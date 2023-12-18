ROCKS northcenter 4138 North Lincoln Avenue
TO-GO APPS
- Blackened Chicken Quesadilla TG$14.00
Melted mixed cheese, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos and blackened grilled chicken on a tomato basil tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream and homemade salsa.
- Chicken Strips TG$13.00
Hand-sliced chicken breast coated in our chipotle dry rub tossed in with a sourdough pretzel coating & comes with chipotle ranch or get them tossed in one our delicious sauces.
- Chicken Wings TG$16.00
Ten jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with celery and either smoked ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Hummus Platter TG$13.00
George's family recipe made from scratch. A healthy portion served with fresh veggies and warm pita wedges.
- Mac & Cheese Wedges TG$13.00
Deep fried wedges of Mac and Cheese accompanied by our Bourbon BBQ sauce and Smoked Ranch. One taste and you'll be hooked!!
- Pretzel Bites TG$13.00
Served with warm, brushed butter and sprinkled with kosher salt. Comes with house made honey mustard and Lagunitas beer cheese dipping sauce.
- White Trash Nachos TG$12.00
A classy pile of jumbo corn chips, topped with ROCKS Black and Blue chili, jalapenos, queso cheese, black bean corn salsa and sour cream, garnished with scallions.
TO-GO GREENS
- Chimichurri Steak TG$17.50
House-made chimichurri drizzled over flat iron steak, grilled onion & asparagus, cherry tomatoes, avocado and arugula with a side of chimichurri dressing and lime wedges.
- Grilled & Grained TG$15.50
Grilled cherry tomatoes and scallions on a bed of red quinoa & fresh spinach dressed in EVOO & lemon juice. Topped with falafel, avocado, mint & crushed pistachios.
- Kale Crunch Salad TG$14.50
A mix of shaved Brussels sprouts and kale, tossed with raw sunflower seeds, sliced pink lady apples and Parmesan all tossed in a shallot vinaigrette.
- Salmon BLT Salad TG$17.00
Chopped baked salmon tossed with romaine, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon and homemade croutons in a lemony Greek yogurt dressing.
- Side Salad TG$5.00
A bed of mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, peperoncini, cherry tomatoes and a side of Red Wine Vinaigrette.
- The (Actually) Chopped TG$16.00
Bacon, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, mixed greens, carrots and baby spinach. Served with a diced, grilled chicken breast and red wine vinaigrette.
TO-GO SOUP
- 32oz White Bean Chicken Chili TG$15.00
Serves three bowls of our award-winning White Bean Chicken Chili, along with a side of fresh homemade pico de gallo to top it off.
- 32oz Black & Blue Chili$15.00
Serves three bowls of our house made black and blue chili, made with PBR and Guinness.
- Black & Blue Chili TG$7.00
Our personal take on chili. It's got a kick! With Guinness (black) and PBR (blue) cooked in you can't go wrong.
- Bowl White Bean Chicken Chili TG$7.00
Our award-winning White Bean Chicken Chili served with a side of fresh homemade pico de gallo.
TO-GO BURGERS
- 2X4 TG$17.50
Two 4 oz. burger patties cooked medium, stuffed with pepper jack cheese and bacon. All topped with some jalapeno mayo and chopped bacon and served on a pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Good luck, you're going to need it. Served with choice of side.
- Chicago Classic TG$17.00
Two 4 oz. burger patties cooked medium, each topped with American cheese, Dijonnaise and bread & butter pickles on a brioche bun.
- DIY Burger TG$16.00
Two 4 oz. patties cooked medium served on a brioche bun or a pretzel roll, with your choice of toppings.
- The Grinch Burger TG$17.50
December Burger of the Month! Two 4oz patties stuffed with a wasabi habanero cheese spread, served on a bed of arugula, topped with bacon bits, avocado, and sriracha drizzle, on a sesame seed bun.
- I Want Your Meat Burger TG$17.50
French onion seasoned burger patties topped with provolone, caramelized onions, mushrooms and creamy mild horseradish sauce. Served with a side of au jus.
- ROCKS burger TG$17.50
Our signature burger. Applewood bacon, pepper Jack cheese, onion strings, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel roll with a side of giardiniera. All burgers include two four oz. patties cooked medium.
- Schubert Street TG$17.00
Cheddar, Gouda, chopped bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato and chipotle BBQ sauce served on a pretzel roll. All burgers include two four oz. patties cooked medium.
TO-GO SANDWICHES
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich TG$17.50
Cajun seasoned salmon, served on a ciabatta square brushed with avocado mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, drizzled EVOO, giardiniera, a lemon wedge and a mini bottle of Tabasco. Includes a choice of side.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap TG$15.50
Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce (or try it Angry!!), shredded lettuce, tomato basil tortilla and your choice of smoked ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Caliente TG$17.00
Blackened chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, peppered bacon, grilled onions, charred jalapenos, sauteed red and green peppers and topped with avocado and Sriracha aioli on a brioche bun. We suggest you have an ice cold beer at the ready!
- Grilled Cheese TG$12.50
Gouda and chihuahua cheeses on two slices of garlic pesto brushed country sourdough bread.
- Southwest Steak Wrap TG$18.50
Grilled flat iron steak, mixed greens, pineapple corn salsa, cilantro, shredded jack cheese, avocado, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
TO-GO PLANT BASED
- Chickenless Chick'n Po'boy TG$17.50
Sliced chick'n, melted provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion dusted with oregano on a crusty French roll. Served with a side of giardiniera.
- Impossible Meatball Bahn Mi TG$17.50
Impossible meatballs in a French roll with pickled cucumber & carrots, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and chipotle BBQ.
- Simply Impossible Burger TG$17.50
A 100% plant-based Impossible Burger patty cooked over griddled onions. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.
- Impossible Nuggets TG$13.00
Ten 100% plant-based nuggets served with a side of chipotle ranch. Try them tossed in one of our delicious sauces.
TO-GO SIDE CARS
TO-GO SWEETS
TO-GO KIDS
TO-GO DIPS
- 1000 Island Dip TG$1.00
- Angry!!! Dip TG$1.00
- Avocado Mayo Dip TG$1.00
- Blue Cheese Dip TG$1.00
- Bourbon BBQ Dip TG$1.00
- Buffalo Dip TG$1.00
- Buffalo Garlic Parmesan Dip TG$1.00
- Chimichurri Dip TG$1.00
- Chipotle BBQ Dip TG$1.00
- Chipotle Ranch Dip TG$1.00
- Creamy Mild Horseradish Dip TG$1.00
- Dijonnaise Dip TG$1.00
- Guacachili Dip TG$1.00
- Guacamole Dip TG$3.00
- Honey Mustard Dip TG$1.00
- Jalapeno Mayo Dip TG$1.00
- Lagunitas Beer Cheese Dip TG$1.00
- Mayo Dip TG$1.00
- Side Giardiniera$1.00
- Side Mustard TG
- Side Salsa TG$1.00
- Side Sour Cream TG$1.00
- Smoked Ranch Dip TG$1.00
- Sriracha Aioli Dip TG$1.00
- Chili Dip TG$1.00
ADULT BEVERAGES
- 6 Cocktails-Bottled Manhattan$40.00
750ml bottle: 100 proof Rye, Carpano Antica, Barrel-Aged Bitters, Orange Bitters, & whiskey/vanilla marinated Luxardo cherry garnish. Comes chilled.
- 6 Cocktails-Bottled Margarita$40.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Gran Gala, Fresh Lime Juice & Sour with a splash of OJ. Comes with lime wedges. Pour over ice.
- 6 Cocktails-Moscow Mule Kit$45.00
- 6 Cocktails-Bottled Woodford Old Fashioned$40.00
6+ servings of our very own Woodford Old Fashioned with our whiskey vanilla marinated Luxardo cherries.
- Serves 2: Bottled Manhattan$18.00
7oz, serves 2, pour over ice 100 proof Rye, Carpano Antica, Barrel-Aged Bitters, Orange Bitters, & whiskey/vanilla marinated Luxardo cherry garnish. Comes chilled.
- Serves 2: Bottled Margarita$18.00
7oz, serves 2, pour over ice 100 proof Rye, Carpano Antica, Barrel-Aged Bitters, Orange Bitters, & whiskey/vanilla marinated Luxardo cherry garnish. Comes chilled.
- Serves 2: Bottled Old Fashioned$18.00
7oz, serves 2, pour over ice Our very own Woodford Old Fashioned with our whiskey vanilla marinated Luxardo cherries.
- Serves 2: Moscow Mule Kit$18.00
serves 2, divide and pour over ice. A mix of pre-mixed Tito's and freshly squeezed lime juice with a can of Barritt's Ginger Beer, & lime wedges.
- 3 Floyds Zombie Dust Grower 64oz$25.00
- Guinness Growler 64oz$25.00
- Lagunitas IPA Growler 64oz$25.00
- Stella Growler 64oz$25.00
- 6 PACK-ALLAGASH BTL$20.00
- 6 PACK-BUD LIGHT$15.00
- 6 Pack-BUDWEISER$15.00
- 6 PACK-COORS LIGHT BTL$15.00
- 6 PACK-LAGUNITAS LITTLE SUMPIN CANS$18.00
- 6 PACK-MILLER LITE BTL$15.00
- TO-GO The Seeker Malbec 750ml Bottle$20.00
- TO-GO Kim Crawford 750ml Bottle$25.00
- TO-GO Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay 375ml$20.00
- TO-GO Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml$30.00
- TO-GO Mont Gravet Rose 750ml$30.00
- TO-GO Sea Sun Pinot Noir 750ml$44.00
- TO-GO Santa Marina Pinot Grigio 750ml$30.00