Rolling Stove & Grill 114 Azalea Drive
Lunch
- Smashburger
Double patty burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, jalapeños, and a chipotle house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Cajun seasoned French fries.$15.00
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Blackened grilled chicken breast marinated with Cajun seasonings topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, jalapeños, and a house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Cajun seasoned French fries.$15.00
- Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Slow cooked then grilled pulled pork mixed in your choice of sweet or habanero BBQ sauce, topped with pickles, jalapeños, and onions on a toasted brioche bun$15.00
- Loaded Fries
Grilled pulled pork mixed in a sweet BBQ sauce on our Cajun seasoned fries and topped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and drizzled with sour cream and extra BBQ sauce.$8.00
- Tacos Beef Fajita
Grilled beef fajita steak tacos on (5) mini corn tortillas or (3) flour tortillas topped with cilantro and queso fresco and a side of grilled onions and a grilled jalapeño. Served with street corn or Cajun fries.$15.00
- Tacos Chicken
Grilled chicken fajita tacos on (5) mini corn tortillas or (3) flour tortillas topped with cilantro and queso fresco and a side of grilled onions and a grilled jalapeño. Served with street corn or Cajun fries.$15.00
- Tacos Pork
Slow cooked then grilled pulled pork tacos on (5) mini corn tortillas or (3) flour tortillas topped with cilantro and queso fresco and a side of grilled onions and a grilled jalapeño. Served with street corn or Cajun fries.$15.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of mayo or chipotle house sauce. Served with Cajun seasoned fries or street corn in a cup.$10.00