Rodeos 32823 FM 2978 Ste. A
Starters
- BBQ Sampler Plater$38.55
Sliced brisket, half rack of pork ribs, jalapeno cheddar sausage, jumbo smoked wings. Served with house fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and choice of BBQ sauce
- Boneless Chicken Nuggets$8.99
Breaded boneless wings, perfectly fried to a golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce
- Brisket Nachos$15.95
Fresh tortilla chips topped with chili con queso, cheddar cheese, slow-smoked chopped brisket and topped with green onions, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, jalapeños and served with sour cream
- Buffalo Bleu Mac & Cheese$14.95
Our creamy house mac & cheese, tossed with crumbled blue cheese, franks hot sauce and topped with crispy fried chicken bites, green onions, crumbled bacon and drizzled with more buffalo sauce
- Buffalo Ranch Fries$5.79+
Crispy hand-cut fries, tossed in buffalo ranch seasoning and Franks hot sauce and topped with Ranch dressing.
- Cajun Fries$4.95+
Hand-cut fries tossed in our signature Cajun seasoning
- Cheese Fries$6.95+
Our fresh-cut fries smothered with jalapeño cheese sauce and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Cheesy Bacon Fries$6.95+
Our crispy seasoned fries topped with our house cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and crispy chopped bacon
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
Hand -cut fries, top with our house chili, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions
- Chili Cheese Tots$8.95
One pound of tater tots topped with homemade brisket chili, chili con queso, shredded cheddar and green onions
- Chili Cheese Waffle Fries$8.99
Our crispy seasoned waffle fries, topped with brisket chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, green onions and sliced jalapenos
- Chips and Guacamole$8.99
Fresh tortilla chips and house made guacamole
- Chips and Queso$7.99
Fresh tortilla chips and house made queso
- Chips and Salsa$6.99
Fresh chips and house made salsa sauce
- Chips with Guacamole and Queso$9.99
Fresh tortilla chips and house made guacamole and house made queso
- Chips with Guacamole, Queso and Salsa$10.99
Fresh tortilla chips and house made guacamole, house made queso and salsa
- Chips, Guacamole and Salsa$8.99
Fresh tortilla chips and house made guacamole and salsa
- Chips, Salsa and Queso$8.99
Fresh fried tortilla chips, served with house made salsa and queso
- Country Fried Potatoes$14.95
Diced baked potatoes, deep fried till crispy, tossed with habanero cheese sauce, sauteed green peppers, sauteed onions, red cherry peppers, regular sausage and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and green onions
- Fresh Guacamole
Rodeo's chunky guacamole, made fresh daily
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Hand breaded green tomato slices deep-fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Garlic Parm Fries$8.95
Crispy hand-cut fries, tossed in garlic parmesan seasoning and drizzled with garlic parmesan sauce and parmesan cheese
- Ghost Pepper Fries$4.99+
Our natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries, tossed in cheese sauce and drizzled with spicy ghost pepper sauce then topped with shredded cheese and diced jalapenos. If heat is your thing, these are your fries
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
5 jalapeno poppers filled with cream cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown and served with a side of dipping sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp by the Piece$2.99+
Jumbo shrimp, hand breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown
- Loaded Brisket Fries$13.95
We take our crispy house fries and top them with chili con queso, slow-smoked chopped brisket, shredded cheddar and sliced jalapenos.
- Loaded Potato Skins$7.95
Loaded with melted cheese, chives, sour cream, bacon
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
- Onion Rings$5.95+
Crispy hand breaded onions, deep-fried to a golden brown and served with rodeos house sauce
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$16.95
Our warm tortilla filled with shredded cheese, pulled pork and pickled onions drizzled with spicy barbecue sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Rodeo's Classic Sampler$16.95
Choice of 4, jumbo buffalo wings, boneless buffalo wings, jumbo potato skins, jalapeno stuffed poppers with cream cheese, chicken tenders, onion rings, French fries, fried okra. Served with dipping sauces
- Rodeo's Frito Pie$11.95
Frito corn chips with your choice of rodeo beans or jalapeno beans and your choice of brisket chili, chopped brisket or pulled pork, topped with cheddar cheese and green onions
- Rodeo's Loaded Tots$14.95
Crispy tots, topped with jalapeno queso, grilled onions, chopped brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, pickled hot peppers, green onions and cotija cheese
- Smoked Brisket Quesadilla$16.95
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and smoked brisket. Served with sour cream, guacamole and sliced jalapeños
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Delicious sweet potato fries wide-cut deep-fried crispy and tossed in our butter brown sugar spice
- Waffle Fries$3.99+
Crispy seasoned waffle fries
Jumbo Bakers
Jumbo Baked Potatoes
- Jumbo Baker$10.99
Butter, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onion and served with sour cream
- Jumbo Baker with 1 Meat$13.99
Our jumbo potato topped with whipped butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, chopped bacon and topped your choice of meat
- Jumbo Baker 2 Meats$14.99
Our jumbo potato topped with whipped butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, chopped bacon with your choice of 2 meats and BBQ sauce.
- The Big Texas Baker$13.99
Our Jumbo Potato with cheddar cheese, whipped butter, sour cream, green onion, chopped bacon and topped with chopped brisket, smoked chicken and choice of BBQ sauce
- Grand Combo Baker$15.99
Whipped butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon, green onions and topped with chopped brisket, smoked chicken breast and jalapeño cheddar sausage and your choice of BBQ sauce
- Brisket Chili Baker$12.99
Our jumbo baker with whipped butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and topped with our brisket chili
- Buffalo Chicken Baker$13.90
Jumbo baker with whipped butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onion topped with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese
- Spinach Baker$12.95
Our jumbo potato stuffed with butter and topped with our house creamed spinach and topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and smoked chicken
Jumbo Wings
- 6 Jumbo Wings$9.65
6 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 9 Jumbo Wings$12.85
9 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 12 Jumbo Wings$18.19
12 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce up to 2 flavors
- 18 Jumbo Wings$24.60
18 jumbo wings with up to 3 flavors
- 24 Jumbo Wings$36.99
24 jumbo wings with up to 4 sauces
- 50 Jumbo Wings$56.69
50 jumbo wings (bone-in) with up to 5 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 75 Jumbo Wings$84.99
75 jumbo (bone-in) wings with up to 5 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 100 Jumbo Wings$119.95
100 boneless or classic (bone-in) wings with up to 5 flavors (will be split equally). (Dips not included)
Tenders
- 5pc Jumbo Tenders$10.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 10pc Jumbo Tenders$17.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 15pc Jumbo Tenders$24.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 20pc Jumbo Tenders$32.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 25pc Jumbo Tenders$39.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 50pc Jumbo Tenders$77.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 75pc Jumbo Tenders$115.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 100pc Jumbo Tenders$144.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 200pc Jumbo Tenders$279.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
- 300pc Jumbo Tenders$414.99
Hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of sauce and served with dipping sauce
Soup and Salads
Salads
- Big Texan Salad$13.95
Chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, croutons, onion rings on a bed of crispy lettuce. Served with ranch dressing
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh greens, topped with crispy chicken in buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons and ranch dressing. Served with a dinner roll
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce with house caesar dressing, parmesan, cherry tomatoes and croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and croutons and top with grilled chicken and served with a dinner roll
- Cobb Salad$12.95
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, chopped bacon, sliced avocados, hard boiled eggs, and served with a dinner roll
- Crispy Critter Salad$12.95
Crispy chicken tenders, fresh greens, cheddar cheese, bacon, egg, croutons, chopped bacon and tomatoes. Served with honey mustard
- House Salad with Shrimp$13.95
Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and croutons and topped with grilled shrimp served with your choice of dressing and a dinner roll
- Side Salad$4.95+
Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
- Strawberry Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Fresh sliced strawberries on a crispy bed of mixed greens, crunchy sunflower seeds, chopped bacon, tangy feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Strawberry Mozzarella Avocado Salad$13.95
Our fresh bed of greens topped with fresh strawberries, avocado, fresh mozzarella cheese, diced cucumbers, sliced cherry tomatoes and sliced red onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and a dinner roll
BBQ
BBQ Plates
- 1 Meat Plate$14.95
Choice of meat, served with 2 sides, pickles, onions, roll and choice of BBQ sauce
- 2 Meat Plate$16.95
Your choice of two meats and served with two sides and choice of bread
- 3 Meat Plate$18.95
Your choice of three meats and served with two sides and choice of bread
- Brisket and Shrimp Combo$26.95
1/2 pound of our slow smoked brisket served with four jumbo breaded shrimp, choice of 2 sides and served with choice of bread. Served with pickles, onions and choice of BBQ sauce
- Ribs and Shrimp Combo$21.99+
Our slow-smoked pork ribs with Jumbo deep-fried shrimp. Served with two sides and choice of bread. Served with pickles, onions and choice of BBQ Sauce
- Brisket Plate$17.95
Our smoked brisket sliced or chopped and served with 2 sides and choice of bread. Choice of BBQ sauce, pickles and onions
- Smoked Chicken Plate$14.95
Sliced smoked chicken breast, served with 2 sides and a choice of bread
- Pulled Pork Plate$15.79
Served with 2 sides and a choice of bread. Choice of BBQ sauce and pickle and onions
- Pulled Pork & Sausage Plate$18.95
Pulled pork and regular sausage, served with 2 sides, choice of bread. Served with choice of BBQ sauce, pickles and onions
- Bangers & Mash$8.95
Our loaded potato casserole, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeno cheddar sausage, green onion and served with a side of sour cream
- Country Fried Chicken Plate$14.95
Country fried chicken hand breaded and deep-fried golden brown, topped with country gravy and served with your choice of 2 side and a dinner roll
BBQ Sandwiches
- BBQ Sandwich$9.95
Your choice of meat, choice of 1 side and served with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce
- BBQ Grilled Cheese$10.95
Grilled Texas toast, choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork, grilled onions, Cheddar and American cheese and choice of BBQ sauce and served with fries
- Brisket Dip Sandwich$14.95
Sliced brisket, caramelized onions, and sharp provolone on a toasted hoagie bun with au jus sauce and served with with fries
- All About the South$15.95
Texas sized sandwich, with your choice of two slow-smoked meats, cheddar cheese, pickles and onions on a 12" hoagie roll and served with fries
- Rodeo's Burnt End Stack$15.95
We take our slow-smoked burnt ends, pile them on our toasted roll with red chili garlic bacon jam, regular sausage, topped with crispy jalapeno strips and coleslaw. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce
- Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich$13.95
Chopped burnt ends of brisket and served on at toasted bun and served with fries
- Slider$3.75
Choice of meat on a slider bun
Meats By The Pound
- Brisket$6.69+
Slow-smoked 12-14 hours in our pit and rubbed with our rodeo's dry rub
- Pulled Pork$4.62+
Slow-smoked and rubbed with our Rodeo's dry rub
- Smoked Sausage$5.49+
Our house blend or pork and beef blended with our house seasoning and smoked to perfection
- Smoked Turkey Breast$5.79+
- Chicken Breast$5.49+
We marinate our boneless chicken breast for 24 hours and then we slow-smoke it on our hickory pit and served with your choice of BBQ sauce
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$5.49+
Our house blend of cheddar cheese, jalapenos and house seasoning
- Brisket Burnt Ends$7.95+
We take the bark and the trimmings from our smoked brisket and simmer them in our House BBQ sauce.
- Pork Burnt Ends$4.95+
Burgers
- Rodeo's Classic Burger$8.95+
Our single patty with diced onions with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onions, pickles and served with fries
- Rodeos Bacon Burger$12.95
We start with two 1/3 standard burger patties topped with cheddar cheese, 4 slices of thick cut bacon, 2 onion rings and spicy BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce and tomatoes
- Rodeos Patty Melt$9.95
Our 1/3 standard burger patty topped with grilled onions, two slices of melted Swiss cheese and served on grilled Texas toast
- Texas Bacon Patty Melt$10.95
Our 1/3 standard burger patty topped with grilled onions, two slices of melted Swiss cheese, 2 slices thick cut bacon and served on grilled Texas toast
- The Gooey Cheddar$12.95
Our double standard burger patties topped with cheddar cheese, grilled jalapenos, habanero cheese sauce on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce
- Southwest Burger$13.95
Two standard 1/3 burger patties topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy thick cut bacon, jalapeno ranch dressing, sliced jalapenos, house made guacamole and shredded lettuce
- Brisket Burger$15.95
We take 2 - 1/3 standard burger patties topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, 2 slices of thick cut bacon, then topped with sliced brisket and spicy BBQ sauce
- Brisket Chili Burger$14.95
We start with our 1/3 standard burger patty then top it with cheddar cheese and our Rodeo's brisket chili diced onions and yellow mustard
- Blue Cheese Burger$12.99
We start with our 1/3 standard burger patty covered in delicious crumbled blue-cheese and top it with shredded lettuce and tomatoes.
- Ghost Pepper Burger$12.95
Two of our 1/3 standard burger patties topped with ghost pepper cheese, crispy bacon, crispy jalapenos, jalapeno queso on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce and drizzled with Ghost Pepper sauce
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$14.95
Our single standard 1/3 burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeno cream cheese poppers, crispy onion petals and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Mac Stack Bacon Burger$15.95
For our "Mac Lovers" its our double stack standard burger, with thick cut strips of bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and topped with our baked mac n cheese
- Barn Yard Burger$16.95
We take 2 of our standard burger patties and top it with cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar sausage and drizzled with spicy BBQ sauce
- NY Gyro Burger$14.95
Two standard burger patties, with Gyro meat, shredded lettuce, diced red onions, diced tomatoes, tzatziki sauce and topped with crumbled feta cheese
- Rodeo's Jalapeno Bacon Cheese Burger$10.95
Our single standard burger patty topped with American cheese, 2 crispy strips of bacon, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, mustard
- Rodeo's Sweet and Spicy Burger$10.95+
Our standard house burger topped with American cheese, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions and sweet & spicy BBQ sauce
- Swiss Mushroom Bacon Burger$12.95
Our standard burger patty topped with Swiss Cheese, thick cut bacon, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onions and yellow mustard
Combo Meals & Baskets
Combo Meals
- 2pc Tender Meal$5.95
2 tenders, gravy, 1 side, roll and a small drink
- 4pc Tender Meal$8.50
4 tenders, gravy, 1 side, roll and a small drink
- 6pc Tender Meal$11.95
6 tenders, gravy, fries, roll and a small drink
- Gyro Wrap with 6pc Wing Combo$14.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce. Served with 6 wings, tossed in your choice of sauce
- Gyro Wrap with 10pc Wing Combo$18.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce. Served with 10 wings, tossed in your choice of sauce
- Rodeo's Classic Burger with 6pc Wings$15.95
Our rodeo's classic burger, grilled diced onions, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickle and served with 6 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Rodeo's Classic Burger with 10pc Wings$19.95
Our rodeo's classic burger, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickle and served with 10 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Baskets
- Tender Basket$11.99
5pc jumbo tenders, with fries, gravy and Texas toast
- Fried Catfish Basket$12.99+
Fresh U.S., farm-raised catfish served with fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and Texas toast
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp Basket$10.99+
Fried Jumbo Shrimp, breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown, served with fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and Texas toast and choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Catfish and Shrimp Basket Combo$15.99+
Fried catfish and jumbo fried shrimp served with fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Jumbo Wing Basket$12.99
6 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with fries and Texas toast
- Whole Fried Wing Basket$12.99
5 whole fried wings, breaded and deep-fried and served with fries and Texas toast
- 4pc Jumbo Tenders and (4) Fried Jumbo Shrimp$16.95
4 jumbo tenders - 4 jumbo fried shrimp, served with gravy, fries, Texas toast and choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
Sandwiches, Cheesesteaks & Hot Dogs
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Hand-breaded chicken, medium buffalo sauce, ranch, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, and French fries
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy chicken / medium buffalo sauce / ranch / cheddar-jack cheese / shredded iceberg lettuce/tomatoes/flour tortilla/served with fries
- Cheesy Hot Chicken$12.95
Our crispy chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and our fresh habanero cheese sauce and served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato and served with fries
- Chicken Avocado Swiss Sandwich$12.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and spicy aioli and served with fries
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese with a honey chipotle mustard and served with fries
- Classic BLT$8.95
Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato served on Texas toast and served with fries
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and served with fries
- Crispy Chicken Club$12.95
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, deep-fried golden brown. Served on a toast bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, bacon and served with fries
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Our crispy chicken served on toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, pickles and served with fries
- Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.95
Crispy tenders served on toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and rodeo's house sauce and served with fries
- Cuban Sandwich$14.95
Pulled pork, sliced ham with loads of swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and served on grilled Cuban bread and served with fries
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
American and cheddar on grilled Texas toast and served with fries
- Gyro Wrap$10.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce and served with crinkle cut fries
- Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$13.95
Our crispy chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato in a warm flour tortilla with honey mustard. Served with fries
- Nashville Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Our boneless chicken breast soaked in rodeo's hot sauce, breaded and fried crispy, then tossed in buffalo sauce and placed on a toasted bun, topped with creamy coleslaw, jalapeno ranch mayo and pickles. Served with fries
- Fried Catfish Sandwich$14.95
Fried catfish sandwich served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with fries
- Catfish Po' Boy$15.95
Fried catfish served on a hoagie roll with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and served with fries
- Shrimp Po' Boy$17.09
Fried jumbo shrimp served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onions and remoulade sauce and served with fries
Cheesesteaks
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$6.50+
All-white meat chicken grilled and tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with grilled onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. (Not served with fries)
- Cherry Pepper Cheesesteak$7.95+
Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, hot sliced cherry peppers, provolone (not served with fries)
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.95+
Grilled chicken with sweet red peppers, banana peppers, grilled onions and covered in provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and served with fries
- Classic Philly Cheesesteak$10.95+
The original Philly steak is always made with shaved ribeye steak, grilled peppers, and onions and Kraft cheese whiz. Served with fries
- Mushroom Cheesesteak Bomb$8.95+
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms and topped with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. (Not served with fries)
- Philly Bleu Cheesesteak$8.95+
Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, provolone and bleu cheese crumbles and blue cheese spread (not served with fries)
Hot Dogs
- All Beef Hot Dog$6.99
Our all-beef 1/4 pound hot dog is grilled to perfection and served on a fresh steamed roll. Topped with diced onions and yellow mustard and served with fries
- Brisket Chili Cheese Hot Dog$7.99
Our all-beef 1/4 pound hot dog is grilled to perfection and served on a fresh steamed roll. Topped with diced onions, yellow mustard, Rodeos brisket chili, shredded cheese, and served with fries
- Chicago Hot Dog$10.99
Our 1/4 pound all beef hot dog is served on a poppyseed bun, yellow mustard, pickle, diced onion, sliced tomato, sport peppers,, celery salt and served with fries
- Sauerkraut Hot Dog$7.99
Our all-beef 1/4 pound hot dog is grilled to perfection and served on a fresh steamed roll. Topped with yellow mustard, diced onions, and sauerkraut and served with fries
Chicken N Waffles
- Chicken N Waffle Combo 1$18.19
Your choice of three pieces of rodeo's fried chicken and two buttermilk waffles served with warm maple Syrup
- Chicken N Waffle Combo 2$13.95
One breast and wing of Rodeo's fried chicken and one buttermilk waffle served with warm maple syrup
- Chicken N Waffle Combo 3$12.85
Three chicken wings of Rodeo's fried chicken and one buttermilk waffle served with warm maple syrup
- Chicken N Waffle Combo 4$12.85
One breast of Rodeo's fried chicken and one buttermilk waffle served with warm maple syrup
- Chicken N Waffle Combo 5$12.85
2 pieces of Rodeo's fried chicken and one buttermilk waffle served with warm maple syrup
- Chicken N Waffle with Tenders$13.95
Three jumbo tenders with one waffle and served with maple syrup
Taco's
- Shrimp Tacos$4.99+
Crispy fried jumbo shrimp in a fresh warm tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cilantro and topped with boom-boom sauce
- Brisket Taco$3.99+
Our soft flour tortilla filled with chopped brisket, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions and sour cream
- Brisket & Cheese Street Tacos$8.50
3 flour tortilla filled with chopped brisket, cheddar cheese and topped with cilantro and diced onions
- Chicken & Cheese Street Tacos$7.50
3 flour tortillas filled with smoked chicken, cheddar cheese and topped with cilantro and diced onions
- Pulled Pork Street Tacos$7.50
3 flour tortillas filled with pulled pork and topped with cilantro and diced onions
Mac's
Macs
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.95
We take our creamy house mac n cheese loaded it with crumbled bacon and topped with crispy bread crumbs
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$14.95
Our house creamy mac n cheese, shredded cheese, and topped with our slow-roasted chopped brisket
- Buffalo Bleu Mac & Cheese*$13.95
Our creamy house mac & cheese, tossed with crumbled blue cheese and Franks hot sauce and topped with crispy fried chicken bites, green onions, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with buffalo sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$12.95
Crispy buffalo chicken pilled high on our famous mac and cheese and topped shredded Cheddar and green onions
- Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$11.95
We take our creamy mac & cheese, pile it high with our slow-smoked pulled pork, and shredded Cheddar, and topped with our crispy onion pedals. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce
Family Meals
BBQ Family Meals
- Party Pack$42.95
1 pound of Meat, 2 Lg Sides, 4 Rolls. Served with pickles, onions and choice of BBQ sauce Feeds 2
- BBQ Family Pack 1$72.95
Choice of 2 lbs of meat, 2 sides (pint size), 6 Dinner Rolls. Served with pickles, onions and choice of BBQ sauce. Serves up to 4
- BBQ Family Pack 2$94.95
4 lbs, your choice of 2 proteins, 3 large sides (Pint Size), 6 dinner rolls. Served with pickles, onions and choice of BBQ sauce Serves up to 8
- Big Game Sandwich Pack$159.75
Your choice of 12 sandwiches, Potato Salad, Coleslaw and served with Pickles, Onions and BBQ Sauce.
Tender Family Packs
Jumbo Wing Family Packs
Drinks & Desserts
Beverage
- Fountain Drink$1.99+
20 Oz
- Iced Tea$1.99+
- Apple & Eve Juice Box$1.65
- Aquafina Water$2.15
- Bottle Soda 20 Oz$2.69
- Gallon of Soda$8.55
- Gallon Tea$8.55
Fresh Brewed Tea
- Lemonade
- Mango Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
- Peach Mango Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed and Sweetened
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade
- Topo Chico$3.20
Desserts
- Banana Pudding
- Apple Cobbler$4.25
- Cherry Cobbler$4.25
- Peach Cobbler$4.25
- Pecan Pie$5.30
- Carrot Cake
In house made 3 layer carrot cake
- Colossal Cheesecake$6.39
Our new York style colossal cheesecake
- Key Lime Pie$5.30
- Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50+
Fresh baked Jumbo Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
- Double Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie$2.50+
If you love peanut butter you will love this. This perfectly blended peanut butter, with peanut butter chips cooked fresh daily
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Jumbo Cookie$2.50+
Fresh Baked Jumbo cookie filled with chocolate chips and Reese's peanut butter cup pieces.
- Lemon Crunch Creme Cake$3.75
- Pina Colada Creme Cake$3.75
- Sock It to Me Crème Cake$3.75
Crème cake with walnut, cinnamon streusel
- Strawberry Creme Cake$3.75
- Triple Chocolate Crème Cake$3.75
Triple chocolate creme cake
- Vanilla Crème Cake$3.75
Vanilla creme cake
- Strawberry Biscuit Shortcake$6.39
We take our fresh baked country biscuit and topped it with sweet sliced strawberries and topped off with whipped cream
- Strawberry Waffle and Cream$7.45
We take our fresh golden malted waffle and cover it with fresh strawberries and whip cream
Sides, Extras & Kids
Extras
Kids Meals
- Kids All Beef Hot Dog$8.00
Our all beef 1/4 pound hot dog is grilled to perfection and served on a fresh steamed roll with ketchup. Served with choice of side and a kid's drink
- Kids Breaded Chicken Strips$8.00
Served with choice of 1 side and a kids drink.
- Kids Hamburger$8.00
Comes with ketchup, pickles, fries, and a small drink
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Comes with ketchup, pickles, fries, and a small drink
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Served with choice of side, dinner roll and a kids drink
- Kids Meat Plate$9.50
Choice of meat, 1 side, roll and a kids small drink. Served with BBQ Sauce
- Kids Mini Corn Dog Bites$8.00
Mini all beef corn dogs served with fries and a small drink
- Kids Slider Plate$8.00
2 Slider with choice of meat served with fries and a small drink
- Mac N Cheese with Hot Dog$8.00
We take our creamy house mac n cheese and mix in our all-beef hot dog toss it together and topped with shredded cheese. Served with a kid's drink
Thursday Lunch Special
- Shrimp Tacos$4.99+
Crispy fried jumbo shrimp in a fresh warm tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cilantro and topped with boom-boom sauce
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy chicken / medium buffalo sauce / ranch / cheddar-jack cheese / shredded iceberg lettuce/tomatoes/flour tortilla/served with fries
- BBQ Grilled Cheese$10.95
Grilled Texas toast, choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork, grilled onions, Cheddar and American cheese and choice of BBQ sauce and served with fries
- Rodeo's Jalapeno Bacon Cheese Burger$10.95
Our single standard burger patty topped with American cheese, 2 crispy strips of bacon, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, mustard
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.89
Our slow-smoked pulled pork served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and served with fries
- 2 pc Chicken White$7.99
- 2 pc Chicken Dark$5.99