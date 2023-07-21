Food

Appetizers

Archie Bites

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla Whole

$10.99

Chips & Dip

$8.99

Dough Sticks

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Nachos

$11.99

Nuggets 12

$9.99

Nuggets 6

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Classic

Poppers

$8.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Pub Skins

$9.99

Rollieans Mushrooms

$8.99

Shrimp App

$12.99

Strip App

$10.99

Wings 12

$18.00

Wings 6

$10.00

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$11.99

Mexican Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Rollieans Burger

$8.99

Rueben Burger

$11.99

Ultimate Burger

$11.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Daily Specials

10.99

$10.99

11.99

$11.99

12.99

$12.99

13.99

$13.99

8.99

$8.99

9.99

$9.99

Burger of the Day

$8.95

Sunday Wings

$1.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Wednesday Boneless Nugs

$1.75

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$18.99

Beef Tips

$21.99

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Chimichanga

$16.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Quesadilla Dinner

$14.99

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Strip Dinner

$14.99

Kids Desserts

Brownie

$1.99

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids chicken strips

$7.99

Bowl Mac n cheese

$6.99

Pizzas

Calzone

$12.99

Max 2 toppings

Thatcher

$9.99

Thatcher Buff Chicken

$14.99

Thatcher Chicken Pesto

$14.99

Thatcher Combo

$16.99

Thatcher Meat

$14.99

Thatcher Veggie

$11.99

Sandwiches

Ballpark Jed

$6.99

BLT

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken

$10.99

Cranberry Turkey

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Haddock Reuben

$13.99

Haddock Sandwich

$12.99

Kickin Chicken

$11.99

Philly

$12.99

Reuben

$12.99

Rollieans Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$1.99

Bowl of Potato Chips

$2.49

Coleslaw

$1.99

Corn Bread

$1.99

Extra Dressing

Kids & Desserts

Mashed Potato

$1.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side of Pickles

$0.99

Side of Gravy

$1.99

Side of onion rings

$2.99

Soup & Salads

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Chowder

$7.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Caesar

$7.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Cup of Chowder

$5.99

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Demi Caesar

$5.99

Demi Salad

$5.99

Salad

$7.99

Steak & Bleu

$17.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Beer

16oz

Allagash White

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Austin ST Brewing

$5.22

Baxter

$5.00

Boston Lager

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.95

Conehead

$5.22

Coors Light

$3.95

Dogfish 60 Min

$5.22

Downeast Cider

$5.22

Fat Tire

$5.00

Fresh Cut

$5.22

Funky Bow

$5.22

Guinness

$6.00

Harpoon IPA

$4.75

Lets Go Blk Bears

$6.50

Lonepine OH-J

$5.22

Lonepine TRVLING

$5.22

Lunch

$8.83

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Oxbow

$5.22

PBR

$3.50

Prosecco

$8.50

Rollieans Lager

$4.50

Sam Summer

$4.50

Sebago Fryes Leap

$4.50

Sebago Red

$4.50

Sebago Simmer Down

$4.50

Short Draft

$3.25

Sierra Nevada

$5.22

Traveling Keg

$5.22

Truly Draft

$5.22

Tubular OBC

$7.00

Wicked Hazy IPA

$4.50

Pitcher

PTCHR Allagash White

$13.65

PTCHR Angry Orchard

$13.65

PTCHR Austin ST Brewing

$13.65

PTCHR Baxter

$18.25

PTCHR Boston Lager

$13.65

PTCHR Bud Light

$11.35

PTCHR Coors Light

$10.00

PTCHR Dogfish 60 Min

$13.65

PTCHR Downeast Cider

$13.65

PTCHR Fat Tire

$13.65

PTCHR Fresh Cut

$13.65

PTCHR Funky Bow

$13.65

PTCHR Guinness

$17.00

PTCHR Harpoon IPA

$12.00

PTCHR Lets Go Blk Bears

$18.25

PTCHR Lonepine OH-J

$13.65

PTCHR Lonepine TRVLING

$13.65

PTCHR Michelob Ultra

$11.35

PTCHR Miller Lite

$11.35

PTCHR PBR

$9.05

PTCHR Rollieans Lager

$18.25

PTCHR Sam Summer

$13.65

PTCHR Sebago Fryes Leap

$13.65

PTCHR Sebago Red

$13.65

PTCHR Sebago Simmer Down

$13.65

PTCHR Sierra Nevada

$13.65

PTCHR Traveling Keg

$13.65

PTCHR Truly Draft

$13.65

PTCHR Tubular OBC

$18.25

PTCHR Wicked Hazy IPA

$13.65

Bottled

Athletic Golden

$4.10

Athletic Run Wild

$4.10

Bud Bottle

$4.10

Bud Can

$3.50

Bud Light

$4.10

Coors Light

$4.10

Coors original

$4.10

Corona

$4.10

Guinness Extra Stout

$4.25

Heinken

$4.10

Michelob Lite

$4.10

Michelob Ultra

$4.10

Miller High Life

$4.10

Miller Lite

$4.10

Odouls

$4.10

PBR

$3.50

Red Stripe

$4.10

Rolling Rock

$4.10

Stella

$4.10

Other Drinks

Downeast Cans

$6.50

High Noon

$6.50

Mikes Hard

$4.10

NUTRLS

$5.15

Truly Lemonade

$4.10

Truly Margarita

$4.10

Truly Punch

$4.10

Truly Wildberry

$4.10

Twisted Half & Half

$4.10

Twisted Peach

$4.10

Twisted Raspberry

$4.10

Twisted Tea

$4.10

White Claw Blk Cherry

$5.15

White Claw Mango

$5.15

White Claw Raspberry

$5.15

Wine

Red

House Cab Sav

$6.75

House Merlot

$6.75

Malbec

$8.45

Pinot Nior

$8.45

Premium Cab Sav

$8.45

White

Ecco Domani

$7.95

House Chardonnay

$6.75

House Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Korbel Single

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

William Hill

$8.95

NA Bevs

Soda

Club Soda

$2.78

Diet Pepsi

$2.78

Dr. Pepper

$2.78

Gingerale

$2.78

Goslings

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$2.78

Pepsi

$2.78

Redbull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.78

Shirley Temple

$2.78

Sierra Mist

$2.78

Tonic

$2.78

Virgin Cocktail

$3.99

Misc

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee - regular

$2.25

Coffee -decaf

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.78

Grapefruit Juice

$2.78

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.78

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.78

Pineapple Juice

$2.78

Sweet Tea

$2.78

Tomato Juice

$2.78

Unsweet Tea

$2.78

Water