Food

Featured Performers

Strawberry Fields Roll

$13.99

Soy paper. crispy shrimp. cucumber, krab stick and cream cheese. Topped with fresh strawberries, green onion, black sesame seeds, sesame mayo, and a mango-dragon fruit sauce.

Supernatural Bowl

$13.99

Lime cilantro sushi rice topped with fajita chicken, tomato, avocado, summer vegetable trinity and miso corn.

Shooting Star Roll

$14.99

Spicy tuna and krab stick, topped with red tuna, and centered around mixed greens, crunchy krab, mango-dragon fruit sauce and eel sauce.

Opening Acts

Appetizer Sampler

$18.99

Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.

Crispy Crab Wontons

$8.99

Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.

Edamame

$4.99

Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted.

Egg Rolls

$8.99

Two crispy fried pork and vegetable egg rolls with sweet chili sauce.

Fried Rice

$6.99

White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.

Headbanger Shrimp

$8.99

Shrimp fried to a golden crunch, tossed in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese. Served with headbanger sauce swirled with eel sauce.

Jalapeño Ponzu Yellowtail

$11.99

Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.

Stage Divers

$11.49

Japanese style, hand breaded fried chicken w/ headbanger sauce

Twisted Tuna

$11.99

Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Served with wonton chips

Headliners

Axl Roll

$14.99

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.

British Invasion

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Crowd Surfer Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeño outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Electric Roll

$14.99

Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Good Times Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Groupie Roll

$15.49

Spicy tuna, imported shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Legends Roll

$15.99

(SOY PAPER WRAP) Soft-shell crab tempura with baked crab inside, layered avocado outside, drizzled with eel sauce, topped with diced mango, jalapeño, spring mix and sweet chili sauce.

Punk Rock Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Pyro Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Rainbow Roll

$11.99

California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.

Spider Roll

$12.99

Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.

Sweet Home Alabama

$13.99

(FRIED) Smoked salmon, krab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

The Experience Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.

Thriller Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunchy flakes and your choice of baked krab meat or spicy crawfish.

Tourbus Roll

$15.99

(BAKED) Spicy tuna, krab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes.

Unplugged Roll

$14.99

(CUCUMBER WRAP) Red tuna, yellowtail, salmon collaborated with krab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice-free.

Velcro Pygmies Roll

$12.99

(SOY PAPER WRAP) Pepper seared beef tenderloin, cream cheese and krab stick inside. Smoked salmon and jalapeño slices on top with green onion, sesame mayo and eel sauce.

VIP Roll

$15.99

Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krab meat, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Volcano Roll

$13.99

California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$5.99

Krab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.

Japanese Bagel Roll

$6.99

Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside

Salmon Roll

$7.99

(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh Salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.49

Sprimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$6.99

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$6.99

Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mano and eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.99

Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Veggie Roll

$4.99

Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.

Hibachi Backstage Grill

Chicken Solo

$19.99

Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.

Filet Mignon Solo

$26.99

Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.

Shrimp Solo

$19.99

Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.

Chicken, Shrimp & Filet Trio

$28.99

Served with Soup or Salad, Side of Fried Rice, Vegetables and Yum Yum Sauce.

Raw Tracks

Fresh Salmon Nigiri

$6.99

2 pieces

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.99

2 pieces

Unagi / Eel Nigiri

$7.99

2 pieces

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.99

2 pieces

Red Tuna Nigiri

$6.99

2 pieces

Fresh Salmon Sashimi

$7.99

4 pieces

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$8.99

4 pieces

Unagi / Eel Sashimi

$8.99

4 pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.99

4 pieces

Red Tuna Sashimi

$7.99

4 pieces

Poke & Green Room

Poke Bowl

$16.99

Your choice of Norwegian Salmon or Ahi Tuna. Dressed in our house poke sauce on spring mix with ginger dressing. Topped with tobiko, strawberries, jalapenos, cucumbers, avocado, crunchies, sesame seeds and mango.

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Sweet and savory wakame on spring mix.

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Cucumber salad topped with toasted sesame seeds.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$13.99

Seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and straberries piled on spring greens. Topped with sweet chili or ginger dressing, ponzu and sesame seeds.

Kid's Rock

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Hand breaded chicken nuggets and fries. Served with ketchup.

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$9.99

Crunchy fried shrimp and fries. Served with ketchup.

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$9.99

Served with Yum Yum sauce.

Kids Hibachi Steak

$12.99

Served with Yum Yum sauce.

Side Fries

$2.49

Rockin' Sides

Fried Rice

$6.99

White Rice stir-fried with garlic butter, soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and teriyaki sauce.

Single Egg Roll

$4.49

One crispy fried pork and vegetable egg roll with sweet chili sauce.

Miso Soup

$4.49

Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.

Ginger Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.

Side Vegetables

$5.99
Side White Rice

$4.99

One crispy fried pork and vegetable egg roll with sweet chili sauce.

Side Sauce

Side Agadashi Sauce

$0.60Out of stock
Side Eel Sauce

$0.60
Side Ginger

$0.60
Side Ginger Dressing

$0.60
Side Headbanger Sauce

$0.60
Side Ketchup

Side Ponzu

$0.60
Side Spicy Mayo

$0.60
Side Sriracha

$0.60
Side Sweet Chili

$0.60
Side Teriyaki

$0.60
Side Wasabi

$0.60
Side Yum Yum Sauce

$0.60

After Party

Hall of Fame Brownie

$7.99

A towering stack of golden-fried brownieslices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream,chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.

Cheesecake

$7.99

(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice oftraditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped withwhipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.

Utensils, etc.

Chopsticks

Take Out Silverware

Soy Sauce

Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95
Diet Coke

$2.95
Fanta

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95
Lemonade

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95
Root Beer

$2.95
Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95Out of stock

To-Go Water**

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Water