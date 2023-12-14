ROCKING ROLLS
ROCKING ROLLS
- REUBENATOR$5.49
House made Corned beef & Sauerkraut rolled with melted Swiss Wrapped & fried to perfection served with ANGRY SAUCE ( Horseradish Russian) on the side.
- GYROLOGYST$5.49
Beef and Lamb Gyro meat grilled and Tossed with Diced Feta, Red onion & tomato, Served with house made Tzatziki.
- STEAK & CHEESE$5.49
Steak & sautéed Red pepper & onions wrapped with provolone cheese and fried golden brown served with our infamous Steak sauce.
- SPINACH & CHEESE$5.49
Fresh sauteed baby spinach mixed with feta, sauteed onion & melted mozzarella cheese. served with house made Marinara
- CHILLY WILLY$5.49
All beef Nathan’s snap dog rolled up and fried golden brown Topped with Our house made chili. Cheddar & red onion on request
- RACHELS REVENGE$5.49
House made Corned beef Rolled with sweet cabbage and melted swiss cheese Served with ANGRY sauce,
- THE BALLER$5.49
Ground beef with sauteed onion and bits of pepper & wrapped in lots of fresh melted mozzarella served With creamy Marinara sauce
- GOBBLER$5.49
Hand carved turkey breast with stuffing and reduced cranberry Rolled to perfection served with Turkey gravy
- PACO'S TACO$5.49
Taco seasoned ground beef mixed with sauteed pepper, corn tortilla onion & cheddar cheese Topped with A Fresh avocado slice Jalapeno on request Served with sour cream
- CHEESEBURGER CHEESBURGER$5.49
Ground beef mixed with sauteed onion And rolled with American cheese Served with ketchup.
- HAM & SWISS$5.49
Dak ham rolled with lots of melted Swiss Fried golden brown served with Creamy deli mustard.
- HOT POCKET$5.49
Lots of melted mozzarella cheese mixed with genoa salami and pepperoni served with our famous Marinara sauce
SUBS
- Gryrologist$16.00
Beef & lamb gyro meat with house made tzatziki sauce on baguette with vine-ripe tomato, lettuce, red onion, cucumber and finished with feta crumbles.
- Royal Steak & Cheese$18.00
Prime Brisket with melted provolone cheese, sautéed onion, bell peppers, 2 fried eggs, lettuce, tomato, mayo & hot cherry relish & on a toasted roll.
- Steak & Cheese$16.00
Prime Brisket with melted provolone cheese, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo & hot cherry relish & on a toasted roll.
- O'Jonny!$17.00
Brisket, onion rings, sautéed onion, swiss cheese, angry sauce on ciabatta roll.
- OMG Jonny!$17.49
Prime brisket, Sautéed onion, melted provolone cheese, fresh avocado with mayo on a toasted baguette.
- Ode to Pittsburg$17.00
Brisket topped with creamy coleslaw French fries and our horseradish Russian dressing (Angry sauce) on a toasted baguette
- Cubano$17.00
Prime brisket with sliced ham, melted siss cheese, pickles, angry sauce, mustard, Lettuce and tomato.
- Cluckin Pastraminator$18.00
Hot Pastrami with sautéed onion & peppers topped with 2 fried eggs, melted provolone, mayo & and hots on a toasted Baguette.
- Pastraminator$17.00
Hot Pastrami with sautéed onion & peppers topped with lots of melted provolone and finished with mayo & crushed red cherry relish on a toasted Baguette.
- Italian Stallion$15.00
Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, red onion, seasoned oil & red wine vinaigrette, provolone on ciabatta roll.
- Dirty Larry$15.00
Turkey breast dipped in beef au jus, pepperoni, raw onion, hot peppers, swiss, russian dressing on toasted baguette.
APPETIZERS
- Potato Pancakes (Latkes)$10.89
shredded home fried potatoes mixed with lots of onion and fried to perfection, served with apple sauce and sour cream
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Golden brown French fries topped with house made beef and bean chili then topped with cheddar and parmesan cheeses.
- Greek Fries$9.00
Crispy, skin on fries topped with feta cheese, green onion, and gyro meat served with house made tzatziki.
- Knish$5.49
Red skin potatoes, melted swiss and corned beef wrapped in puff pastry.
HOT DOGS ( Nathans's quarter pound)
- Reuben Dog (Nathan's)$9.00
An all beef snap dog on a brioche roll with Kraut, melted swiss and house made russian dressing.
- Rachel Dog (Nathan's)$9.00
An all beef snap dog topped with creamy coleslaw and russian dressing.
- Plain Dog (Nathan's)$6.99
A quarter pound Nathans hot dog. Ketchup, mustard , relish on request.
- Chili Dog (Nathan's)$9.00
An all beef snap dog with our famous house made chili on brioche. Cheddar and raw onion on request.
ALL NEW
PILGRIMS PLEASURE KNISH ( UNTIL CHRISTMAS / CHANUKAH)
SIDES
- French Fries$5.35
- RocKing' Rings$5.99
Large onion rings with a zesty russian sauce.
- Coleslaw$4.49
Our version, creamy with carrots, celery seed and a secret ingredient.
- Potato Salad$4.95
Red skin potatoes, fresh dill, lots of hard boiled egg and green onion.
- Mac & Cheese Lb$7.75
Five cheeses with cream and elbow mac.
- Mac Half$3.98
- Chili$7.75
Ground chuck, kidney beans, green pepper, onion, tomatoes. Cheddar cheese upon request.
- Chili Mac$7.75
Our house made mac and cheese topped with chili con carne.
- Plain Chips$1.79
- Bbq Chips$1.79
- Salt & Vin Chips$1.79
- Jalapeno Chips$1.79
- Pickle$0.25
- Knish$5.49
Red skin potatoes, melted swiss and corned beef wrapped in puff pastry.
SOUPS
- Matzah ball$7.94+
Pulled chicken, chicken broth, carrots, celery, onions.
- Chili$7.94+
Ground chuck, kidney beans, green pepper, onion, tomatoes. Cheddar cheese upon request.
- Chili Mac$7.94+
Our house made mac and cheese topped with chili con carne.
- Beef Brisket & Veggie with a Roll$7.94+
Prime brisket, tomato, onion, carrot, squash, zucchini, potatoes.
DESSERT
KIDS
- PUPPY DOG ROLL$9.08
PUPPY DOG ROLL ( kids or big kids) All beef Nathans snap dog rolled up and fried golden brown Served with ketchup
- Turkey & provolone ( sandwich)$8.49
- Kid's Hot Dog ( Quarter pound )$8.49
A Nathan's quarter pound hot dog with a side of mac or fries. Ketchup, relish and mustard on request