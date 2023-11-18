Rockin' Taco Bar 6890 Main St. Ste. D
Main Menu
Apps
- Chicharrónes$8.99
Fresh-fried Pork Rinds Served with Creamy Queso Blanco, and Aoli.
- Brisket Chips$13.99
Slow cooked Brisket, Corn chips, Creamy Queso Blanco
- House Nachos$8.99+
Chips, beans, queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo, drizzled with crema
- Flautas de Frisco$8.99
4 Fried corn-rolled taquitos served with sour cream & red pepper aioli.
- Mini Empanadas$8.99Out of stock
Crispy pockets of taco-seasoned beef, zesty red pepper, served with aioli and, sour cream.
- Mini Burritos$7.99
2 tasty ground beef mini buritos, fresh cilantro rice, and creamy queso.
- Solo Bites$9.99
Famous meat nestled on crisp corn chips, with crumbled cotija cheese, and drizzled with red pepper aioli.
- Mini BBQ Brisket Quesadillas$9.99
Famous Brisket, blanketed in a crispy flour tortilla, and melted cheese, and drizzled with chipotle BBQ sauce.
Sliders
- Taco Beef Slider$12.99
3 Juicy taco beef sliders topped with smooth queso, crisp lettuce, and creamy red pepper aioli inside a fluffy, Hawaiian roll.
- Barbacoa Slider$13.99
3 Slow-cooked, barbacoa sliders grilled onions, fresh pickles, and creamy avocado crema nestled inside a sweet Hawaiian roll.
- Brisket Slider$13.99
3 brisket sliders topped with savory grilled onions, tangy pickles, and red pepper aioli stuffedd inside a soft Hawaiian roll.
- Carnitas Slider$12.99
3 Flavorful, tender carnitas topped with refreshing house slaw and zesty red pepper aioli served on a sweet Hawaiian roll.
Tacos
- 4th St. Filet$13.99+
Tempura-fried cod, house vinaigrette slaw, Red Pepper aioli, atop a warm flour tortilla.
- Puffy Steak$14.99+
Fajita steak, grilled onions, and cilantro, drizzled over with Red Pepper aioli and served on a flavorful puffy tortilla.
- Ground Beef$9.99+
- Shredded Chicken$9.99+
- Carnitas Street Taco$9.99+
- Barbacoa Street Taco$11.99+
- Fajita Steak Street Taco$12.99+
- Brisket Street Taco$11.99+
House Favs
- Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of protein, Monterey Jack cheese & pico de gallo
- Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with choice of protein, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, & topped with queso blanco
- Tostadas$9.99+
Two crispy, flat shell corn tortillas topped with pinto beans, choice of protein, & 2 toppings
- RTB Bowl$15.99
- Naked Quesadilla$12.99
Sides
Sweets
- Sopapilla Minies$5.00
Fried flour tortillas stuffed with sweet cream & choice of dip (caramel, Nutella, strawberry)
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
- Sopapilla Cheesecake$7.00
- Four Layer Chocolate Cake$12.00
Shareable four layer, decadent chocolate cake, drizzled with chocolate and caramel and dusted with powdered sugar.