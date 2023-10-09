Ron's Original Bar & Grille 74 East Uwchlan Ave
Food
Apps & Sides
Wings
Buffalo, Carolina BBQ, or Nashville Hot
Boneless Wings
Buffalo, Carolina BBQ, or Nashville Hot
Fries
Crinkle Cut
Victoria Fries
Chicken Fngrs & Fries
BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Honey Mustard
GF Chicken Fingers & Fries
BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Honey Mustard
Val's Nachos
Non GMO tortilla chips, colby jack, side of salsa and sour cream. Comes with CHOICE of seasoned ground beef, grilled chickedn, or chicken chili
Macho Nachos
Non GMO tortilla chips, red onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, colby jack, side of salsa and sour cream. Comes with CHOICE of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, or chicken chili
Soup Bowl
Broccoli Bites
House made, served with honey mustard
Quesadilla
Lune Formaggio
Fried provolone cheese moons, served with marinara
Onion Rings
Served with texas petal sauce
Tommy Mac & Cheese
Housemade
Chili Bowl
Housemade with melted colby jack. Comes with CHOICE of non GMO tortilla chips or over brown rice
Cole Slaw
Homemade
Burnt Ends
Spicy filet mignon tips, jalapenos and caramelized onions over braised beans
HM Chips Dine In
Garlic Bread
Roll & Butter
Antipasto
Italian meats, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, asiago cheese, pepperoncini, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato crostini, Mediterranean olives, organic mixed grees
Slice Pizza
Potato Salad
Homemade
Chips & Salsa
House made tortilla chips and salsa
Broccoli Rabe
Roasted Peppers & Burrata
House roasted sweet peppers or long hots, roasted tomatoes, roasted artichokes, burrata, crusty roll
Meatball App
Asiago, garlic bread
Sausage & Pepper App
Marinara, bell peppers, asiago, garlic bread
Eggplant Rollatini
GF breading, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara
Supersticks
Fluffy pizza dough, four cheeses, special seasonings, with a side of ranch or pizza sauce
Crab Dip
Surf & Turf Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, filet mignon tips, scampi sauce, brown rice
CrabCake App
Grilled asparagus, tartar sauce
Clams
Mussels
Seafood Oscar
Lump crab, shrimp, cream sauce, fresh tomatoes, asparagusm brown rice
Shrimp & Grits
Flash fried shrimp, polenta, brussels sprouts, pancettsm balsamic glaze
Ala Carte Prot
Ala Carte Dressings
Ala Carte Sauce
Ala Carte Cheese
Ala Carte Peppers
1/2 Pint Dressings
Dinners
Ala Carte Veggie/Starch
Baked Rigatoni
Baked with roma tomatoes, blush sauce, mozzarella, asiago, aged cheese
Blackened Alfredo
Chicken Caprese
Pan seared chicken breast, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, basil, sherry beurre blanc, spaghetti, melted fresh mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Dinner
Italian house breading, brown gravy, sweet peas, garlic mashed potatoes
Chicken Melanzane
Layered chicken breast, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, blush sauce, polenta, zucchini medley
Chicken Parmigiana
Side of spaghetti marinara
Chicken Pesto Campanelle
Cherry tomatoes, red onions, campanelle pasta, pesto cream sauce
Chicken Piccata
Butter, lemon, white wine, capers, garlic, capellini, zucchini medley
Chicken Sicilian
Fresh mushrooms, onions, capers, cherry tomatoes, calabrese peppers, Mediterranean olives, side of garlic mashed potatoes
Country Chicken
All natural, slow roasted half chicken, gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts
Crab Amatriciana
Lump crab, sausage coins, pancetta, calabrese peppers, San Marzano pomodoro, fettuccini
Crab Cakes Entree
Broiled, brown rice, zucchini medley, side of tartar or cocktail sauce
Crispy Pork Dinner
Shredded pork, broccoli rabe, over roasted sweet pepper polenta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Side of spaghetti marinara
Filet Mignon
8oz. handcut, red wine demi glace
Frutti Di Mare
Mussels, clams, shrimp, salmon, red wine pomodoro sauce, spaghetti
Grilled Salmon
7oz handcut, citrus dill sauce, brown rice, steamed broccoli
Meat Lasagna
Layered pasta, bolognese sauce, asiago, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, romano, marinara
Meatloaf
Garlic mashed potatoes, candied carrots, dollop of marinara
Pasta Originale
Pork Chop
Pan seared boneless pork chop, apple mostard, red onions, fresh rosemary, roasted corn, garlic mashed potatoes
Ron's Ribs
Fall off the bone St. Louis style ribs, house made mac & cheese, braised beans
Sally's Pot Pie
Tender chicken, peas, carrots, puff pastry
Sea Bass
Fresh, pan seared, toasted fennel rub, orange glaze, mashed potatoes
Seafood Alfredo
Crabmeat, shrimp, salmon, homemade alfredo sauce, sweet peas, fettuccini
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, shallots, butter, white wine, spaghetti
Spaghetti Clams
Red or white, littlenecks, homemade clam sauce
Strip Steak
10oz center cut
Teriyaki Stir Fry
Choice of protein, carrots, broccoli, red bell peppers, pineapple, brown rice
Turkey Dinner
House roasted turkey brest, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, house made cranberry
Fett/Alfredo
Chk Stir Fry
Chef Spec
Salads
Side Salad
Alicia's Salad
Organic mixed greens, apples, walnnuts, red onions, tomatoes, and gorgonzole
Blackened Salad
Organic mixed greens, white corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, walnuts, colby jack cheese and garlic toast
Brussel Salad
Organic mixed greens, flash fried brussels sprouts, walnuts, carrots, nitrite free bacon, asiago cheese, tossed in modena dressing
Caesar Salad LG
Leaf lettuce, asiago, caesar dressings and croutons
Cobb Salad
Organic mixed greens, turkey, nitrite free bacon, hard boiled egg, Mediterranean olives, tomatoes, onions, colby jack and gorgonzola.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, chicken cutlet and croutons
Garden Salad LG
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, and croutons
Greek Salad LG
Iceberg mix, red onions, tomatoes, Mediterranean olives, bell peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese and garlic toast
Iceberg Wedge
Tomatoes, hard boiled egg, red onions, nitrite free bacon, and homemade bleu cheese dressing
Quinoa Salad
Organic mixed greens, quinoa, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, walnuts, house roasted peppers, feta, and tomatoes
Salad Platter
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, olives, bell peppers, pickles, coleslaw and a CHOICE of grilled chicken, tuna salad, chicken salad, or chefs cold cuts
Sea Salad
Salmon medallions, grilled shrimp, organic mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, Mediterranean olives, lemon wedge, honey dijon vinaigrette and garlic toast
Taco Salad
Shredded lettue, tortilla chips, red onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, ranch, and colby jack. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Comes with your CHOICE of seasoned beef, grilled chicken, chicken chili, or a tex mex bean burger
Ovals
Buffalo Chicken Oval
Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella
Carciofo Oval
Marinated artichokes, Mediterranean olives, pepperoncini, potatoes, basil, garlic and fresh mozzarella
CBR Oval
Grilled chicken, nitrite free bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella
Cha Cha Chicken Oval
Char grilled chicken breast, jalapenos, black olives, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella
Cheesesteak Oval
America and mozzarella
Chicken & Broccoli Oval
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, broccoli, ranch dressing, provolone and mozzarella
Chicken BBQ Oval
Chicken steak, BBQ sauce, america and mozzarella
Chicken Cheesesteak Oval
America and mozzarella
Four Cheese Oval
Mozzarella, provolone, asiago and cheddar
Ham & Cheese Oval
Imported ham, honey mustard, american and mozzarella
Italian Oval
Pepperoni, genoa salami, pepperham, provolone and mozzarella
Meatball Oval
Homemade meatballs, sauce and mozzarella
No Holds Barred Oval
Nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, steak, cheddar and mozzarella
Potato & Bacon Oval
Potatoes, nitrite free bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella
Red White & Bleu Oval
Chicken steak, pepperoni, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Roma Oval
Roasted tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, caramelized onions, fresh basil, provolone and fresh mozzarella
Sausage & Pepperoncini Oval
Italian sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, caramelized onions, mozzarella
Sorrento Oval
Spinach, tomatoes, roasted sweet peppers, cheddar and mozzarella
Veggie Oval
Mozzarella, provolone, asiago, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes
White Garlic Oval
Mozzarella, provolone, garlic and seasonings
Custom Oval
Chicken Mediterran
Chicken Pesto
Ultimate
Veggie Italian
Stromboli
Small Cheesesteak Stromboli
America and mozzarella
Large Cheesesteak Stromboli
America and mozzarella
Small Chicken CS Stromboli
America and mozzarella
Large Chicken CS Stromboli
America and mozzarella
Small BBQ CS Stromboli
BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella
Large BBQ CS Stromboli
BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella
Small BBQ Chicken CS Stromboli
BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella
Large BBQ Chicken CS Stromboli
BBQ sauce, american and mozzarella
Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella
Large Pepperoni & Chs Stromboli
Pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella
Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
Small Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Natural nitrite free ham, american and mozzarella
Large Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Natural nitrite free ham, american and mozzarella
Sm Turkey Reuben Stromboli
Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
Large Turkey Reuben Stromboli
Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
Sm Corned Beef Reuben Stromboli
Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
Large Corned Beef Reuben Stromboli
Swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
Small No Holds Chicken Stromboli
Chicken steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella
Large No Holds Chicken Stromboli
Chicken steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella
Small No Holds CS Stromboli
Steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella
Large No Holds CS Stromboli
Steak, nitrite free bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella
Small Italian Stromboli
Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepper ham, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Large Italian Stromboli
Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepper ham, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Small Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella
Large Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella
Small Pizza Stromboli
Sauce, mozzarella, provolone
Large Pizza Stromboli
Sauce, mozzarella, provolone
Hoagies
9th Street Special Hoagie
Calabrese Hoagie
Soppressata, capicola, coteghino, imported ham, roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, provolone, calabrese spead, tomatoes, onions, NO LETTUCE
Italian Hoagie
Genoa salami, pepper ham, imported ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, seasonings, oil
Italian Deluxe Hoagie
Genoa salami, soppressata, coteghino, pepper ham, roasted tomatoes and provolone
Zep Bomber Hoagie
Coteghino, imported ham, capicola, provolone, NO LETTUCE
Westbrook Hoagie
"American" hoagie, coteghino, imported ham, american
Sicilian Hoagie
Soppressata, pepperham, prosciutto, capicola, roasted hot peppers, sharp provolone and a gutted roll
The Natural Hoagie
Natural nitrite free smoked ham, fontina, chipotle mayo, pepperoncini
BLT Hoagie
Nitrite free bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Imported ham, choice of cheese
Tuna Hoagie
Housemade
Veggie Hoagie
Bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers, cabbage, onions, Mediterranean olives, honey dijon vinaigrette
Roast Beef Hoagie
Lean and tender, store roasted
Turkey Hoagie
Store roasted
Chicken Salad Hoagie
All white meat, housemade
Gr Chk Hoagie
Cheese Hoagie
Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak
Steak and american cheese
Plain Steak
steak, no cheese
CS Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, oil, seasonings and american cheese
Ron's Choice
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese
Danger Dan CS
Spicy carolina BBQ sauce, caramelized jalapenos and onions, coleslaw, and american cheese
BLT CS
Nitrite free bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and american cheese
No Holds CS
Pepperoni, nitrite free bacon and american cheese
Italiano CS
Mushrooms, garlic sauce, bell peppers and provolone cheese
Pizza CS
Pizza sauce and sharp provolone
Nashville CS
Nashville hot sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, seasonings and cheddar cheese
Buffalo CS
Buffalo sauce and provolone
Picante CS
Caramelized jalapenos and onions, pepperonicini, pepperoni, and provolone
Cold Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Blackened chicken breast, housemade caesar dressing, leaf lettuce and asiago, wrapped and served with housemade potato chips
BLT
Nitrite free bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, nitrite free bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser
Chicken Cheddar Wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat, housemade, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread
Club Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, nitrite free bacon and mayo served with housemade chips. Choice of bread
Corned Beef Special
Lean corned beef, coleslaw, and russian dressing on rye. NO LETTUCE OR TOMATO
Dagwood Sandwich
Corned beef, roast beef, swiss, horseradish sauce, russian dressing, coleslaw, and pickles on rye. NO LETTUCE OR TOMATO
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Natural nitrite free smoked ham and choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread
Roast Beef Sandwich
Store roasted, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread
Salmon Club
Salmon medallions, lettuce, tomato, nitrite free bacon, and boursin cheese on sourdough
Tuna Sandwich
Housemade, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread
Turkey Sandwich
Store roasted, lettuce, tomato, choice of spread
Turkey Special
Store roasted turkey, coleslaw, and russian dressing on rye. NO LETTUCE OR TOMATO
Grilled Sandwiches
Appalachian Melt
Natural ham, nitrite free bacon, homey mustard, swiss cheese and coleslaw on sourdough
Caprese Melt
Fresh mozzarella, fontina, sliced tomatoes, and pesto on sourdough
Corned Beef Reuben
Sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese
Crab Melt
Swiss cheese on rye bread
Grilled Cheese
Organic sprouted white
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Grilled Cheese & Ham
Hot Dog
Tuna Melt
Swiss cheese on rye bread
Turkey Melt
Sliced apples, chipotle mayo, and fontina of sourdough
Turkey Reuben
Sauerkraut, russian dressing and swiss cheese
Piadini
Caprese Piadini
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, organic mixed greens, modena dressing
Carciofo Piadini
White tuna salad, artichokes, red onions, roasted tomatoes, garlic spread, pepperoncini and provolone
Casino Piadini
Capicola, turkey, provolone, feta, roasted sweet peppers, tomatoes and roasted garlic spread
Eggplant Piadini
Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, organic mixed greens, basil and modena dressing
Guido Piadini
Prosciutto, soppressata, sharp provolone, olive condite, calabrese spread, sliced tomatoes and red onions
Pollo Pesto Piadini
Chicken, fontina, red onion, roasted sweet peppers, organic mixed green and pesto mayo
Tacchino Piadini
Turkey, savory mayo, housemade cranberry sauce, fontina cheese and caramelized onions
Hot Specialties
Chicken & Garlic Sand
Breaded chicken cutlet, seasonings, melted provolone
Chicken Parm Sand
Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, melted provolone
Chicken South Philly
Breaded chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone and seasonings
Eggplant Italiano Sand
Breaded eggplant, artichokes, roasted sweet peppers, garlic aioli, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Eggplant Parm Sand
Grilled or breaded eggplant, marinara, melted provolone
Hot Ham & Cheese
Natural ham, swiss cheese, pineapple and chipotle mayo
Hot Italian
Garlic oil or calabrese pepper spread, sharp provolone, genoa salami, pepper ham, capicola
Meatball Sand
Marinara and melted provolone
Peppers & Eggs
Sauteed tri color bell peppers
Potato & Eggs
Diced potatoes, roasted garlic
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Bell peppers and onions
Sausage, Rabe, Prov Sand
Broccoli rabe and sharp provolone
Beef/Pork
Americano Beef
American and horseradish sauce
Italiano Beef
Provolone and roasted peppers
South Philly Beef
Sharp provolone and broccoli rabe
Uncle Mickey Beef
Wisconsin cheddar and caramelized onions
Plain Beef
Americano Pork
American and horseradish sauce
Italiano Pork
Provolone and roasted peppers
South Philly Pork
Sharp provolone and broccoli rabe
Uncle Mickey Pork
Wisconsin cheddar and caramelized onions
Plain Pork
Carolina BBQ Pork
Pulled pork, carolina BBQ, pickles and a side of coleslaw
Burgers
Charlie Special
Pickle chips, Wisconsin cheddar, relish, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Boss Burger
Gorgonzola, nirtrite free bacon, caramelized peppers and onions, and carolina BBQ sauce. No LTO
Ponderosa
Nitrite free bacon, Wisconsin chessar, onion rings, Carolina BBQ, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Pueblo
Jalapenos, colby jack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Just Cheese
Provolone, american, swiss, or Wisconsin cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Bacon Cheddar
Nitrite free bacon and Wisconsin cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Kennet Swiss
Double mushrooms and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Nashville Hot Chicken
Chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, Nashville hot sauce, pickles, ranch dressing NO LETTUCE, TOMATO or RED ONION
Tex Mex
Made with black beans, quinoa, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Schwarbomb
Simply Plain
Kiddies
Kid Finger
Choice of one side
Kid Finger GF
Choice of one side
Kid Cheeseburger
Choice of one side
Kid Mac & Cheese
Housemade
Kid Grilled Cheese
Choice of one side
Kid Hot Dog
Choice of one side
Kid Pizza
Made fresh
Kid Mball
Housemade
Kid Spaghetti
Pasta with marinara, plain, or butter
Kid Campanelle
Pasta with marinara, plain, or butter
Kid Ravioli
Ravioli with marinara, plain, or butter
GF Kid Pasta
Kid Soup & Salad
Pasta with marinara, plain, or butter
Kid Salad
Kid Drink
Kid Sides Ala Carte
Dessert
Snacks
Small Deep River Chip
LG Deep River Chip
2.49 Snack
4.59 Snack
4.99 Snack
HM Chips
Tortilla Chips
1.49 Bag
.15 Bag
Croutons
Mixed Nuts
Fresh Lime
Chocolate Pretzels
Chocolate Almonds
Pumpkin Pie
Cranberry Pie
GF Brownies
Mini Cheesecake
Mini Chocolate Mousse
Mini PB Bomb
Mini Seasonal T/O
Dessert Flight
7 Layer Bar T/O
Chocolate Crock T/O
Apple Crisp T/O
Brownie Ice Cream T/O
Cannolis T/O
Employee Soup Cup
Takeout Cooler
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Dr Pepper
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Barqs
20oz Sprite
20oz Ginger Ale
Mexican Coke
Hanks Root Beer
Hanks Vanilla Cream
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Green Tea
Gold Peak UNSweetened
San Pelli Blood Orange
San Pelli Limonata
Crodo Italian Soda
Ron's Water
Fiji Water
Lagunitas Water
Rochetta Spark
Natia Natura
Vitamin Water
1 Liter Water
1/2 Gal Lemon Tea
1/2 Gal Diet Tea
2Lt Coke
2Lt Diet Coke
2Lt Sprite
Fountain Take Out
Retail
Ron's TShirt
Ron's Hoodie
Crewneck
Embossed Sign
Wine Glass
Pint Glass
Coffee Mug
Sea Salt Grinder
Pepper Grinder
Hot Sauce
Stickers
Backpack
Mini Backpack
Ron's Jersey
Trucker Hat
30oz Tumbler
12oz Mug
Puzzle Pack Empty
Bottle Opener
1.49 Bag
.15 Bag
Employee TShirt
Employee Long Sleeve
Employee Hoodie
Pizza
10" Pizza
10" Pizza
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Pizza
12" Pizza
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza
16" Pizza
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Boardwalk Pizza
Cheddar and mozzarella, topped with pizza sauce
16" Chicken BBQ Pizza
Chicken steak, BBQ sauce, america and mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella
16" Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella
16" Italiano Pizza
Genoa salami, ham, pepper ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and mozzarella
16" Dbl Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken Bianco Pizza
Roasted garlic, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
16" White Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, garlic and seasonings
16" Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and asiago
16" Picante Pizza
Caramelized jalapenos and onions, pepperoncini, pepperoni, and mozzarella
16" Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, imported ham, crumbled sausage, nitrite free bacon, caramelized onions and mozzarella
16" Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella
16" GF Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, meatballs, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella