Italia Pizza and Pasta 3803 Gallatin Pike
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 10" Cheese Bread Sticks$9.99
10" pie brushed with a mix of olive oil, oregano, and garlic, and topped with a generous portion of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.99
8" loaf of bread, sliced in half and topped with garlic butter, oregano, and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
5 tenders served with honey mustard
- Bread Sticks$6.99
- French Fries$5.99
6 Oz of fries served with ketchup
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
6 pcs
Wings
- 6 Pieces Wings - Traditional$7.99
Traditional bone-in
- 10 Pieces Wings - Traditional$12.99
Traditional bone-in
- 12 Pieces Wings - Traditional$15.99
Traditional bone-in
- 15 Pieces Wings - Traditional$20.99
Traditional bone-in
- 20 Pieces Wings - Traditional$27.99
Traditional bone-in
- 30 Pieces Wings - Traditional$42.99
Traditional bone-in
- 50 Pieces Wings - Traditional$72.99
Traditional bone-in
- 100 Pieces Wings - Traditional$147.99
Traditional bone-in
- 6 Pieces Wings - Boneless$7.99
Boneless
- 12 Pieces Wings - Boneless$15.99
Boneless
- 10 Pieces Wings - Boneless$12.99
Boneless
- 15 Pieces Wings - Boneless$20.99
Boneless
- 20 Pieces Wings - Boneless$27.99
Boneless
- 30 Pieces Wings - Boneless$42.99
Boneless
- 50 Pieces Wings - Boneless$72.99
Boneless
- 100 Pieces Wings - Boneless$147.99
Boneless
Calzone/Stromboli
- Small BYO Calzone$14.99
Create your own calzone (up to 4 stuffings)
- Medium BYO Calzone$19.99
Create your own calzone (up to 4 stuffings)
- Large BYO Calzone$21.99
Create your own calzone (up to 4 stuffings)
- Small Cheese Calzone$14.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Medium Cheese Calzone$19.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Large Cheese Calzone$21.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Small Spinach Calzone$14.99
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- Medium Spinach Calzone$19.99
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- Large Spinach Calzone$21.99
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- Small Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella
- Medium Stromboli$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella
- Large Stromboli$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella
- Small Pep Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- Medium Pep Calzone$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
- Large Pep Calzone$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
Pasta Dinners
- Baked Ziti Dinner$14.99
Baked ziti dinner (ground beef)
- Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner$14.99
Spaghetti with meatballs dinner
- Lasagna Dinner$14.99
Lasagna dinner
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$14.99
Chicken parmesan dinner
- Meat Tortellini Dinner$14.99
Meat tortellini dinner (ground beef)
- Meat Ravioli Dinner$14.99
Meat ravioli dinner (ground beef)
- Cheese Manicotti Dinner$14.99
Cheese manicotti dinner
- Chicken Alfredo Dinner$14.99
Chicken alfredo dinner
- Cajun Alfredo Dinner$14.99
Cajun alfredo dinner
- Veggie Primavera Dinner$14.99
Veggie primavera dinner
- Chicken Primavera Dinner$14.99
Chicken primavera dinner
- Shrimp Alfredo Dinner$14.99
Shrimp alfredo dinner
- Shrimp Cajun Alfredo Dinner$14.99
Shrimp cajun alfredo dinner
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sub$12.99
Green peppers and onions
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$12.99
Steak, onions, green peppers and cheese
- BBQ Chicken Sub$12.99
With cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- BBQ Beef Sub$12.99
With cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Sub$12.99
Pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Meatball Sub$12.99
Meatballs, meat sauce and cheese
- Vegetarian Sub$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black and green olives
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
Chicken Parmesan, marinara, and cheese
- Italian Sausage Sub$12.99
Onions, green peppers, cheese
- Cajun Chicken Sub$12.99
Cajun chicken, onions, green peppers cheese
- Buffalo Chicken with Ranch Sub$12.99
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- Pizza Sub$12.99
Salami, pepperoni, onions, pizza sauce and cheese
- Ham Sub$12.99
Specials
- Carry Out Special$12.99
Large Roma pizza with 2 toppings pizza. Carryout only. Takeout only
- Pizza & 10 Wings Special$29.99
One large 3 toppings pizza plus 10 wings
- Pasta Dinner for Two$24.99
Comes with two breadsticks, and two dinner salads
- Delivery Special 1 Large 2 Topping Pizza + 10 Wings$32.99
1 large 2-topping pizza + 10 wings
- Delivery Special Large 2 Topping Pizza$16.99
1 large 2-topping pizza
- Three Sub Special$28.99
- Family Special$36.99
1 large gourmet pizza, 1 large cheese pizza, 2 liter of soda
- 3 Large 1-Toppng Special$33.99
3 large 1-topping
- Pizza & 20 Wings Special$39.99
One large 3 toppings pizza plus 20 wings
- 3 Large 1-Toppng Plus 20 Wings Special$52.99
3 large 1-topping plus 20 wings special
Salads
- Roma House Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black and green olives and cheese
- Greek Salad$11.99
House salad, feta cheese, & Italian dressing
- Antipasto$11.99
House salad with ham, salami, pepperoni and cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
House salad with grilled chicken
- Chef Salad$11.99
House salad with turkey and ham
- Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
House salad with three (3) chicken tenders
- Cajun Chicken Salad$11.99
House salad with spicy grilled chicken
- Raspberry Pecan Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh green lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, chopped pecans, mandarin oranges, crumbled feta cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Beef and Bleu Salad$11.99
Fresh green lettuce mixed with marinated beef, feta cheese, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and tuscan balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh green lettuce mixed with parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Chicken Salad$11.99
House salad with grilled chicken marinated with a combination of Greek, Italian, and Middle Eastern spices and topped with parmesan cheese
Desserts
- Cheese Cake$6.99
New York style cheesecake on top of a graham cracker crust. Served plain
- Blueberry Cheesecake$6.99
- Sea Salt Caramel$8.99
- Cheese Cake Chocolate Syrup$6.99
- Strawberry Cheese Cake$6.99
- Green Tea Cheese Cake$6.99
- Chocolate Cake$8.99
- Red Velvet$8.99
- Pies$3.99
Choose a flavor of 1 minature pie ranging from classic, lemon, chocolate, chocolate pecan, pecan, strawberry peanut butter,tropical chess pie
- Baklava$6.99
- Limoncello Mascarpone$8.99
- Tiramisu$8.99
Two delicate layers of sponge cake saturated with espresso coffee and marsala. Then coined with a thick creamy layer of filling and mascarpone
- Cannoli$6.99
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough dipped in chocolate, filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing sweetened ricotta cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- Oreo Mousse Cake$8.99
- Peanut Butter Explosion$8.99
- Ice Cream$8.99
Vanilla, chocolate, moose track, cookies & cream
- Coconut Cloud Cake$8.99
- Strawberry Cake$8.99
- Blueberry Muffin$4.99
- Banana Nuts Muffin$4.99
- Chocolate Muffin$4.99
- Cinnamon Roll$4.99
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Pepperoni Suicide$14.99
Massive, massive, and massive amount of pepperoni. Pizza
- 12" Pepperoni Suicide$19.99
Massive, massive, and massive amount of pepperoni. Pizza
- 14" Pepperoni Suicide$21.99
Massive, massive, and massive amount of pepperoni. Pizza
- 20" Pepperoni Suicide$49.99
Massive, massive, and massive amount of pepperoni. Pizza
- 28" Pepperoni Suicide$79.99
Massive, massive, and massive amount of pepperoni. Pizza
- 10" Seven (7) Cheese Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, parmesan, cheddar and Romano
- 12" Seven (7) Cheese Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, parmesan, cheddar and Romano
- 14" Seven (7) Cheese Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, parmesan, cheddar and Romano
- 20" Seven (7) Cheese Pizza$49.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, parmesan, cheddar and Romano
- 28" Seven (7) Cheese Pizza$79.99
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, parmesan, cheddar and Romano
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, BBQ sauce, chicken
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, BBQ sauce, chicken
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, BBQ sauce, chicken
- 20" BBQ Chicken Pizza$49.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, BBQ sauce, chicken
- 28" BBQ Chicken Pizza$79.99
Mozzarella, cheddar, BBQ sauce, chicken
- 10" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 12" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 14" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 20" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$49.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 28" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$79.99
Mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper
- 10" Veggie Sundried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 12" Veggie Sundried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 14" Veggie Sundried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 20" Veggie Sundried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$49.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 28" Veggie Sundried Tomato Garlic Pesto Pizza$79.99
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil and oregano
- 10" Jamaican Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeno
- 12" Jamaican Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeno
- 14" Jamaican Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeno
- 20" Jamaican Pizza$49.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeno
- 28" Jamaican Pizza$79.99
Mozzarella, chicken, mandarin orange, pineapple, jalapeno
- 10" Greek Pizza$14.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 12" Greek Pizza$19.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 14" Greek Pizza$21.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 20" Greek Pizza$49.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 28" Greek Pizza$79.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano, feta, onions, black olives, tomatoes
- 10" White Pizza$14.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 12" White Pizza$19.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 14" White Pizza$21.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 20" White Pizza$49.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 28" White Pizza$79.99
Olive oil, provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, beef, oregano, basil, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 10" California Veggie Pizza$14.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 12" California Veggie Pizza$19.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 14" California Veggie Pizza$21.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 20" California Veggie Pizza$49.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 28" California Veggie Pizza$79.99
Olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, tomato, onions and green peppers
- 10" Roma Italian Meat$14.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 12" Roma Italian Meat$19.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 14" Roma Italian Meat$21.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 20" Roma Italian Meat$49.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 28" Roma Italian Meat$79.99
Italian link sausage, salami, pepperoni, meatballs
- 10" Spinach Pizza$14.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 12" Spinach Pizza$19.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 14" Spinach Pizza$21.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 20" Spinach Pizza$49.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 28" Spinach Pizza$79.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
- 10" Chicken Rancher Pizza$14.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 12" Chicken Rancher Pizza$19.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 14" Chicken Rancher Pizza$21.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 20" Chicken Rancher Pizza$49.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 28" Chicken Rancher Pizza$79.99
Diced grilled chicken, ranch sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 10" Steak Rancher Pizza$14.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
- 12" Steak Rancher Pizza$19.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
- 14" Steak Rancher Pizza$21.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
- 20" Steak Rancher Pizza$49.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
- 28" Steak Rancher Pizza$79.99
Philly steak, ranch sauce, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
- 10" Margherita Pizza$14.99
- 12" Margherita Pizza$19.99
- 14" Margherita Pizza$21.99
- 20" Margherita Pizza$49.99
- 28" Margherita Pizza$79.99
- 10" Shrimp Pizza$14.99
- 12" Shrimp Pizza$19.99
- 14" Shrimp Pizza$21.99
- 20" Shrimp Pizza$49.99
- 28" Shrimp Pizza$79.99
- 10" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza$14.99
- 12" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza$19.99
- 14" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza$21.99
- 20" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza$49.99
- 28" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza$79.99
- 10" BBQ Shrimp Pizza$14.99
- 12" BBQ Shrimp Pizza$19.99
- 14" BBQ Shrimp Pizza$21.99
- 20" BBQ Shrimp Pizza$49.99
- 28" BBQ Shrimp Pizza$79.99
- 10" Half and Half Specialty Pizza$14.99
- 12" Half and Half Specialty Pizza$19.99
- 14" Half and Half Specialty Pizza$21.99
- 20" Half and Half Specialty Pizza$49.99
- 28" Half and Half Specialty Pizza$79.99
Gourmet Pizzas
- 10" Supreme Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- 12" Supreme Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- 14" Supreme Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- 20" Supreme Pizza$49.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- 28" Supreme Pizza$79.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
- 10" King's Feast$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
- 12" King's Feast$19.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
- 14" King's Feast$21.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
- 20" King's Feast$49.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
- 28" King's Feast$79.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon
- 10" Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and provolone cheese
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger$19.99
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and provolone cheese
- 14" Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and provolone cheese
- 20" Bacon Cheeseburger$49.99
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and provolone cheese
- 28" Bacon Cheeseburger$79.99
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and provolone cheese
- 10" Grilled Chicken$14.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 12" Grilled Chicken$19.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 14" Grilled Chicken$21.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 20" Grilled Chicken$49.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 28" Grilled Chicken$79.99
Chicken, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
- 10" Vegetarian Feast$14.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives
- 12" Vegetarian Feast$19.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives
- 14" Vegetarian Feast$21.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives
- 20" Vegetarian Feast$49.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives
- 28" Vegetarian Feast$79.99
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives
- 10" Philly Feast$14.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers
- 12" Philly Feast$19.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers
- 14" Philly Feast$21.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers
- 20" Philly Feast$49.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers
- 28" Philly Feast$79.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers
- 10" Meatball Feast$14.99
Marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano & Parmesan. Cheese
- 12" Meatball Feast$19.99
Marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano & Parmesan. Cheese
- 14" Meatball Feast$21.99
Marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano & Parmesan. Cheese
- 20" Meatball Feast$49.99
Marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano & Parmesan. Cheese
- 28" Meatball Feast$79.99
Marinara sauce topped with provolone cheese, chopped meatballs, extra oregano & Parmesan. Cheese
- 10" Mexican Feast$14.99
Ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- 12" Mexican Feast$19.99
Ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- 14" Mexican Feast$21.99
Ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- 20" Mexican Feast$49.99
Ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- 28" Mexican Feast$79.99
Ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- 10" Italiano Feast$14.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 12" Italiano Feast$19.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 14" Italiano Feast$21.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 20" Italiano Feast$49.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 28" Italiano Feast$79.99
Salami, Italian sausage, ham, onions and green peppers
- 10" Hawaiian$14.99
Ham, pineapple, and mushroom
- 12" Hawaiian$19.99
Ham, pineapple, and mushroom
- 14" Hawaiian$21.99
Ham, pineapple, and mushroom
- 20" Hawaiian$49.99
Ham, pineapple, and mushroom
- 28" Hawaiian$79.99
Ham, pineapple, and mushroom
- 10" Favorite$14.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 12" Favorite$19.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 14" Favorite$21.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 20" Favorite$49.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 28" Favorite$79.99
Canadian bacon, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 10" Half and Half Gourmet Pizza$14.99
- 12" Half and Half Gourmet Pizza$19.99
- 14" Half and Half Gourmet Pizza$21.99
- 20" Half and Half Gourmet Pizza$49.99
- 28" Half and Half Gourmet Pizza$79.99
Create Your Own Pizza
- 10" Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
- 12" Create Your Own Pizza$14.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza$16.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
- 20" 2 Top Create Your Own Super - 2 Top Pizza$39.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
- 28" 2 Top Create Your Own Super - 2 Top Pizza$69.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
- 20" 5 Top Create Your Own Super - 5 Top Pizza$49.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
- 28" 5 Top Create Your Own Super - 5 Top Pizza$79.99
Come with tomato pizza sauce and cheese
Drinks
12oz Can Soda
20oz Bottle Soda
2-Liter Soda
Gatorade/Water
Catering Packages
Catering Pasta & Salad
- Half Spaghetti with Meatballs Tray$79.99
- Full Spaghetti with Meatballs Tray$139.99
- Half Ziti Tray$79.99
- Full Ziti Tray$139.99
- Half Meat Lasagna Tray$79.99
- Full Meat Lasagna Tray$139.99
- Half Chicken Alfredo Tray$79.99
- Full Chicken Alfredo Tray$139.99
- Half Cheese Manicotti Tray$79.99
- Full Cheese Manicotti Tray$139.99
- Half Chicken Parmesan Tray$79.99
- Full Chicken Parmesan Tray$139.99
- Half Chicken Primavera Tray$79.99
- Full Chicken Primavera Tray$139.99
- Half Meat Ravioli Tray$79.99
- Full Meat Ravioli Tray$139.99
- Half Meat Tortellini Tray$79.99
- Full Meat Tortellini Tray$139.99
- Half Veggie Primavera Tray$79.99
- Full Veggie Primavera Tray$139.99