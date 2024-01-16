*Rockwell's Cafe & Bakery
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka (Nikolai)$8.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Absolut Mandarin$11.00
- Absolut Peach$11.00
- Absolut Pear$11.00
- Absolut Raspberri$11.00
- Absolut Vanilla$11.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Ketel One Citron$13.00
- Ketel One Oranje$13.00
- Pau Vodka$10.00
- Titos$12.00
- DBL Well Vodka (Nikolai)$16.00
- DBL Absolut$22.00
- DBL Absolut Mandarin$22.00
- DBL Absolut Peach$22.00
- DBL Absolut Pear$22.00
- DBL Absolut Raspberri$22.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$22.00
- DBL Belvedere$28.00
- DBL Chopin$28.00
- DBL Grey Goose$26.00
- DBL Ketel One Citrin$26.00
- DBL Ketel One$26.00
- DBL Ketel One Oranje$26.00
- DBL Pau Vodka$20.00
- DBL Titos$21.00
- Well Gin (Miles)$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- FID Street$10.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- DBL Well Gin (Miles)$16.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$24.00
- DBL FID Street$20.00
- DBL Hendricks$28.00
- DBL Tanqueray$24.00
- Well Rum (Cane)$8.00
- Bacardi$11.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$10.00
- Mount Gay$10.00
- Myers$10.00
- Soggy Dollar$10.00
- DBL Well Rum (Cane)$16.00
- DBL Bacardi$22.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$20.00
- DBL Malibu Coconut$20.00
- DBL Mount Gay$20.00
- DBL Myers$20.00
- DBL Soggy Dollar$20.00
- Well Tequila (Torada White)$8.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$22.00
- Casa Amigos Blanco$15.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$18.00
- Corazon Silver$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio Anejo$19.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Repesado$18.00
- Herradura Silver$12.00
- LAYA Silver$12.00
- Los Vecinos Mezcal$13.00
- Milagro Silver$12.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- DBL Well Tequila (Torada White)$16.00
- DBL Casa Amigos Anejo$44.00
- DBL Casa Amigos Blanco$30.00
- DBL Casa Amigos Reposado$36.00
- DBL Cuervo Silver$24.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$84.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$38.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$20.00
- DBL Don Julio Repesado$36.00
- DBL Herradura silver$24.00
- DBL LAYA Silver$24.00
- DBL Los Vecinos Mezcal$26.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$24.00
- DBL Patron Silver$28.00
- Well Whiskey (Benchmark)$8.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Blantons$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Bulleit$11.00
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
- Canadian Club$11.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Dirty Monkey$10.00
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- Fireball$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$10.50
- Jameson$11.00
- Jameson Orange$11.00
- Kentucky Walker$10.00
- Knob Creek$15.00
- Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Punchers Chance$13.00
- Old Fash. - Sazerac Rye$16.00
- Screwball$10.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Seagrams VO$10.50
- Suntory Toki Japanese$17.00
- Traveler$14.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- DBL Well Whiskey (Benchmark)$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$30.00
- DBL Blantons$50.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$26.00
- DBL Bulleit$22.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$22.00
- DBL Canadian Club$22.00
- DBL Crown Royale$22.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$36.00
- DBL Fireball$20.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$20.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Fire$21.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$21.00
- DBL Jameson$22.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$22.00
- DBL Kentucky Walker$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek$30.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$30.00
- DBL Makers Mark$24.00
- DBL Punchers Chance$20.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye$24.00
- DBL Screwball$20.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$20.00
- DBL Seagrams VO$21.00
- DBL Suntory Toki Japanese$34.00
- DBL Traveler$28.00
- Auchentoshan$12.00
- Dalmore Cigar Malt 12 Year$14.00
- Dewars$11.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$15.00
- Glenfiddich 18 Yr$26.00
- Glenfiddich 21 Yr$42.00
- Glenmorangie 10 Yr$15.00
- Glenmorangie 18 Yr$30.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$45.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Lagavulin$16.00
- Laphroig$16.00
- Macallan 12 Yr$18.00
- Macallan 18 Yr$42.00
- Macallan 25 Yr$200.00
- The Glenlivet 12 Yr$15.00
- DBL Auchentoshan$24.00
- DBL Dalmore Cigar Malt 12 Year$28.00
- DBL Dewars$22.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12 Yr$30.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 18 Yr$52.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 21 Yr$84.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 10 Yr$30.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 18 Yr$60.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$30.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue$90.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$24.00
- DBL Lagavulin$32.00
- DBL Laphroig$32.00
- DBL Macallan 12 Yr$36.00
- DBL Macallan 18 Yr$84.00
- DBL Macallan 25 Yr$400.00
- DBL The Glenlivet 12 Yr$30.00
- Aperol$13.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$8.00
- Campari$9.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Gran Marnier$12.00
- Hennessey$12.00
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Midori$9.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Sambuca$9.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$8.00
- St. Germain$10.00
- Goldschlager$9.00
Cocktails
- Adios$13.00
- Appletini$13.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Cactus Cooler$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Choc. Martini$13.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dirty Monkey$9.00
- Frenchtini$14.00
- Green Tea Shot$9.00
- Greyhound$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb$12.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Kamakazie$9.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$9.00
- Lemontini$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Mexican Lollipop$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Rasp. Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
- Redheaded Slut Shot$9.00
- Sangria Red$11.00
- Sangria White$11.00
- Scooby Snack$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$12.00
- Starburst Shot$11.00
- Sulfur Acid$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- Wash Apple$10.00
- Wet Puss$9.00
- White Gummy Bear$9.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Virgin Margarita$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Mocktail$6.00
Beer
- Pint Blue Moon$8.50
- Pint Coors Light$7.00
- Pint Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Pint Firestone 805$8.00
- Pint Guiness$10.00
- Pint Huckleberry Setlzer$10.00
- Pint Stella$8.00
- Pint Pacifico$8.00
- Pint Modelo$8.00
- Pint Space Dust$10.00
- Pint Slap & Tickle$10.00
- Pint Deschutes$10.00
- Angry Orchard$7.50
- Michelob BTL$6.00
- Coors BTL$5.50
- Coors Banquet$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Modelo BTL$7.00
- Pacifico BTL$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken N/A$6.00
- Miller Lite$5.50
- PBR Cans$6.50
- Bud Light$5.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$7.50
- White Claw Mango$7.50
- High Noon Pineapple$8.50
- High Noon Watermelon$8.50
Wine
- Brassfield Cabernet$16.00+
- Bottle Caymus Cabernet$260.00
- Bottle Duckhorn Cabernet$135.00
- Bottle Faust Cabernet$145.00
- Foley Johnson Cabernet$24.00+
- Justin Cabernet$18.00+
- Layer Cake Cabernet$12.00+
- Sycamore Lane Cabernet$9.00+
- Bottle Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir$135.00
- Cambria Pinot Noir$18.00+
- Carmel Road Pinot Noir$12.00+
- Cline Seven Ranchlands Pinot Noir$12.00+
- King Estates Pinot Noir - Bottle$84.00
- Finca La Linda Malbec$12.00+
- Goose Merlot$14.00+
- Eruption Red Blend$14.00+
- Bottle Justin Isosceles Red Blend$164.00
- Sycamore Lane Chardonnay$9.00+
- Cakebread Chardonnay$23.00+
- Chalone Chardonnay$15.00+
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$12.00+
- Rombauer Chardonnay$21.00+
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$16.00+
- Tolosa Chardonnay$14.00+
- Duckhorn Savignon Blanc$23.00+
- Justin Sauvignon Blanc$12.00+
- Mantanzas Creek Savignon Blanc$16.00+
- Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc$21.00+
- Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- Seaglass Riesling$12.00+
- Cote de Roses Rosé$14.00+
- Opera Prima Sparkling$8.00+
- GH Mumm Brut - Bottle$71.00
- Chandon Split$15.00
Rockwell's Cocktails
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Root Beet$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Passion Tea$4.00
- Dine-In Coffee$3.50
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Figi Water$3.50
- Pellegrino$5.00
- To Go Coffee$3.00
- Reg. To Go Soda/Tea$3.00
- Jumbo Soda/Tea$4.00
- Coffee Carafe$30.00
- Iced Tea Carafe$25.00
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Basic Burrito
eggs, black beans, cheese, cajun potatoes$12.00
- Belgian Waffle
maple syrup, add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or bananas $2 each$13.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
two eggs any style, pancetta gravy, bacon$15.00
- Bruleed Oatmeal
all the fixings, add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or bananas $2 each$11.00
- California Eggs Benny
turkey, poached eggs, avocado, tomato, hollandaise$21.00
- Chicken & Waffles
fried chicken, waffle, side of pancetta gravy$20.00
- Chicken Fried Chicken
two eggs any style, country gravy, cajun potatoes$20.00
- Chorizo & Egg Skillet
pork chorizo, cajun potatoes, pico de gallo, onions, peppers, spinach, cheese, avocado, two over-easy eggs$18.00
- Chorizo Wet Burrito
bell peppers, onions, chorizo, pico de gallo, bacon, tomatillo sauce, eggs, potatoes, cheddar and jack cheese$18.00
- Classic Eggs Benny
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise$17.00
- Corned Beef Hash
two eggs any style, swiss cheese, cajun potatoes$18.00
- Egg White Scram
egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, swiss cheese, cajun potatoes$16.00
- Filet & Eggs
filet mignon, two eggs any style, cajun potatoes, choice of toast$25.00
- Filet Eggs Benny
filet mignon, poached eggs, crispy onions, jalapeño hollandaise$26.00
- French Toast
maple syrup sub cinnamon roll add $3, add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or bananas $2 each$13.00
- Ham & Cheese Omelette
ham, cheddar cheese, cajun potatoes and choice of toast$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros
two eggs any style, choice of red or green sauce, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, corn tortilla$16.00
- Kik's Toast
sourdough toast, avocado, fresh lime, radish, tomato, green onion, side fruit poached egg add $2$13.00
- Loco Moco
beef patty on top of white rice, covered in a peppercorn sauce, topped with an over-easy egg, kimchi, and green onions$21.00
- M's Chilaquiles
two eggs any style, choice of red or green sauce, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, corn tortillas$15.00
- Mediterranean Omelette
artichokes, tomatoes, country olives, feta cheese, cajun potatoes and choice of toast$16.00
- Norman's Egg Sandwich
ham, fried eggs, cheddar cheese, cajun potatoes, butter croissant$15.00
- Post Burrito
eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, cajun potatoes$18.00
- Protein Special
chicken breast, eggs whites, spinach, tomato avocado salad$17.00
- Short Stack Combo
two pancakes, two eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or bananas $2 each$16.00
- Spartan Omelette
bacon, ham, sausage, prime rib, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, cajun potatoes and choice of toast$22.00
- Two Eggs w/Bacon or Sausage
choice of potatoes, choice of toast$14.00
- Veggie Omelette
egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, swiss cheese, avocado, cajun potatoes and choice of toast$16.00
- Villa Park Burrito
eggs, green chiles, avocado, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, cajun potatoes$15.00
Shared plates
- Ahi Stack
avocado, sesame dressing, fresh ginger, macadamia nuts, wasabi aioli, fried wontons$19.00
- Bacon Wrapped Dates
dates, bacon, blue cheese, candied pecans, homemade sweet chili sauce$17.00
- BBQ Ribs
braised tender pork ribs, housemade bbq sauce$25.00
- Billford's Brussels
bacon, red onion, green onion, cotija cheese$15.00
- Bruschetta
cherry tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic drizzle$14.00
- Caprese
fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, micro basil$14.00
- Charcuterie Board
sliced prosciutto, salami, chorizo, assortment of cheeses, olives, whole grain mustard, crostini$14.00
- Chicken Wings
choice of sweet chili, bbq, or buffalo, served with celery, carrots, ranch or blue cheese dressing$16.00
- Classic Sliders
cheddar cheese, pharmacy sauce, pickled red onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce$16.00
- Corned Beef Sliders
sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pharmacy sauce$16.00
- Crispy Cauliflower
sriracha dusted crispy cauliflower, ranch dressing$13.00
- Crispy Green Beans
sriracha aioli$13.00
- Filet Sliders
crispy onion, side of horseradish cream$24.00
- Fried Avocado Rolls
sweet chili sauce$16.00
- Fried Pickle Chips
tempura battered pickle chips, mustard aioli$13.00
- Grilled Artichoke
truffle aioli, grilled lemon$15.00
- Meatballs Marinara
homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, basil, garlic bread$18.00
- Mediterranean Chicken Kabobs
two kabobs with grilled chicken breast, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, served with jasmine rice, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread$22.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
house made marinara$13.00
- Prime Rib Sliders
caramelized onion, swiss cheese, side of horseradish cream$22.00
- Rockin Nachos
cheese, ranchero sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, green onions, sour cream, guacamole chicken or short rib add $7$18.00
- Rockwell's Deviled Eggs
mayo, chives, bacon, smoked paprika$13.00
- Short Rib Tacos
cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, pickled onions$16.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce, horseradish$20.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
pico de gallo, carrots, celery, tortilla chips$16.00
- Tot Nachos
cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, green onions, sour cream, guacamole chicken or short rib add $7$18.00