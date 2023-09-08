Rolling Pin Bakery
LUNCH
Sandwich
$7.49
1/2 Sandwich
$3.75
Bowl of Soup
$5.75
Kid Sandwich/Grilled Cheese
$3.00
Chips
$1.29
Breakfast Burrito
$5.75
1/2 Burrito
$2.90
Cup of Soup
$4.75
Side Salad
$4.75
Cold Drink
$2.25
Pastry
$2.50
1 Dozen Pastries
$18.00
Pie/Cake Slice
$3.99
Whole Pie
$18.00
Whole Cake
$30.00
Hot Drink
$1.10
Cheesecake Slice
$4.75
Whole Cheesecake
$39.00
Cookie
$0.99
3 Cookies
$2.90
1 Dozen Cookies
$11.60
Al a Mode
$1.25
Texas Sheet Cake
$25.00
Bowl Chicken Salad
$9.00
Cup Chicken Salad
$5.00
Add Ons
$0.50
Candy
$8.00
Sugar Cookie
$1.10
Cupcakes
$2.00
Cobbler
$30.00
1/2 Lb
$10.00
1/2 Strawberries
$10.00
Rolling Pin Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(660) 338-0800
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM