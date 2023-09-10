Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen Polaris Pkwy
House Favorites
Tikka Masala Bowl
Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa and warm tikka masala curry.
Korma Bowl
Bowl made w/basmati rice, choice of protein, served with our in-house warm korma curry topped with pickled onions and cilantro.
Power Bowl
Egg layering at the bottom, topped with white rice, choice of protein, corn tomato salsa, black beans, pickled cabbage, cheese, cilantro and avocado cilantro sauce
Signature Briyani
Highly seasoned meat or veg, spices slow cooked to perfection with long grained basmati rice, mint and cilantro. Topped with seasoned onions and served with side of yogurt raita
The Goat
Cilantro rice bowl w/goat cooked in Indian seasoning , cucumber slaw, crunchy red onions, yogurt raita & harissa sauce.
Frankie
Wrap w/egg omelet layering served with choice of paneer / grilled chicken / spicy chicken, cilantro, onions, cucumber slaw & chipotle sauce.
Naan Taco
Tasteful fusion of the Tandoori Naan that you love and taco flavors that we can't let go! Naan, choice of protein served with in-house coleslaw, tomato corn salsa, black beans, onions, jalapeno, signature and chipotle sauce.
Spinach (Saag) Twist
Bowl made with rice, choice of protein, tomato corn salsa, cilantro & warm spinach curry.
Dal Makhani Bowl
Popular Indian dish made of lentils, kidney beans, spices served with choice of rice, fajitas & cilantro.
Masala Fish & Chips
Pan sautéed Indian spiced Fish, served with Masala Fries, onions w/kick of lime, coleslaw, dressed up with our signature sauce.
Farmhouse
Vegan Chickpea Salad bowl w/mix greens, lettuce, crunchy red onions, cilantro, tomato corn salsa, avocado cilantro & vegan chipotle sauce