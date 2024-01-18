Rockstar Hot Dog 1216 Chapel Crossing Road
Food
Regular
Specialty
- New York Hot Dog #1$4.50
mustard, sauerkraut, & onion sauce
- Carolina Hot Dog #2$4.50
chili, chopped onions, & cole slaw
- Slaw Dog #3$4.50
cole slaw, mustard
- Coney Island Dog #4$4.50
cheese, chili, & chopped onions
- Memphis Dog #5$6.00
bacon wrapped dog, barbecue sauce, chopped scallions, & cheese
- Carolina Dog w/ grilled onions #6$4.50
chili, chopped onions, & cole slaw
- Chicago Dog #7$6.00
poppy seed bun, pickle spear, celery salt, tomatoes, whole pickled peppers, chopped onions, relish, and mustard
- Footlong Hot Dog #8$4.50
mustard & ketchup
- Vegetarian Hot Dog # 9$6.00
Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Scallions, Cheese, Tomatoes, Cilantro,
- Polish Hot Dog #10$6.00
kraut & mustard
- Italian Hot Dog # 11$6.00
grilled peppers & onions & mustard
- Tijuana Hot Dog #12$6.00
cilantro, tomatoes, grilled peppers & onions & jalapenos
- Chili Cheese Hot Dogs # 13$4.50
chili, onions, mustard, & cheese
- Asian Hot Dogs # 21$6.00
pickled cucumber, carrot & jalapeno w/ sriracha mayo, green onions & cilantro
- Brunswick Low Country Dog #22$6.00
Fresh seafood at Market Price
- Georgia Hot Dog #23$6.00
chopped-up hot dog on a pillowy soft bun, which is then drenched in chili, pickle slices, diced onions, and a generous layer of oyster crackers.
- KimCope #24$4.50
Chopped onions, relish, mustard, and ketchup
- Rockstar Hot Dog #14$6.00
make your own
- Nathan’s Hot Dog #15$6.00
make your own
- ChristineBG # 16$4.50
kraut, sautéed onions, ketchup, mustard, and relish
- All American Dog # 17$4.50
Make your Own
- Fenway Dog # 18$4.50
mustard, onions, & ketchup
- Tina G #19$6.00
mustard, mayo, jalapenos, ketchup
- Cheese Dog #20$4.50
Melted, shredded cheese