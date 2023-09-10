Signature Dogs $8.99 for 1, $13.99 for 2
CORNDOG
Copied!
Signature Dogs $8.99 for 1, $13.99 for 2
CORNDOG
Copied!

Popular Items

BYO Wrap

$10.99

BYO Bowl

$10.99
Tikka Masala Bowl

Tikka Masala Bowl

$10.99

Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa and warm tikka masala curry.


House Favorites

Pan sautéed Indian spiced Fish, served with Masala Fries, onions w/kick of lime, dressed up with our signature sauce.
Tikka Masala Bowl

Tikka Masala Bowl

$10.99

Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa and warm tikka masala curry.

Korma Bowl

Korma Bowl

$11.45

Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, served with our in-house warm korma curry topped with pickled onions and cilantro.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.99

Egg layering at the bottom, topped with white rice, choice of protein, corn tomato salsa, black beans, pickled cabbage, cheese, cilantro and avocado cilantro sauce

Signature Briyani

Signature Briyani

$11.99

Highly seasoned meat or veg, spices slow cooked to perfection with long grained basmati rice, mint and cilantro. Topped with seasoned onions and served with side of yogurt raita

The Goat

The Goat

$13.99

Cilantro rice bowl w/goat cooked in Indian seasoning , cucumber slaw, crunchy red onions, yogurt raita & harissa sauce.

Frankie

Frankie

$11.99

Wrap w/egg omelet layering served with choice of paneer / grilled chicken / spicy chicken, cilantro, onions, cucumber slaw & chipotle sauce.

Naan Taco

Naan Taco

$8.79

Tasteful fusion of the Tandoori Naan that you love and taco flavors that we can't let go! Naan, choice of protein served with in-house coleslaw, tomato corn salsa, black beans, onions, jalapeno, signature and chipotle sauce.

Spinach (Saag) Twist

Spinach (Saag) Twist

$11.99

Bowl made with rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa, cilantro & warm spinach curry.

Dal Makhani Bowl

Dal Makhani Bowl

$11.99

Popular Indian dish made of lentils, kidney beans, spices served with choice of rice, fajitas & cilantro.

Masala Fish & Chips

Masala Fish & Chips

$11.99

Pan sautéed Indian spiced Fish, served with Masala Fries, onions w/kick of lime, coleslaw, dressed up with our signature sauce.

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

$10.99

Vegan Chickpea Salad bowl w/mix greens, lettuce, crunchy red onions, cilantro, tomato corn salsa, avocado cilantro & vegan chipotle sauce

Build your own (BYO)

BYO Wrap

$10.99

BYO Bowl

$10.99

BYO Salad Bowl

$10.99

Just CurrY

Traditional Indian Curries served with choice of protein

Curry + Protein

$10.99

Sides

Samosa (Vegan)

Samosa (Vegan)

$2.00

Pea (Mattar) Kachori (Vegan)

$2.00
Masala Fries (Vegan)

Masala Fries (Vegan)

$3.00

Crispy fries w/a kick of Indian spices!

Naan

$3.00

Base Wrap

$2.00

Base Wrap w/egg

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Soups

Chicken Lentil Soup

Chicken Lentil Soup

$4.00
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Dal Makhani Soup

$5.00

Quesadilla

Warm melted cheese wrap , served with choice of protein and 2 veggies.
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99

Warm melted cheese wrap , served with choice of protein and 2 veggies.

Signature Dogs

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$9.99

Naughty Dog served w/ chicken seekh kebab, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, crips and our signature tandoori ranch sauce.

Cool Beans (VT)

$9.99

Corn Dog Bun served w/ veg seekh kebab, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, crips and our signature tandoori ranch sauce.

Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.99

Crispy breaded boneless chicken wings sautéed in sauce of your choice, served with the side pickle and our signature sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$10.45

Crispy Cauliflower sautéed in sauce of your choice, served with the side pickle and our signature sauce

Chaat

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.00

Bite-sized samosa pieces served with chickpea masala, chutney, yogurt, tomato corn salsa and onions.

Kachori Chaat

$7.00

Bite-sized kachori pieces served with chickpea masala, chutney, yogurt, tomato corn salsa and onions.

Sweet'en It!

Gulkand(Rose Petal) Kulfi

Gulkand(Rose Petal) Kulfi

$4.00

Kulfi with added rose petal flavoring

Pistachios Kulfi

Pistachios Kulfi

$4.00

Kulfi with added pistachio flavoring

Almond Kulfi

Almond Kulfi

$4.00

Kulfi with added almond flavoring

Kulfi Falooda

Kulfi Falooda

$6.00

Choice of Pistachio, Almond or Rose Petal (Gulkand) served with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds & milk

Sauces to Go (12 oz bottle)

Tikka Masala

$4.99

Harissa

$4.99

Vegan Harissa

$5.99

Chipotle

$4.99

Vegan Chipotle

$5.99

Achaari

$4.99

Creamy Sriracha

$4.99

Sodas

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Coke

$2.25

Bottled Ginger Ale

$2.25Out of stock

Thumbs Up

$2.25Out of stock

Limca

$2.25Out of stock

In-house Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Yogurt, Mango Pulp , Cardamom & Saffron

Rose Lassi

$3.99Out of stock

Yogurt, Rose Syrup , Cardamom.

Peach Hibiscus Tea

$2.65

Iced Tea

Unsweet

$2.65

Sweetened

$2.65

Green Tea

$2.65

Water & Milk

Dasani

$1.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Milk - Chocolate

$2.85

Beer

Kingfisher

$3.75

Catering (Online)

Food Bars

$120.00

Individually Served Bowl Packs

$95.00

Samosas (10)

$17.50

Kachori (10)

$17.50

Bottle pack (10)

$25.00