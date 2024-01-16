Roggenart - Chicago 566 West Diversey Parkway
Pastries & Desserts
Sweet Pastries
- Almond Brioche$4.50Out of stock
- Almond Croissant$4.50
- Apple & Caramel Tart$7.99Out of stock
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Boston Cream Danish$4.50
- Caramel Custard Croissant$6.99Out of stock
- Caramel Schnecke$4.50
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Danish$4.00
- Chocolate Frangipane$4.99
- Frangipane$4.99
- Frosted Schnecke$4.50
- Fruit Tart$7.99
- Lemon Tart$7.99
- Pain au Chocolate$4.50
- Pain au Raisin$4.50
- Peach & Almond Tart$7.99
- Pear & Almond Tart$8.99Out of stock
- Raspberry Cheesecake Tart$8.50
- Raspberry Danish$4.50
- Reese's Croissant$4.99
- Strawberry Custard Croissant$6.99
- Lemon Danish$4.50
- Apple & Creme Tart$8.99Out of stock
- Pear & Creme Tart$8.99Out of stock
- Cherry & Pistachio Creme Tart$8.99Out of stock
- Pumpkin Danish$4.50
- Crookie$5.99
Savory Pastries
Desserts
Coffee & Beverages
Beverages
Coffee
Latte
Mocha Latte
Hot Tea
Sandwiches & Melts
Cast Iron Pressed Sandwiches
- Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Pesto$12.99
Juicy roasted red peppers combined with marinated and grilled chicken breast and a homemade creamy pesto all melted together with Swiss cheese to make the perfect grilled sandwich.
- Grilled Corned Beef Reuben$12.99
Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread.
- Grilled Turkey Reuben$12.99
Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread.
- One of a Kind Roast Beef$12.99
Medium bottom round roast beef layered with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms and red peppers with our homemade creamy chipotle aioli sauce for a perfect little kick.
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$8.99
Experience a melty cheese symphony of cheddar, american, and gruyere cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a beautiful ride.
Oven Baked Melts
Baguette Sandwiches
