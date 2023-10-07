Roji Ramen 4066 Piedmont Avenue
Popular Items
Roji Chashu Ramen
Homemade Roji chashu served with soft-boiled egg, baby kale, scallion, black and white sesame, bamboo, and ginger and topped with roasted black garlic oil
Roji Pork Rib Ramen
Must try. Signature Roji pork rib. Served with soft-boiled egg, bamboo, and baby kale, topped with roasted black garlic oil
Appertizers
Roji Mixed Tempura
Deep-fried shrimps tempura, enoki mushroom, pumpkins, zucchini, and sweet yam served with sesame sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Kara-age
Japanese-style crispy fried chicken served with homemade mayo
Shishito Pepper
Fried shishito and top with sesame oil
Agedashi Tofu
Soft tofu topped with green onion and dashi dressing
Veggie Steamed Gyoza
Edamame and vegetable steamed gyoza, topped with roasted black garlic oil and green onion
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed blend with vinegar, house-made soy sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seed
Edamame
Roji Ramen
Roji Paitan Ramen
Thousand minutes of slow-cooked bone-in whole chicken leg served with soft-boiled egg, bamboo, green onion, spinach, and topped with roasted black garlic oil
Roji Veggie Ramen
Firm tofu, white mushroom, baby green bok choy, roasted baby tomato, yellow corn, and topped with superfood microgreen