Food

Apps & Sides

Wings

Buffalo, Carolina BBQ, or Nashville Hot

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Buffalo, Carolina BBQ, or Nashville Hot

Fries

$5.50+

Crinkle Cut

Victoria Fries

$12.50

Chicken Fngrs & Fries

$13.00

BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Honey Mustard

GF Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.00

BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Honey Mustard

Val's Nachos

$15.50

Non GMO tortilla chips, colby jack, side of salsa and sour cream. Comes with CHOICE of seasoned ground beef, grilled chickedn, or chicken chili

Macho Nachos

$16.50

Non GMO tortilla chips, red onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, colby jack, side of salsa and sour cream. Comes with CHOICE of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, or chicken chili

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Broccoli Bites

$10.50

House made, served with honey mustard

Quesadilla

$13.00

Lune Formaggio

$11.00

Fried provolone cheese moons, served with marinara

Onion Rings

$10.50

Served with texas petal sauce

Tommy Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Housemade

Chili Bowl

$9.00

Housemade with melted colby jack. Comes with CHOICE of non GMO tortilla chips or over brown rice

Cole Slaw

$5.50

Homemade

Burnt Ends

$16.50

Spicy filet mignon tips, jalapenos and caramelized onions over braised beans

HM Chips Dine In

$0.99

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Roll & Butter

Antipasto

$18.00

Italian meats, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, asiago cheese, pepperoncini, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato crostini, Mediterranean olives, organic mixed grees

Slice Pizza

$3.50

Potato Salad

$5.50

Homemade

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

House made tortilla chips and salsa

Broccoli Rabe

$9.50

Roasted Peppers & Burrata

$13.00

House roasted sweet peppers or long hots, roasted tomatoes, roasted artichokes, burrata, crusty roll

Meatball App

$9.00

Asiago, garlic bread

Sausage & Pepper App

$9.00

Marinara, bell peppers, asiago, garlic bread

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.00

GF breading, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara

Supersticks

$12.00

Fluffy pizza dough, four cheeses, special seasonings, with a side of ranch or pizza sauce

Crab Dip

$13.95

Surf & Turf Scampi

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp, filet mignon tips, scampi sauce, brown rice

CrabCake App

$13.00

Grilled asparagus, tartar sauce

Clams

$18.50

Mussels

$15.00

Seafood Oscar

$17.50

Lump crab, shrimp, cream sauce, fresh tomatoes, asparagusm brown rice

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Flash fried shrimp, polenta, brussels sprouts, pancettsm balsamic glaze

Ala Carte Prot

Ala Carte Dressings

$1.50

Ala Carte Sauce

$1.50

Ala Carte Cheese

$1.25

Ala Carte Peppers

$1.25

1/2 Pint Dressings

Dinners

Ala Carte Veggie/Starch

Baked Rigatoni

$16.99

Baked with roma tomatoes, blush sauce, mozzarella, asiago, aged cheese

Blackened Alfredo

$22.00

Chicken Caprese

$28.00

Pan seared chicken breast, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, basil, sherry beurre blanc, spaghetti, melted fresh mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$20.00

Italian house breading, brown gravy, sweet peas, garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Melanzane

$22.00

Layered chicken breast, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, blush sauce, polenta, zucchini medley

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Side of spaghetti marinara

Chicken Pesto Campanelle

$18.99

Cherry tomatoes, red onions, campanelle pasta, pesto cream sauce

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Butter, lemon, white wine, capers, garlic, capellini, zucchini medley

Chicken Sicilian

$23.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, capers, cherry tomatoes, calabrese peppers, Mediterranean olives, side of garlic mashed potatoes

Country Chicken

$23.00

All natural, slow roasted half chicken, gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts

Crab Amatriciana

$29.00

Lump crab, sausage coins, pancetta, calabrese peppers, San Marzano pomodoro, fettuccini

Crab Cakes Entree

$32.00

Broiled, brown rice, zucchini medley, side of tartar or cocktail sauce

Crispy Pork Dinner

$18.99

Shredded pork, broccoli rabe, over roasted sweet pepper polenta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Side of spaghetti marinara

Filet Mignon

$40.00

8oz. handcut, red wine demi glace

Frutti Di Mare

$24.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, salmon, red wine pomodoro sauce, spaghetti

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

7oz handcut, citrus dill sauce, brown rice, steamed broccoli

Meat Lasagna

$17.99

Layered pasta, bolognese sauce, asiago, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, romano, marinara

Meatloaf

$19.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, candied carrots, dollop of marinara

Pasta Originale

Pork Chop

$20.00

Pan seared boneless pork chop, apple mostard, red onions, fresh rosemary, roasted corn, garlic mashed potatoes

Ron's Ribs

$26.00

Fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, house made mac & cheese, braised beans

Sally's Pot Pie

$17.50

Tender chicken, peas, carrots, puff pastry

Sea Bass

$29.00

Fresh, pan seared, toasted fennel rub, orange glaze, mashed potatoes

Seafood Alfredo

$27.00

Crabmeat, shrimp, salmon, homemade alfredo sauce, sweet peas, fettuccini

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Garlic, shallots, butter, white wine, spaghetti

Spaghetti Clams

$23.00

Red or white, littlenecks, homemade clam sauce

Strip Steak

$36.00

10oz center cut

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$19.00

Choice of protein, carrots, broccoli, red bell peppers, pineapple, brown rice

Turkey Dinner

$17.49

House roasted turkey brest, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, house made cranberry

Fett/Alfredo

$14.49

Chk Stir Fry

$16.99

Chef Spec

$25.95Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

Alicia's Salad

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, apples, walnnuts, red onions, tomatoes, and gorgonzole

Blackened Salad

$19.00

Organic mixed greens, white corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, walnuts, colby jack cheese and garlic toast

Brussel Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, flash fried brussels sprouts, walnuts, carrots, nitrite free bacon, asiago cheese, tossed in modena dressing

Caesar Salad LG

$11.00

Leaf lettuce, asiago, caesar dressings and croutons

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, turkey, nitrite free bacon, hard boiled egg, Mediterranean olives, tomatoes, onions, colby jack and gorgonzola.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, chicken cutlet and croutons

Garden Salad LG

$11.00

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, and croutons

Greek Salad LG

$14.00

Iceberg mix, red onions, tomatoes, Mediterranean olives, bell peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese and garlic toast

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

Tomatoes, hard boiled egg, red onions, nitrite free bacon, and homemade bleu cheese dressing

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, quinoa, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, walnuts, house roasted peppers, feta, and tomatoes

Salad Platter

$15.00

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, olives, bell peppers, pickles, coleslaw and a CHOICE of grilled chicken, tuna salad, chicken salad, or chefs cold cuts

Sea Salad

$18.00

Salmon medallions, grilled shrimp, organic mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, Mediterranean olives, lemon wedge, honey dijon vinaigrette and garlic toast

Taco Salad

$16.00

Shredded lettue, tortilla chips, red onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, ranch, and colby jack. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Comes with your CHOICE of seasoned beef, grilled chicken, chicken chili, or a tex mex bean burger

Ovals

Buffalo Chicken Oval

$11.50

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella

Carciofo Oval

$11.50

Marinated artichokes, Mediterranean olives, pepperoncini, potatoes, basil, garlic and fresh mozzarella

CBR Oval

$12.00

Grilled chicken, nitrite free bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella

Cha Cha Chicken Oval

$11.00

Char grilled chicken breast, jalapenos, black olives, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella

Cheesesteak Oval

$12.00

America and mozzarella

Chicken & Broccoli Oval

$12.00

Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, broccoli, ranch dressing, provolone and mozzarella

Chicken BBQ Oval

$11.00

Chicken steak, BBQ sauce, america and mozzarella

Chicken Cheesesteak Oval

$11.00

America and mozzarella

Four Cheese Oval

$10.50

Mozzarella, provolone, asiago and cheddar

Ham & Cheese Oval

$10.50

Imported ham, honey mustard, american and mozzarella

Italian Oval

$11.00

Pepperoni, genoa salami, pepperham, provolone and mozzarella

Meatball Oval

$11.00

Homemade meatballs, sauce and mozzarella

No Holds Barred Oval

$12.50

Nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, steak, cheddar and mozzarella

Potato & Bacon Oval

$11.00

Potatoes, nitrite free bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella

Red White & Bleu Oval

$11.00

Chicken steak, pepperoni, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Roma Oval

$11.50

Roasted tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, caramelized onions, fresh basil, provolone and fresh mozzarella

Sausage & Pepperoncini Oval

$11.00

Italian sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, caramelized onions, mozzarella

Sorrento Oval

$11.00

Spinach, tomatoes, roasted sweet peppers, cheddar and mozzarella

Veggie Oval

$11.00

Mozzarella, provolone, asiago, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes

White Garlic Oval

$10.50

Mozzarella, provolone, garlic and seasonings

Custom Oval

$11.25

Chicken Mediterran

$11.00

Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Ultimate

$13.00

Veggie Italian

$10.25

Stromboli

Small Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.00

America and mozzarella

Large Cheesesteak Stromboli

$21.00

America and mozzarella

Small Chicken CS Stromboli

$15.00

America and mozzarella

Large Chicken CS Stromboli

$20.00

America and mozzarella

Small BBQ CS Stromboli

$16.00

BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella

Large BBQ CS Stromboli

$21.00

BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella

Small BBQ Chicken CS Stromboli

$15.00

BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella

Large BBQ Chicken CS Stromboli

$20.00

BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella

Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$14.00

Pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella

Large Pepperoni & Chs Stromboli

$19.00

Pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.00

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$20.00

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Small Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$14.00

Natural nitrite free ham, american and mozzarella

Large Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$19.00

Natural nitrite free ham, american and mozzarella

Sm Turkey Reuben Stromboli

$15.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Large Turkey Reuben Stromboli

$20.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Sm Corned Beef Reuben Stromboli

$18.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Large Corned Beef Reuben Stromboli

$23.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Small No Holds Chicken Stromboli

$15.00

Chicken steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella

Large No Holds Chicken Stromboli

$20.00

Chicken steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella

Small No Holds CS Stromboli

$16.00

Steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella

Large No Holds CS Stromboli

$21.00

Steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella

Small Italian Stromboli

$14.00

Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepper ham, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Large Italian Stromboli

$19.00

Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepper ham, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Small Veggie Stromboli

$13.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella

Large Veggie Stromboli

$18.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella

Small Pizza Stromboli

$12.50

Sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Large Pizza Stromboli

$17.50

Sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Hoagies

9th Street Special Hoagie

$15.00

Calabrese Hoagie

$15.00

Soppressata, capicola, coteghino, imported ham, roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, provolone, calabrese spead, tomatoes, onions, NO LETTUCE

Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Genoa salami, pepper ham, imported ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, seasonings, oil

Italian Deluxe Hoagie

$15.00

Genoa salami, soppressata, coteghino, pepper ham, roasted tomatoes and provolone

Zep Bomber Hoagie

$12.00

Coteghino, imported ham, capicola, provolone, NO LETTUCE

Westbrook Hoagie

$11.50

"American" hoagie, coteghino, imported ham, american

Sicilian Hoagie

$16.00

Soppressata, pepperham, prosciutto, capicola, roasted hot peppers, sharp provolone and a gutted roll

The Natural Hoagie

$13.00

Natural nitrite free smoked ham, fontina, chipotle mayo, pepperoncini

BLT Hoagie

$11.50

Nitrite free bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$12.00

Imported ham, choice of cheese

Tuna Hoagie

$12.00

Housemade

Veggie Hoagie

$11.50

Bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers, cabbage, onions, Mediterranean olives, honey dijon vinaigrette

Roast Beef Hoagie

$14.00

Lean and tender, store roasted

Turkey Hoagie

$12.00

Store roasted

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$13.50

All white meat, housemade

Gr Chk Hoagie

$12.50

Cheese Hoagie

$12.00

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.50

Steak and american cheese

Plain Steak

$12.00

steak, no cheese

CS Hoagie

$13.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, oil, seasonings and american cheese

Ron's Choice

$13.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese

Danger Dan CS

$13.50

Spicy carolina BBQ sauce, caramelized jalapenos and onions, coleslaw, and american cheese

BLT CS

$13.50

Nitrite free bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and american cheese

No Holds CS

$13.50

Pepperoni, nitrite free bacon and american cheese

Italiano CS

$13.50

Mushrooms, garlic sauce, bell peppers and provolone cheese

Pizza CS

$13.50

Pizza sauce and sharp provolone

Nashville CS

$13.50

Nashville hot sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, seasonings and cheddar cheese

Buffalo CS

$13.50

Buffalo sauce and provolone

Picante CS

$13.50

Caramelized jalapenos and onions, pepperonicini, pepperoni, and provolone

Cold Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Blackened chicken breast, housemade caesar dressing, leaf lettuce and asiago, wrapped and served with housemade potato chips

BLT

$11.00

Nitrite free bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, nitrite free bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser

Chicken Cheddar Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

All white meat, housemade, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, nitrite free bacon and mayo served with housemade chips. Choice of bread

Corned Beef Special

$14.50

Lean corned beef, coleslaw, and russian dressing on rye. NO LETTUCE OR TOMATO

Dagwood Sandwich

$16.00

Corned beef, roast beef, swiss, horseradish sauce, russian dressing, coleslaw, and pickles on rye. NO LETTUCE OR TOMATO

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Natural nitrite free smoked ham and choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Store roasted, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread

Salmon Club

$14.50

Salmon medallions, lettuce, tomato, nitrite free bacon, and boursin cheese on sourdough

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

Housemade, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Store roasted, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread

Turkey Special

$12.00

Store roasted turkey, coleslaw, and russian dressing on rye. NO LETTUCE OR TOMATO

Grilled Sandwiches

Appalachian Melt

$14.00

Natural ham, nitrite free bacon, homey mustard, swiss cheese and coleslaw on sourdough

Caprese Melt

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, sliced tomatoes, and pesto on sourdough

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.50

Sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese

Crab Melt

$16.00

Swiss cheese on rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Organic sprouted white

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$12.00

Hot Dog

$8.99

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Swiss cheese on rye bread

Turkey Melt

$10.50

Sliced apples, chipotle mayo, and fontina of sourdough

Turkey Reuben

$11.50

Sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese

Piadini

Caprese Piadini

$13.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, organic mixed greens, modena dressing

Carciofo Piadini

$12.50

White tuna salad, artichokes, red onions, roasted tomatoes, garlic spread, pepperoncini and provolone

Casino Piadini

$13.00

Capicola, turkey, provolone, feta, roasted sweet peppers, tomatoes and roasted garlic spread

Eggplant Piadini

$12.50

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, organic mixed greens, basil and modena dressing

Guido Piadini

$13.00

Prosciutto, soppressata, sharp provolone, olive condite, calabrese spread, sliced tomatoes and red onions

Pollo Pesto Piadini

$14.00

Chicken, fontina, red onion, roasted sweet peppers, organic mixed green and pesto mayo

Tacchino Piadini

$12.50

Turkey, savory mayo, housemade cranberry sauce, fontina cheese and caramelized onions

Hot Specialties

Chicken & Garlic Sand

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, seasonings, melted provolone

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, melted provolone

Chicken South Philly

$16.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone and seasonings

Eggplant Italiano Sand

$14.00

Breaded eggplant, artichokes, roasted sweet peppers, garlic aioli, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Eggplant Parm Sand

$12.00

Grilled or breaded eggplant, marinara, melted provolone

Hot Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Natural ham, swiss cheese, pineapple and chipotle mayo

Hot Italian

$15.00

Garlic oil or calabrese pepper spread, sharp provolone, genoa salami, pepper ham, capicola

Meatball Sand

$13.00

Marinara and melted provolone

Peppers & Eggs

$11.00

Sauteed tri color bell peppers

Potato & Eggs

$11.00

Diced potatoes, roasted garlic

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$13.00

Bell peppers and onions

Sausage, Rabe, Prov Sand

$15.00

Broccoli rabe and sharp provolone

Beef/Pork

Americano Beef

$15.00

American and horseradish sauce

Italiano Beef

$15.50

Provolone and roasted peppers

South Philly Beef

$16.00

Sharp provolone and broccoli rabe

Uncle Mickey Beef

$15.00

Wisconsin cheddar and caramelized onions

Plain Beef

$14.00

Americano Pork

$12.00

American and horseradish sauce

Italiano Pork

$12.50

Provolone and roasted peppers

South Philly Pork

$13.00

Sharp provolone and broccoli rabe

Uncle Mickey Pork

$12.00

Wisconsin cheddar and caramelized onions

Plain Pork

$11.00

Carolina BBQ Pork

$14.00

Pulled pork, carolina BBQ, pickles and a side of coleslaw

Burgers

gorgonzola, nitrate free bacon, coleslaw, caramelized peppers & onions, Carolina BBQ, NO LETTUCE, TOMATO or RED ONION

Charlie Special

$15.50

Pickle chips, Wisconsin cheddar, relish, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Boss Burger

$16.50

Gorgonzola, nirtrite free bacon, caramelized peppers and onions, and carolina BBQ sauce. No LTO

Ponderosa

$17.50

Nitrite free bacon, Wisconsin chessar, onion rings, Carolina BBQ, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Pueblo

$15.50

Jalapenos, colby jack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Just Cheese

$14.50

Provolone, american, swiss, or Wisconsin cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Bacon Cheddar

$16.50

Nitrite free bacon and Wisconsin cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Kennet Swiss

$15.50

Double mushrooms and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, Nashville hot sauce, pickles, ranch dressing NO LETTUCE, TOMATO or RED ONION

Tex Mex

$13.50

Made with black beans, quinoa, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Schwarbomb

$14.00

Simply Plain

$12.50

Kiddies

Kid Finger

$9.99

Choice of one side

Kid Finger GF

$10.49

Choice of one side

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of one side

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Housemade

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Choice of one side

Kid Hot Dog

$9.99

Choice of one side

Kid Pizza

$7.99

Made fresh

Kid Mball

$10.99

Housemade

Kid Spaghetti

$10.99

Pasta with marinara, plain, or butter

Kid Campanelle

$10.99

Pasta with marinara, plain, or butter

Kid Ravioli

$12.99

Ravioli with marinara, plain, or butter

GF Kid Pasta

$12.99

Kid Soup & Salad

$9.49

Pasta with marinara, plain, or butter

Kid Salad

$7.49

Kid Drink

$2.95

Kid Sides Ala Carte

Dessert

Ala Mode

$2.50

Cannoli

$6.95

Brownie Ice Cream

$6.95

Apple Crisp

$6.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

GF Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Crock

$6.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Cinnamon Cake

$6.95

Cranberry Pie D/I

$6.95

Featured Dessert

$6.95

Snacks

Small Deep River Chip

$1.99

LG Deep River Chip

$3.49

2.49 Snack

$2.49

4.59 Snack

$4.59

4.99 Snack

$4.99

HM Chips

$1.49

Tortilla Chips

$1.49

1.49 Bag

$1.49

.15 Bag

$0.15

Croutons

$1.49

Mixed Nuts

$7.99

Fresh Lime

$1.29

Chocolate Pretzels

$3.99

Chocolate Almonds

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.95

Cranberry Pie

$3.95

GF Brownies

$3.29

Mini Cheesecake

$3.99

Mini Chocolate Mousse

$3.99

Mini PB Bomb

$3.99

Mini Seasonal T/O

$3.99

Dessert Flight

$10.50

7 Layer Bar T/O

$3.49

Chocolate Crock T/O

$6.95

Apple Crisp T/O

$6.95

Brownie Ice Cream T/O

$6.95

Cannolis T/O

$6.95

Employee Soup Cup

$3.50

Takeout Cooler

20oz Coke

$2.29

20oz Diet Coke

$2.29

20oz Coke Zero

$2.29

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.29

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.29

20oz Barqs

$2.29

20oz Sprite

$2.29

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.29

Mexican Coke

$2.49

Hanks Root Beer

$2.49

Hanks Vanilla Cream

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.29

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.29

Gold Peak UNSweetened

$2.29

San Pelli Blood Orange

$2.39

San Pelli Limonata

$2.39

Crodo Italian Soda

$1.99

Ron's Water

$1.39

Fiji Water

$1.89

Lagunitas Water

$2.69

Rochetta Spark

$2.99

Natia Natura

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.39

1 Liter Water

$2.29

1/2 Gal Lemon Tea

$2.99

1/2 Gal Diet Tea

$2.99

2Lt Coke

$3.69

2Lt Diet Coke

$3.69

2Lt Sprite

$3.69

Fountain Take Out

$2.29

Retail

Ron's TShirt

$12.99

Ron's Hoodie

$40.00

Crewneck

$19.99

Embossed Sign

$12.99

Wine Glass

$6.99

Pint Glass

$3.99

Coffee Mug

$4.99

Sea Salt Grinder

$3.99

Pepper Grinder

$3.99

Hot Sauce

$2.99

Stickers

$1.50

Backpack

$50.00

Mini Backpack

Ron's Jersey

$45.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

30oz Tumbler

$22.00

12oz Mug

$20.00

Puzzle Pack Empty

$12.99

Bottle Opener

$2.00

1.49 Bag

$1.49

.15 Bag

$0.15

Employee TShirt

$10.50

Employee Long Sleeve

$12.50

Employee Hoodie

$40.00

Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

10" Boardwalk Pizza

$10.50

Cheddar and mozzarella, topped with pizza sauce

10" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$11.50

Chicken steak, BBQ sauce, america and mozzarella

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella

10" Veggie Pizza

$11.50

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella

10" Italiano Pizza

$12.50

Genoa salami, ham, pepper ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and mozzarella

10" Dbl Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Bianco Pizza

$13.50

Roasted garlic, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

10" White Pizza

$10.50

Mozzarella, provolone, garlic and seasonings

10" Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and asiago

10" Picante Pizza

$11.50

Caramelized jalapenos and onions, pepperoncini, pepperoni, and mozzarella

10" Carnivore Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, imported ham, crumbled sausage, nitrite free bacon, caramelized onions and mozzarella

10" Special Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella

10" GF Special Pizza

$15.00

10" Custom Pizza

$12.00

10" GF Custom Pizza

$15.00

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Boardwalk Pizza

$12.50

Cheddar and mozzarella, topped with pizza sauce

12" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$13.50

Chicken steak, BBQ sauce, america and mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella

12" Veggie Pizza

$13.50

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella

12" Italiano Pizza

$14.50

Genoa salami, ham, pepper ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and mozzarella

12" Dbl Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Chicken Bianco Pizza

$15.50

Roasted garlic, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

12" White Pizza

$12.50

Mozzarella, provolone, garlic and seasonings

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.50

Tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and asiago

12" Picante Pizza

$13.50

Caramelized jalapenos and onions, pepperoncini, pepperoni, and mozzarella

12" Carnivore Pizza

$15.50

Pepperoni, imported ham, crumbled sausage, nitrite free bacon, caramelized onions and mozzarella

12" Special Pizza

$15.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella

12" GF Special Pizza

$17.00

12" Custom Pizza

$14.00

12" GF Custom Pizza

$17.00

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$10.99

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Boardwalk Pizza

$17.50

Cheddar and mozzarella, topped with pizza sauce

16" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Chicken steak, BBQ sauce, america and mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella

16" Italiano Pizza

$20.00

Genoa salami, ham, pepper ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and mozzarella

16" Dbl Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Bianco Pizza

$21.00

Roasted garlic, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

16" White Pizza

$17.50

Mozzarella, provolone, garlic and seasonings

16" Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and asiago

16" Picante Pizza

$19.00

Caramelized jalapenos and onions, pepperoncini, pepperoni, and mozzarella

16" Carnivore Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, imported ham, crumbled sausage, nitrite free bacon, caramelized onions and mozzarella

16" Special Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella

16" GF Special Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella

16" Custom Pizza

$18.50

16" GF Custom Pizza

Pizza Slices

Slice Pizza

$3.50

NA Beverages

Soda & Water

Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Lemon Up

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Fountain Water

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$2.95

Ron's Btl Water

$1.59

1 Liter Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.25

Tonic

$2.95

Vanilla Cream

$2.95

Coffee, Milk & Tea

Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Grapefruit

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

OJ

$2.75

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Black & White Milkshake

$5.00

Coffee Milkshake

$5.00

Nutella Milkshake

$5.00

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$5.00

Other

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Kid Drink

$2.95

Employee Cold Brew

$2.00

Employee Espresso

$2.00

Employee Double

$3.00