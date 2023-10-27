2x points for loyalty members
Rollin' Fresh - Alberta 1027 NE Alberta
Rollin' Fresh
Signature
Salmon Skin, Krab, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Fresca Slaw, Blazin' Salsa
Fried Tofu, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Goma Seaweed, Corn Salsa, Cream Cheese, Habanero Aioli
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Guac, Fresca Slaw, Cream Cheese, Habanero Aioli
Fried Softshell Crab, Krab, Ginger Guac, Fresca Slaw, Corn Salsa, Habanero Aioli
Spicy Salmon, Yellowtail, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Pico, Blazin' Salsa
Ahi Tuna, Krab, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Goma Seaweed, Poke Sauce
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Tempura Crumbs, Blazin' Salsa
Yellowtail, Ahi Tuna, Fresca Slaw, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Jalepeno Crisps, Kickback Salsa
Salmon, Krab, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Pico, Kickback Salsa
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Fresca Flaw, Ginger Guac, Meeso Sauce,
Salmon Poke', Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Fresca Slaw, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Meeso Sauce
Spicy Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Jalepeno Crisp, Cream Cheese, Kickback Salsa
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Krab, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Green Goddess
Deep Fried
Marinated Tofu, Tempura Sweet Potato, Ginger Guac, Pico, Goma Seaweed
Krab, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Guac, Cream Cheese
Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cream Cheese, Ginger Guac
Krab, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Tempura Crumbs
Vegan
Fried Avocado, Cucumber, Fresca Slaw, Ginger Guac, Corn Salsa, Habanero Aioli
Marinated Tofu, Slaw, Pico, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Kickback Salsa
Fried Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Fresca Slaw, Ginger Guac, MeeSo Sauce
Tempura Squash, Tempura Asparagus, Tempura Carrot, Tempura Sweet Potato, Pico, Blazin Salsa
Sides
Served w/ Poke Sauce
Served over bed of Fresca Slaw & Habanero Aioli
Served w/ side of Spicy Aioli
Fried Salmon Collar over Fresca Slaw and your choice of Rice or Spring Mix. Served with side of Poke' Sauce
Lightly Salted
Served w/ Blazin' Salsa
Fried Avo, Goma, Slaw, Green Goddess
Spicy Salmon, Krab, Fried in Avocado topped w/ Teri-Aioli and Spicy Aioli
4 pieces
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Fried in halved Jalapenos served w/ Teri-Aioli
Tempura Asparagus, Tempura Carrot, Tempura Squash, Tempura Sweet Potato served w/ Blazin’ Salsa