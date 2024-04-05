Rodeo pizza and grill 31 West Main Street
Appetizers
Large Pizzas
Small Pizzas
Calzone
Large Stromboli
Small Stromboli
Burgers
- Rodeo Burger$7.25
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, and jalapeño on the side
- Rodeo Burger platter$11.25
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, and jalapeño on the side
- Ch burger$5.25
- Ch buerger platter$9.25
- Double Ch burger$8.25
- Double Ch burger platter$12.25
- House Burger$7.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- House Burger platter$11.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Rodeo Combo$20.00
French fries, rodeo burger, 5 wings, and soda can
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$9.50
- Ch stk platter$12.50
- Ch stk hg$10.25
Lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Ch stk hg platter$13.50
Lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Chicken ch stk$9.50
- Chicken ch stk platter$12.50
- Chicken ch stk Hoagie$10.25
- Chicken ch stk Hoagie platter$13.50
- Pizza ch stk sand$9.50
- Pizza ch stk sand platter$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken sand$9.50
- Buffalo Chicken platter sand$12.50
Quesadillas
Desserts
Tacos
Memelas
Tlacoyos
Sopes
Soda
Slices
Rodeo pizza and grill 31 West Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(484) 680-3652
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM