Skip to Main content
Roll'n Boil LLC
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Roll'n Boil
We are not accepting online orders right now.
186 S Hummingbird St, Chester, OK 73838
Plates
Loaded Fries
Boiled
Po Boys
A la carte
Featured Items
Fish and Shrimp
Served fried or grilled with choice of side and hush puppies.
$21.00
Shrimp
Served fried or grilled with choice of side and hush puppies.
$19.00
Plates
Fish
Served fried or grilled with choice of side and hush puppies.
$17.00
Shrimp
Served fried or grilled with choice of side and hush puppies.
$19.00
Fish and Shrimp
Served fried or grilled with choice of side and hush puppies.
$21.00
Loaded Fries
Hurricane Fries
$14.00
Boiled
Crawfish
$30.00
Cajun Grocery Basket
$65.00
Po Boys
Shrimp Po'boy
Served with choice of side.
$20.00
Catfish Po'boy
Served with choice of side.
$18.00
A la carte
Fish filet
$4.00
6 shrimp
$5.00
Fries
$4.00
Okra
$4.00
Hush puppies (5)
$2.00
Coleslaw
$2.00
Potato salad
$2.00
Roll'n Boil LLC Location and Hours
(580) 732-0417
186 S Hummingbird St, Chester, OK 73838
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement