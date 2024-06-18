ROMEOs Kitchen + Spirits 1250 Rogers Way
BREAKFAST
- BB BENNY
toasted brioche, back bacon, tomato, two poached eggs, house hollandaise + signature hash$18.00
- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE
CHOOSE FROM: bacon, sausage, ham, smoked salmon, jack cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach signature hash + toast$17.00
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
house made refried black beans, guacamole, two eggs any style, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos + flour tortillas$17.00
- PARISIENNE TOAST
brioche french toast, apple passion fruit compote, candied almonds, granola + maple syrup$15.00
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HASH
sautéed beef, two eggs any style, hash, peppers, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, house hollandaise + toasted brioche$19.00
- ROMEOs BREAKFAST
two eggs any style, signature hash, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage + toast$15.00
- SMOKED SALMON BENNY
english muffin, smoked salmon cream cheese, two poached eggs, red onions, house hollandaise, capers + signature hash$18.00
DESSERTS
- CHEESECAKE
whipped cheesecake, roasted strawberries + black pepper compote, graham crackers$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- TIRAMISU
espresso ice cream + chocolate crumb$8.00
- COCONUT TAPIOCA
coconut tapioca, kiwi, pineapple, papaya, mango, coconut macaroon + banana whip$8.00
- STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
vanilla ice cream, toffee sauce + brandy snaps$8.00