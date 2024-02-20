Rock Street Eatery
Crumbly Cookies Co.
Freshly Baked Cookies
- Chunky Chocolate Cookie$3.99
Pure bliss of rich, melty chocolate chunks in every bite of our delectable Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- Red Velvet Cookie$3.99
Infused with classic red velvet flavors, making them a decadent and unique dessert option.
- Sugar Cookies$3.49
Deliciously chewy sugar cookies with a tasty, buttery-vanilla flavor
- White Macadamia Nuts$3.99
A delightful treat brimming with creamy white chocolate and crunchy macadamia nuts.
- Chocolate Chips with M&M$3.99
Delightful blend of rich chocolate and sweet candy-coated goodness.
- Oatmeal Raisin$3.79
Hearty oats and plump raisins create a chewy, homey treat that feels like a warm hug for your taste buds.
- Peanut Butter Chips$3.99
Perfect blend of sweet and salty, where rich, creamy peanut butter morsels meet soft, chewy cookie goodness in every bite.
- Triple Chocolate Jumbo Cookie$4.99
Topped with Hershey's® mini kisses, semi sweet chocolate chunks, and milk chocolate chunks make up this triple chocolate cookie.
- Variety Pack (6 Cookies)$15.29
Variety of Freshly Baked Cookies (6 Pc)
- Dozen Bag$24.99
Variety of Freshly Baked Cookies (12 Pc)
Waffles
- Nutella Waffles$10.49
Warm Soft Waffles Topped with Powdered Sugar, Hazelnut Spread Nutella & Whipped Cream
- Biscoff® Spread Waffles$11.99
Warm, fluffy waffles are crowned with a generous drizzle of luscious Biscoff® spread and a scattering of irresistible crumbles
- Honey Walnut Waffles$10.99
Fluffy waffles are drizzled with golden honey and generously sprinkled with toasted walnuts for a perfect blend of sweet and nutty flavors.
- Strawberry Nutella Waffles$10.99
Topped with Real Strawberries
- Nutella Blueberry Waffle$10.99
Topped with real Blueberries
- Nutella Sprinkles Waffles$10.99
Topped with Rainbow Sprinkles
- Vanilla Oreo Waffles$10.99
- Nutella M&M® Waffles$10.99
Slice of Cheesecakes
- Confetti Cheesecake$12.99
Topped with Ghirardelli Vanilla Sauce and Rainbow Sprinkles
- Nutella Berry Cheesecake$12.99
Traditional Cheesecake topped with Hazelnut Spread Nutella and Real Strawberries
- Biscoff® Spread Cheesecake$13.99
A velvety cheesecake crowned with rich Biscoff® spread and crumbles, a symphony of textures and flavors.
Nutella Buns
Brownies
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$9.49
With Sweet Chocolate Morsels Inside
- Double Fudge Chunk Brownie$10.99Out of stock
Loaded with rich chocolate chunks and covered in a decadent fudge drizzle
- Cheesecake Brownie$9.99
Real New York-style cheesecake swirled on top of rich brownie batter
- Rocky Road Brownie$9.99
Topped with chopped walnuts, peanut butter chips, and an irresistible chocolate drizzle
- Blondie Brownies$9.99
Loaded with pecans, walnuts, and semi-sweet chocolate chips
Macarons
- Chocolate Macarons$8.49Out of stock
A Rich, Fudgy Chocolate Filling Nestled between two Deep Brown, Almond Meringue-based Cookies
- Raspberry Macarons$8.49Out of stock
Jammy Raspberry Filling Nestled between two Rose Pink, Almond Meringue-based Cookies.
- Almond Macarons$8.49Out of stock
With Speckled, Vanilla-scented Almond Filling.
- Pistachio Macarons$8.49Out of stock
With Nutty, Slightly Savory Pistachio Filling.
- Lemon Macarons$8.49Out of stock
Zesty & Refreshing
Cloud Wings
Value Combos
- 6 PC Bone-in Chicken Wings Combo$17.49
6 PC Bone-in Wings in 1 Style + Side + Dip + Can of Soda
- 9 PC Boneless Chicken Wings Combo$15.99
9 PC Boneless Wings in 1 Style + Side + Dip + Soda
- 12 PC Bone-In Chicken Wings Combo$29.99
12 PC Bone-in Chicken Wings in any 2 Styles + Large Side + 2 Dips + Soda
- 20 PC Boneless Chicken Wings Combo$28.99
20 PC Boneless Crispy Chicken Wings in any 2 Styles + Large Side + 2 Dips + Soda
Specialities (Wings)
- Hot Honey Wings$15.49
Where a fiery kick meets a sweet honey glaze for a flavor explosion.
- Carolina Gold BBQ Wings$15.29
Chicken wings generously coated in the zesty, tangy goodness of Carolina-style gold BBQ sauce, delivering a bold and unforgettable flavor experience.
- Tikka Masala Wings (Dry)$13.99
Dry Rub Bone-In Traditional Jumbo Wings in South Asian Tikka Masala Seasoning
- Steak Sauce Wings$15.49
Tomato-based sauce is packed with seasonings and spices to produce its slightly tangy taste and rich color to bone-in chicken wings.
- Sesame Sweet Teriyaki Wings$15.49
Traditional Buffalo Style Bone-in Chicken Wings tossed in Sweet Teriyaki Sauce and Topped with Sesame Seeds
Chicken Wings
- Traditional Wings$13.99
Juicy and Meaty, Non-breaded Traditional Chicken Wings! (Bone-in) Select a sauce or dry rub seasoning.
- Boneless Wings$11.99
Appetizing Golden Brown Crisp on the Outside and a Tender, Meaty Taste Within.
- Wings N' Waffles$13.99
Crispy 4 Pcs of chicken wings paired with fluffy, golden waffles, creating a delectable combination that will satisfy your cravings in every bite.
Chicken N' Waffle
- Hot Honey Chicken N' Waffle$15.49
3 Pcs of Crispy Chicken Tenderloin with Waffles Topped with 100% Pure Honey Infused with Real Chili Peppers
- Extra Hot Honey Chicken N' Waffle$15.99Out of stock
3 Pcs of Crispy Chicken Tenderloin with Waffles Topped with 100% Pure Honey Infused with Real Chili Peppers which Perfectly Balances the Floral Sweetness of Honey with a Bold Kick of Chili Pepper Spice.
- Plain Chicken N' Waffle$14.99
3 Pcs Crispy Chicken Tenderloin on a Warm Waffle.
- Sweet Honey Chicken N' Waffle$14.99
Warm waffle crowned with 3 crispy fried chicken tenders and a sweet honey drizzle.
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
Our Chef's Special, Blending a Crunchy Exterior with a Melting Mozzarella Core. (3 PCs) Served with Tomato Ketchup.
- Crunchy Onion Rings$4.79
Gourmet "Crumb-breaded" Thick Cut Onion Rings
- Plain Fries$3.99
- Cajun Crispy Fries$4.49
Perfectly seasoned with a tantalizing blend of spices for a delightful crunch with every bite.
- Lemon Pepper Fries$4.49
Where zesty lemon and bold pepper unite to bring a tangy twist to the classic crispy fries.
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.49
A symphony of golden crunch coated in aromatic garlic and rich Parmesan for an irresistibly savory delight.
Small Sweets
Plate Of Cake
Specialities
- Vanilla Sprinkles Cheesecake$12.99
Topped with Ghirardelli® Vanilla Sauce, Rainbow Sprinkles
- Honey Walnut Cheesecake$12.99
Creamy cheesecake is adorned with a drizzle of golden honey and a generous sprinkling of toasted walnuts, harmonious blend of sweet and nutty.
- Berry Bonanza Cheesecake$12.99
Topped with real Strawberries and Blueberries and Sauce
- Tiramisu Cake$11.99
Enjoy a taste of Italy with our Tiramisu Cake Slice, where layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake and velvety mascarpone come together for a coffee-infused delight.
- Golden Caramel Cheesecake$12.99
With Caramel Crunches & Sweet and Salty Caramel Flavoring. Served with side of whipped cream and a chocolate truffle.
Dessert Board
- Deluxe Macarons$29.99Out of stock
Assortment of Variety of Macarons in Flavors (12 Pcs)
- Chocolate Mania$15.29Out of stock
Chocolate Chips Brownies (2 Bars) + Chocolate Macarons (2 Pcs)
- Crackling Nuts$15.29
Blondie Brownies (2 Bars) + Buttermilk Biscuits (2 Pcs)
- Cheesecake Duet$18.99
Bundle a pair of Cheesecake Slices for extra sugar cravings (One Container & One Style)
- Brownie Board$16.99
Assortment of 4 Varieties of Brownies (1 Each)
- Berry Lovers$17.99Out of stock
Berry Bonanza Cheesecake Slice + Raspberry Macarons (3 Pcs)
Nutella Zone
Cheesecakes
- Plain Cheesecake$9.99
Velvety Smooth Consistency and Graham Cracker Crust. Seved with a side of whipped cream and chocolate truffle.
- Strawberry Shine Cheesecake$11.99
- BerryBlue Cheesecake$11.99
Slice of cheesecake lavishly topped with fresh blueberries and a rich blueberry sauce, presented with whipped cream on side.
- Choco White Cheesecake$10.99
Slice of cheesecake drizzled with a velvety white chocolate Ghirardelli sauce, served with side of whipped cream.
- Chocolat-ey Cheesecake$10.99
Slice of cheesecake drizzled with a Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, served with whipped cream on side.
Freshly Baked Cookies
Buttermilk Biscuits
- Butterly Biscuits$6.99
With a delicate balance of flakiness and a luxurious buttery taste that will melt in your mouth with every bite. (2 PCs)
- Nutella Buttermilk Biscuits$9.99
Fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are generously filled with luscious Nutella spread, creating a harmonious blend of buttery goodness and irresistibly creamy chocolate-hazelnut flavors. (2 PCs)
- Strawberry Buttermilk Biscuits$9.99
Tender and buttery biscuits are layered with sweet, ripe strawberry compote, offering a delightful contrast of textures and a burst of fruity goodness in every bite. (2 PCs)
- Blueberry Buttermilk Biscuits$9.99
Buttery biscuits are generously studded with plump, juicy blueberries, creating a harmonious blend of sweetness and richness that's perfect for a delectable treat any time of day. (2 PCs)
Brownies
Macarons
