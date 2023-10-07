Popular Items

Roji Chashu Ramen

$16.99

Homemade Roji chashu served with soft-boiled egg, baby kale, scallion, black and white sesame, bamboo, and ginger and topped with roasted black garlic oil

Roji Pork Rib Ramen

$17.99

Must try. Signature Roji pork rib. Served with soft-boiled egg, bamboo, and baby kale, topped with roasted black garlic oil


Appertizers

Roji Mixed Tempura

$10.99

Deep-fried shrimps tempura, enoki mushroom, pumpkins, zucchini, and sweet yam served with sesame sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$10.99

Chicken Kara-age

$10.99

Japanese-style crispy fried chicken served with homemade mayo

Shishito Pepper

$7.99

Fried shishito and top with sesame oil

Agedashi Tofu

$8.99

Soft tofu topped with green onion and dashi dressing

Veggie Steamed Gyoza

$8.99

Edamame and vegetable steamed gyoza, topped with roasted black garlic oil and green onion

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Seaweed blend with vinegar, house-made soy sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seed

Edamame

$7.99

Roji Ramen

Roji Pork Rib Ramen

$17.99

Must try. Signature Roji pork rib. Served with soft-boiled egg, bamboo, and baby kale, topped with roasted black garlic oil

Roji Chashu Ramen

$16.99

Homemade Roji chashu served with soft-boiled egg, baby kale, scallion, black and white sesame, bamboo, and ginger and topped with roasted black garlic oil

Roji Paitan Ramen

$16.99

Thousand minutes of slow-cooked bone-in whole chicken leg served with soft-boiled egg, bamboo, green onion, spinach, and topped with roasted black garlic oil

Roji Veggie Ramen

$15.99

Firm tofu, white mushroom, baby green bok choy, roasted baby tomato, yellow corn, and topped with superfood microgreen

Roji Roll Rider Ramen

$24.99

Kid Ramen

$9.00

Hell Ramen (Dry Ramen)

DRY Pork Chashu

$15.99

DRY Pork Rib

$16.99

DRY Chicken Paitan

$15.99

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl Chashu

$12.99

Rice Bowl MIX Tempura

$12.99

Rice Bowl Chix Kara-age

$12.99

Rice Bowl Shirmp Tempura

$13.99

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.00

Ramune

$4.99

Beer

Sapporo

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Sake

Warm Classic Sake

$10.99

Ozeki Dry

$15.00

Kijuto Hakushika

$15.00

Awa Yuri Sparking

$15.00

Saruri Nigiri

$18.00

Kurosawa Nigiri

$18.00

Hakutsaru Junmai Ginjo

$21.00

Sake BOMB

$19.99

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.99

Creme Brulee

$6.50

Side

Roji Pork Chashu

$3.00

Keadama (Ramen)

$3.00

Boiled Egg

$3.00

Menma (Bamboo shoot)

$2.59

Nori (Dried Seaweed)

$2.59

Extra Broth

$2.59

Baby Kale

$2.59

Baby Green Box Choy

$2.59

Sweet Corn

$2.59

Mushroom

$2.59

Tofu

$2.59

Rice

$3.00

House Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Bag Fee

Bag Fee

$0.25