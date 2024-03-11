Eggroll Hut of Columbia
Roll-out columbia eggrolls and wingz 1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West
Eggrolls
Sides and extras
Specials
- $5 dollar Turkey Wing$5.00
- 2 turkey wangz with lobster mac and Fried Broccoli$25.00
- 4 whole Wingz with lobster mac and fried Broccoli$20.99
- Chicken Taco$5.00
- Fish sandwich$10.00
- Fish Taco$5.00
- Free 6pc cut wings
- Shrimp Taco$7.00
- Taco boat$30.00
- “Jeezy” 2 fish, 6 shrimp fries$25.00
- “Plies” 2pc fish and fries$15.99
- “Tank” 2pc fish, lobster Mac$25.00
- Lobster taco$10.00
Turkey wangz
Whole Wings
Celebrity Combos
Extra sauces
Roll-out columbia eggrolls and wingz 1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 708-9125
Closed • Opens Monday at 3PM