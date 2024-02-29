Rookies Taqueria and Hibachi
Rookies Menu
Appetizers
- Bone In Wings$14.99
10 bone in wings with your choice of 1 flavor. ( Bbq, buffalo, carolina gold, garlic parm, honey buffalo, sweet chili )
- Boneless Wings (Coming Soon)$12.99Out of stock
10 boneless wings with your choice of 1 flavor. ( Bbq, buffalo, carolina gold, garlic parm, honey buffalo, sweet chili )
- Cheese Dip$2.99+
- Chori Dip$7.99
Cheese dip blended with chorizo & mango pico. Served with tortilla chips.
- Empanada Box$14.00
3 birria or chicken & cheese empanadas served with, mango pico, toro sauce & consomé
- Guacamole Dip$2.99+
- Jalapeno Poppers (Coming Soon)$7.99Out of stock
Served with mango dipping sauce
- Jefe Sampler (Coming Soon)$18.99Out of stock
1 chicken quesadilla, 2 taquitos, 2 empanadas (1 birria, 1 chicken), 5 boneless wings (1 flavor), chips, mango pico, guacamole, toro sauce, ranch & consomé ( no substitutions )
- Pico De Gallo$1.99+
- Salsa$1.29+
- chicarron and gucamole$7.99
- rice 16oz$2.99
Burrito
- Burrito California$12.99
A large size 14 inch tortilla filled with your choice of meat with fries, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & mango pico
- Diego's Tender Wrap$9.99
Shredded cheese, tender bites, lettuce, guacamole, cucumber & honey mustard or ranch
- Flamin' Burrito Cali$13.99
A large size 14 inch tortilla filled with your choice of meat, flamin' hot cheetos, rice, beans, lettuce, nacho cheese, sour cream, & mango pico
- Rookies Wet Burrito Challenge$25.00
Burrito gigante filled with chicken, steak, & shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole, covered in enchilada sauce, nacho cheese & green salsa. Finish in 8 minutes your meal is free & you receive a rookies shirt
- Oh Snap Burrito$22.99
A large size 12 inch tortilla filled with hibachi steak, shrimp, teriyaki chicken, hibachi rice & sauteed onions, zucchini, mushroom & white sauce
Entree
- Tapatio Ramen$14.99
Tapatio ramen (original, birria, chicken or shrimp) made with consomé, topped with onions, cilantro. Served with 2 quesa tacos of your choice
- Steak Saltado$16.25
Sautéed onions, tomatoes & cilantro served on a bed of fries, and white rice, topped with avocado & green onions, & a side of sweet plantain
- Chicken Saltado$14.95
Hibachi
Hibachi Sides
Nachos
- Dorilocos$10.00
A quick meal on-the-go. Pop open your doritos (tapatio doritos, cool ranch, nacho cheese, flaming hot cheetos, guacachip, salsarita's) & filled with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, & mango pico
- Nachos Locos$11.99
Tortilla chips layered with nacho cheese, beans, lettuce, sour cream, mango pico, jalapenos & your choice of meat
- Enfrijoladas (Coming Soon)$9.99Out of stock
4 corn tortillas dipped in beans filled with queso fresco, topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
- Taco Salad$9.99
Fried tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, nacho cheese & mango pic
- Toro Bowl$9.99
Layered with rice, beans, your choice of meat. Topped with mango pico, cucumber, lime & your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$7.99
3 scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, served with rice & beans. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla with cheese, your choice of meat, onion, bell peppers, mushroom & a side of mango pico
- Loaded Taquitos$11.50
4 deep fried taquitos, with birria or chicken, topped with nacho cheese, guacamole, sour cream & mango pico
- Taquitos Ahogados (Coming Soon)$12.99Out of stock
4 deep fried chicken & cheese taquitos, covered in salsa roja topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, pico de gio & queso fresco
- Tamales Chilangos (Coming Soon)$12.99Out of stock
Our delicious homemade chicken tamales drenched in salsa enchilada topped with lettuce, pico de gio & sour cream
- El Rey Especial (Coming Soon)$35.99Out of stock
Grilled chicken breast, carne asada, shrimp, salmon, lobster tail, with a side of rice & guaca salad. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Carne Asada Plate (Coming Soon)$20.99Out of stock
Carne asada served with a side of rice & salad. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Asada Fries$11.99
A bed of fries covered in nacho cheese, steak, lettuce, mango pico, & sour cream
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch Fries$10.00
A bed of fries, topped with nacho cheese, fried chicken tender bites, buffalo sauce & ranch
- Flamin' Fries$12.99
A bed of fries covered in hot cheetos, nacho cheese, your choice of meat, guacamole & sour cream
- Asada Limon Fries$11.99
A bed of fries covered in steak, tomatoes, grilled onions, cilantro, & lime juice
- Surf N Turf Fries$14.99
A bed of fries covered in nacho cheese, steak, shrimp, grilled veggies, guacamole & toro sauce
- Jefe Fries$29.99
A large bed of fries covered in nacho cheese, boneless wings in 4 flavors (bbq, buffalo, garlic parm, sweet chili), lettuce, tomato, ranch, & toro sauce
- Pambazo$12.99
Pan bolillo drenched in a special sauce filled with chorizo & potato or your choice of meat, with lettuce, sour cream & cheese
- Torta Chingona$14.99
Telera bread layered with melted cheese, beans, ham, fried egg, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, tomato, onion, avocado, mayo & your choice of meat
- Molletes (Coming Soon)$11.99Out of stock
Buttered pan bolillo with beans, chorizo, avocado salsa, sour cream, queso fresco & pico
- Ceviche De Camaron (Shrimp)$14.99
16 oz cup of shrimp, cucumber, onion, tomato, mango pico, cilantro, jalapeno & lime juice topped with avocado & a side of tortilla chips
- Pollo Chipotle (Coming Soon)$14.99Out of stock
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice with sauteed onion, bell pepper & salsa chipotle sauce
- Turn Up Taco Box$35.00
12 tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, your choice of up to 2 meats a side of onion, cilantro, fried jalapenos , cucumber, limes (2) sour cream, (2) guacamole, (2) mango pico, (2) red and green salsa.
- Esquite$5.00
Corn in a cup, with mayo, grated cheese, cayenne pepper, og or flamin' hot cheetos
- Empanada$3.75
1 birria or chicken & cheese empanadas
- Tamales$3.50
Masa (dough) filled with pork or chicken. Steamed or grilled to perfection. Your choice of red or green
- Tostada$4.00
Crunchy flat taco shell topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese
- Consomé$4.50
Birria beef broth, topped with cilantro, onions, salsa & lime (16 oz cup)
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, monterey cheese & cilantro
- Bean Burrito$6.99
Filled with beans and shredded cheese, (add meat for $1.00)
- Chicken Tender Bites$6.99
6 chicken bites
- Kids Corn Dog$6.99
6 mini corn dogs
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Tortilla chips with nacho cheese, lettuce (add meat for $1.00)
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
One cheese quesadilla (add meat for $1.00)
- Soft Taco$6.99
Your choice of meat, lettuce, and cheese
- Cheese Quesadilia$4.99
Pizza
- Mini Birri Pizza$18.00
3 medium tortillas layered with beans, your choice of birria, chicken or grilled veggies (vegetarian style), cilantro, onion, queso fresco, toro sauce & with a 6oz consomé
- Quesa Pizza$25.00
3 large tortillas layered with beans, your choice of birria, chicken or grilled veggies (vegetarian style), cilantro, onion, queso fresco, toro sauce & with a 6oz consomé
Sushi
- Birria Eggroll$8.99
2 birria & cheese filled egg rolls. Served with consomé
- Hibachi Burrito$15.99
A large size 14 inch tortilla filled with hibachi steak, shrimp, chicken, hibachi rice & sauteed onions
- Saltado
Sautéed onions, tomatoes & cilantro served on a bed of fries, and white rice, topped with avocado & green onions, & a side of sweet plantain
- The Cali Boat$8.95
2 avocado halves filled with our delicious ceviche, topped with cilantro
Tacos
- Keto Tacos$13.99
3 cheese taco shells grilled to a crisp, folded & filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro & Guacamole
- Monterrey Cheese Steak Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips layered with your choice of steak or chicken, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers & cheese dip
- Monterrey Cheese Steak Tacos$10.49
3 flour tortillas with your choice of steak or chicken, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & cheese dip.
- Quesa Tacos$9.99
3 corn tortillas with onion, cilantro, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with consomé
- Seaside Tacos$11.99
3 shrimp tacos on your choice of tortillas topped with mango pico, lettuce & toro sauce
- Surf N Turf Tacos$12.00
3 tacos on your choice of tortillas with steak, shrimp, lettuce, mango pico & toro sauce
- Tacos Locos$9.99
3 corn or flour tortillas dipped in special red sauce, pico with mango pico, sour cream & your choice of meat. Salsa not included
- Tacos Mexicanos$9.99
3 corn or flour tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with onion & cilantro. Your choice of red or green
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Maria$10.00
- Bloody Maribela$11.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$9.00
- Bow Paradise$11.00
- Buena Vida$11.00
- Cantarito$10.00
- Caribbean Punch - Blueberry$12.00
- Caribbean Punch - Lime$12.00
- Caribbean Punch - Peach$12.00
- Caribbean Punch - Pineapple$12.00
- Caribbean Punch - Raspberry$12.00
- Caribbean Punch - Strawberry$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$9.00
- Ciroc Punch$12.00
- Classic Chelada$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Cuatros Amigos$11.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
- Frescasita Guava$8.00
- Frescasita Horchata$8.00
- Frescasita Jamaica$8.00
- Frescasita Mango$8.00
- Frescasita Pina$8.00
- Frescasita Pina Colada$8.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$11.00
- Island Breeze$11.00
- Jamaica Fresca$10.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Liquid Marijuana$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea (TS)$11.00
- M&L Margarita$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita (Frozen)$10.00+
- Margarita (Rocks)$10.00+
- Martini$11.00
- Mexican Martini$10.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00
- Mexitini$10.00
- Mexitini (TS)$11.00
- Michelada$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Mudslide$11.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Pina Fresca$10.00
- Rob Roy$9.00
- Royal Flush$10.50
- Rum Punch$10.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Senor Malo$9.00
- Senorita Mala$8.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tequila Sunset$11.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Tres Leche$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$11.00
- Whiskey Sour$11.00
- White Russian$11.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
- BTL Blue Moon$3.50
- BTL Bud Lite$3.00
- BTL Budweiser$3.25
- BTL Coors Light$3.00
- BTL Corona$3.50
- BTL Coronita$2.50
- BTL Dos Equis$3.50
- BTL Gosling Ginger$3.00
- BTL Guinness$3.50
- BTL Heineken$3.50
- BTL Lagunitas IPA$3.50
- BTL Michelob Ultra$3.25
- BTL Miller Lite$3.00
- BTL Modelo Especial$3.50
- BTL Modelo Negra$3.50
- BTL Pacifico$3.50
- BTL Samuel Adams$3.50
- BTL Samuel Adams Seasonal$3.50
- BTL Stella Artois$3.50
- BTL Tecate$3.50
- BTL Yuengling$3.50