
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
4 pieces
Unagi / Eel Sashimi
4 pieces
Yellowtail Sashimi
4 pieces
Red Tuna Sashimi
4 pieces
Poke & Green Room
Poke Bowl
Your choice of Norwegian Salmon or Ahi Tuna. Dressed in our house poke sauce on spring mix with ginger dressing. Topped with tobiko, strawberries, jalapenos, cucumbers, avocado, crunchies, sesame seeds and mango.
Seaweed Salad
Sweet and savory wakame on spring mix.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad topped with toasted sesame seeds.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and straberries piled on spring greens. Topped with sweet chili or ginger dressing, ponzu and sesame seeds.
Kid's Rock
Rockin' Sides
Fried Rice
White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.
Single Egg Roll
One crispy fried pork and vegetable egg roll with sweet chili sauce.
Miso Soup
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Ginger Salad
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.
Side Vegetables
Side White Rice
One crispy fried pork and vegetable egg roll with sweet chili sauce.
Side Sauce
After Party
Hall of Fame Brownie
A towering stack of golden-fried brownieslices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream,chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.
Cheesecake
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice oftraditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped withwhipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.