Cosette Wine Bar and Bottleshop 12833 Ventura Blvd #145
N/A Beverage
Wine BTB
Beer
Catering and Events
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverage
N/A Beverages
French Lemonade
$8.00
Iced Tea
$6.00
Mountain Valley Spring Water
$9.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
$9.00
Ghia
$9.00
Wine BTB
Champagne
Paul Bara Rose Champagne
$140.00
Beer
Beers
Samuel Smith Organic Lager
$9.00
Trappist "Oval"
$14.00
IPA
$11.00
Pinkus Pilsner
$8.00
Catering and Events
Market, Salads
Bar Snacks (8)
Bar Snacks (16)
Charcuterie per person
$30.00
Crudite (8)
Crudite (16)
$125.00
Cold Items
Shrimp Cocktail (8)
Shrimp Cocktail (16)
Hot Items
Ham & Cheese Sando Platter (8)
Ham & Cheese Sando Platter (16)
Desserts
Cookies (1 dozen)
Cookies (2 dozen)
Wine BTB
Open Wine
$700.00
Cosette Wine Bar and Bottleshop 12833 Ventura Blvd #145 Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 651-9302
12833 Ventura Blvd #145, Studio City, CA 91604
Closed
All hours
