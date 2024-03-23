Roggenart Arlington 4401 Wilson Boulevard
Pastries & Desserts
Sweet Pastries
- Almond Brioche$4.50
- Almond Croissant$4.50
- Apple & Caramel Tart$7.99
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Boston Cream Danish$4.50
- Caramel Custard Croissant$6.99
- Caramel Schnecke$4.50
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Danish$4.00
- Chocolate Frangipane$4.99
- Frangipane$4.99
- Frosted Schnecke$4.50
- Fruit Tart$7.99
- Lemon Tart$7.99
- Pain au Chocolate$4.50
- Pain au Raisin$4.50
- Peach & Almond Tart$7.99
- Pear & Almond Tart$8.99
- Raspberry Cheesecake Tart$8.50
- Raspberry Danish$4.50
- Reese's Croissant$4.99
- Strawberry Custard Croissant$6.99
- Lemon Danish$4.50
- Apple & Creme Tart$8.99
- Pear & Creme Tart$8.99
- Cherry & Pistachio Creme Tart$8.99
- Pumpkin Danish$4.50
- Crookie$5.25
Savory Pastries
Desserts
Coffee & Beverages
Beverages
Coffee
Latte
- Amaretto Spiced Latte
- Banana Caramel Latte
- Caramel Latte
- Caramellow Latte
- Chai Latte
- Cinnamon Latte
- Churro Latte
- Cookie Latte
- Creamy Caramel Latte
- Dirty Chai Latte
- French Vanilla Latte
- Hazelnut Latte
- Honey Almond Latte
- Irish Cream Latte
- Latte
- Maple Cinnamon Latte
- Marshmallow Latte
- Nutty Caramel Latte
- Peppermint Latte
- Rose Cafe Latte with Vanilla
- Salted Caramel Latte
- Tiramisu Latte
- Toffee Caramel Latte
- Toffee Nut Latte
- Vanilla Latte
- Pumpkin Latte$4.00
Mocha Latte
Hot Tea
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Signature Omelettes
Sandwiches & Melts
Artisan Sandwiches
- Avocado BLT$10.99
A traditional BLT, but we believe avocado makes everything better. Hence we present the Avocado BLT.
- Caprese$9.99
Juicy beefsteak tomatoes and sliced fresh mozzarella with irresistible balsamic glaze and mixed greens on our home baked multigrain bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Home made chicken salad with crispy romaine lettuce served on our signature croissant.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.99
Home made egg salad on our signature croissant.
- Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella$11.99
A beautifully savory combination of aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, crisp mixed greens with creamy pesto sauce on our fresh home baked baguette.
- Smoked Salmon Fiord$13.99
Norwegian smoked salmon, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, fresh lettuce and tomato with a dijonnaise spread on our home baked seeded multigrain comes together for the ultimate sandwich.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.99
Home made tuna salad on our signature croissant.
- Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$12.99
Tender oven roasted turkey breast, piled high with loads of crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce and homemade dijonnaise sauce on our home baked seeded multigrain bread.
- Artisan Ham & Gruyere$9.99
- Vegan Mediterranean Sandwich$9.99
Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches
- Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Pesto$12.99
Juicy roasted red peppers combined with marinated and grilled chicken breast and a homemade creamy pesto all melted together with Swiss cheese to make the perfect grilled sandwich.
- Grilled Corned Beef Reuben$12.99
Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread.
- Grilled Turkey Reuben$12.99
Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread.
- One of a Kind Roast Beef$12.99
Medium bottom round roast beef layered with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms and red peppers with our homemade creamy chipotle aioli sauce for a perfect little kick.
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$8.99
Experience a melty cheese symphony of cheddar, american, and gruyere cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a beautiful ride.
Oven Baked Melts
Salads & Soup
- Full Roasted Beet Salad$8.99
Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Side Roasted Beet Salad$4.99
Delicious roasted red beets, walnuts, and feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Full Chicken Salad on a Bed of Lettuce$7.99
Our house made chicken salad sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted almonds.
- Full Mediterranean Salad$7.99
Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.
- Side Mediterranean Salad$3.99
Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.
- Full Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons and served with a side of creamy caesar dressing.
- Full Garden Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Side Garden Salad$3.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and carrots served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Soup Du Jour$6.99
Served with fresh toasted baguette
- French Onion Soup$9.99