Double Trouble ATX Double Trouble ATX

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Rockin' Migas

$4.75

scrambled tofu, tortilla chips, pico, cheese, roja

Chilaquiles Mexicana

$4.75

ranchero rojo, corn chips, pico, cheese, black beans, queso fresco, onion & cilantro

Three Amigos

$4.75

scrambled tofu, cheddar, breakfast country sausage, potato

Gracias Madre

$4.75

house made chorizo, scrambled tofu, crema, salsa macha

Mi Ranchito

$5.00

potato, country breakfast sausage, black bean, pico, guacamole

$4 Breakfast Tacos

Tempeh Bacon & Scrambled Tofu

$4.00

Potato & Scrambled Tofu

$4.00

Mushroom, Spinach, Caramelized Onion

$4.00

Chorizo & Black Bean

$4.00

Avocado & Black Bean

$4.00

Burrito

Big Brunch Burrito

$16.99

SERVED ALL DAY! Choose chorizo, country breakfast sausage, or beef. Filled with scrambled tofu, potato, black bean, cheddar, ranchito, crema, chipotle, pico and guacamole

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch & Dinner Tacos

Double Trouble Tacos

$12.00

double decker crunch beef taco, lettuce, pico, cheddar, crema, chipotle, pickled jalepeno wrapped in queso & flour tortilla

Del Rey Fish Taco

$6.00

breaded lemon pepper fish, cabbage, avocado, crema, cilantro, lime wedges

Jalisco Achiote

$6.00

Bites

Chips & Queso

$9.00

house made Planet Queso, guacamole, charred tomatillo, cilantro, salsa macha

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Restaurant style salsa roja & yellow corn tortilla chips

House Fries

$7.00

topped with paprika, salt, and pepper. Served with ketchup

Flautas

$12.99

Fried Tofu Sandwich & Fries

$16.99

hand-breaded fried tofu chicken, house pickles, jalapeno aioli & chipotle crema.