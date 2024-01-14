Romeros Grill & Catering 112 N 11th St
Dinner
Appetizers
- Southeast Nachos
Beans, meat, chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chile con Queso
- Chile con Queso with Tacomeat
- Chile con Queso with Fajita Meat
- Spinach Dip
- Guacamole
- Flameado
Melted monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas
- Quesadillas
Two large tortillas filled with monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo guacamole and sour cream
Combination Plates
Burgers
- Texan Burger$9.95
Cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and pickles
- American Cheese Burger$9.50
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles
- Romero's Burger$10.95
Monterrey cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, avocado, lettuce, tomato and pickles
- Poblana Burger$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, monterrey jack cheese, sliced poblano pepper, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles
- Club Sandwich$9.95
Wheat toast, cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$10.95
With lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Chef Specialties
- Sizzling Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
- Sizzling Fajitas and Shrimp
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
- Bacon Wrap Shrimp or Chicken
Stuffed with Mexican cheese, sliced grilled jalapenos and broiled in cilantro butter served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
- Grilled Tilapia$14.95
Served with rice, vegetables, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Shrimp a la Diabla$14.95
Six fresh shrimps marinated in garlic butter, sauteed in our special Romero sauce served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and torillas
- Grilled Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheese boiled eggs and avocado
- Rib-eye Steak$23.95
Served with vegetables, baked potato and salad
- Baked Potato$8.95
Stuffed with sour cream, cheese, bacon and chives
Kids Meals
- Kids Taco$5.95
Served with rice and beans
- Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
Served with rice and beans
- Kids Cheese Puff$5.95
Served with rice and beans
- Kids Tamale$5.95
Served with rice and beans
- Kids Quesadilla$5.95
Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Nuggets$5.95
Served with french fries
- Cheese Fries$4.95
French fries served with chile con queso
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.25
Served with french fries
Main Dinners
- Enchilada Plate
Two cheese enchiladas with chili and cheese served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
- Ricas Enchiladas$12.95
Stuffed with charcoal broiled beef or chicken fajita meat, served with special red sauce, rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Verdes$10.95
Two chicken enchiladas with monterrey jack cheese covered with green tomato sauce served with sour cream, rice and beans
- California Burrito
12 inch tortilla w/ rice, beans, tacomeat or chicken, lettuce, tomato,avocado and shredded cheese, topped with chile con queso or chili and cheese
- Burrito Plate$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with taco meat and beans served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
- Romero's Dinner$12.95
Two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, one taco, cheese puff and guacamole salad
- Dinner Deluxe$11.95
One cheese enchilada, one tamale, rice, beans, one taco, cheese puff, guacamole salad and a stuffed bell pepper
- Chimichanga Dinner$11.95
Golden flour tortilla filled with charbroiled chicken or beef topped with chili gravy and cheese served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Stuffed Bell Pepper$11.95
Two bell peppers stuffed with taco meat served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Tacos
- Taco Plate$10.95
Three tacos with tacomeat or chicken (soft or crispy) served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, rice and beans
- 3 Crispy Tacos$7.95
with tacomeat, lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell with beans, rice, meat, lettuce, tomato, guacamole,shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and onions
- Fish Tacos$13.95
Three soft tacos served rice, beans and guacamole salad
- Mexican Tacos$10.95
Three soft tacos on flour or corn tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with cilantro and onions served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Chalupas
Two chalupas with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole
A la Carte & Sides
- Cheese Enchilada$2.50
- Beef/Chicken Enchilada$2.95
- Taco w/ Tacomeat$2.75
- Taco w/ Fajita Meat$3.95
- Tamal$1.25
- Chicken Flauta$3.95
- Side of Bacon$3.00
- Side of Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Side of Chile con Queso$2.25
- Side of Guacamole$2.25
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Side Salad$3.95
- Side of Beans$1.50
- Side of Rice$1.50
- Chicken Breast$3.00
- 1 dz Flour Tortillas$4.00
- 1 dz Corn Tortillas$4.00
- Side of Tomato$1.00
- Side of Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Order of Chile Toreados$2.00
- Order of Single Chile Toriado$1.00
- Side of French Fries$2.95
- Side of Onions$1.00
Drinks
Beverages
- Iced Tea (Sweet)$2.95
- Iced Tea (Unsweet)$2.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Coca Cola$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Orange Fanta$2.95
- Root Beer$2.95
- Powerade$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Fresh Lemonade$2.95
- Agua de Jamaica$2.95
- Agua de Horchata$2.95
- Gallon of Iced Tea$10.00
- Large ToGo Drink$4.50
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Burritos$5.50
Filled with cheese
- Breakfast Plate$9.95
Eggs served with home-style potatoes, toast and your choice of meat
- Omelet Plate$11.95
Scarmbled eggs with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with beans and home-style potatoes
- Panckes & Eggs$9.95
Two panckes, two eggs and your choice of meat
- Steak & Eggs$15.95
6oz. Steak, two eggs,potatoes & toast
- Pork Chop & Eggs$15.95
Served with two eggs, potatoes & toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
Served with two eggs, potatoes & toast
- Huevos Rancheros$10.25
Over easy eggs served with ranchero sauce, home-style potatoes, beans, your choice of meat and tortillas
- Burrito Plate$9.95
Served with beans and home-style potatoes
- Migas$10.95
Scrambled eggs in with fried tortillas, jalapenos, onions, green bell pepper, tomatoes and red salsa served with potatoes and beans
- Chilaquiles$9.95
Served with potatoes and beans
- Scrambled Egg Plate$9.95
Served with home-style potatoes, beans and tortillas
- Oatmeal$5.95
Served with toast
- Pancakes$6.95
Order of 3
- Biscuits with Gravy$6.95
Order of 2
- Grits$3.95
- Guacamole Toast$5.95
Wtih one egg
- BLT$6.95
- BLT with French Fries$7.95
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
with egg,cheese, mayo and choice of meat
- Breakfast Biscuit$6.25
with egg,cheese, mayo and choice of meat
- French Toast$6.95
- Waffle$3.25
- 1/2 Order French Toast$3.00
- Omelet Bowl$5.95
Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat, cheese, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
- Single Omelet$6.95
Scarmbled eggs with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with wheat toast
Breakfast Sides
- Egg$1.00
- Breakfast Meats$4.00
- Single Pancake$2.95
- Crepe$6.95
Filled with cream cheese
- Order of Potatoes$3.00
- Order of Sausage$3.00
- Order of Ham$3.00
- Order of Bacon$3.00
- Single Biscuit & Gravy$2.50
- Single Biscuit$1.50
- Single Sausage$1.50
- Side of Gavy$1.00
- Side of Chorizo$3.00
- Side of Scrambled Eggs$3.00
- Single Ham$1.50
- Poached Egg$1.25
- Order of Toast$1.00
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- #1 LS$7.95
1 Tamale, 1 Cheese Enchilada with chili & cheese served with rice & beans
- #2 LS$7.95
Chicken enchiladas with ranchero sauce sauce served with rice and beans
- #3 LS$7.95
Taco plate- two tacos with tacomeat, crispy or soft served rice & beans
- #4 LS$7.95
1 Chalupa with beans, 1 taco crispy with tacomeat served with rice and beans
- #5 LS$7.95
Tamale plate- 3 tamales with chili & cheese served with rice and beans
- #6 LS$7.95
1/2 order nachos with tacomeat, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
- #7 LS$7.95
1 chalupa with tacomeat, lettuce, tomato & cheese served with rice and beans
- #8 LS$7.95
Burrito Plate- with tacomeat served with rice and beans
- #9 LS$7.95
Taco al carbon (beef) with lettuce and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
- #10 LS$7.95
1 taco crispy with tacomeat, 1 cheese puff and guacamole salad
- #11 LS$8.25
1/2 order quesadilla with tacomeat or chicken served with pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream served with rice and beans
- #12 LS$7.95
2 Cheese enchiladas with rice and beans
To-Go
CCQ
Other
- 1/2 Pint Beans$2.00
- 1 Pint Beans$5.95
- 1/2 Pint Rice$2.00
- 1 Pint Rice$5.95
- 1/2 Red Salsa$4.95
- 1 Pint Red Salsa$7.95
- 1/2 Pint Green Salsa$4.95
- 1 Pint Green Salsa$7.95
- 1 Quart Rice$9.95
- 1 Quart Beans$9.95
- 1 Quart Salsa$10.95
- 1/2 Pint tacomeat$4.95
- 1 Pint tacomeat$7.95
- 1 Quart tacomeat$11.95
- 1/2 Pint Chili Gravy$3.95
- 1 Pint Chili Gravy$5.95
- 1 Quart Chili Gravy$9.95
- 1/2 Pint Spinach Dip$5.95
- 1 Pint Spinach Dip$8.95
- 1 Pint Sour Cream$4.95
- 1/2 Pint Pico de Gallo$2.95
- Small Bag of Chips$1.50
- Large Bag of Chips$6.00