Rollin Rilla
Rollin Rilla 1111 Bell Shoals Rd
Flat Bread Pizzas
Sandwiches
Sides
Drinks
Cheese Flatbread
$12.00
Pepperoni Flatbread
$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
$14.00
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$14.00
Chipotle Chicken Taco Flatbread
$14.00
Pesto Ricotta Red Onion
$15.00
Supreme
$15.00
Steak Philly
$16.00
Tampa Cubano
$14.00
BBQ Pork
$12.00
Small Pretzel
$6.00
Large Pretzel
$10.00
Water
$3.00
Pepsi Can
$3.00
Pepsi Bottle
$4.00
Diet Pepsi Bottle
$3.00
Classic Lemonade
$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$6.00
Rollin Rilla Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 422-8299
1111 Bell Shoals Rd, Brandon, FL 33511
Open now
• Closes at 3:45AM
All hours
