Rookies Sports Bar 117 2ND St
Food
Appetizers
Mozzerella Sticks
Deep Fried, 6 Count
Pub Pretzels
6 Bavarian Pretzels w/ a house-made beer cheese
Fred's Fried Green Tomatoes
HOUSE SPECIALTY. Fried to a golden brown served w/ Creamy Horseradish
Boneless Wings
Stufferinos
Jumbo Mushrooms stuffed w/ herb-flavored cream cheese, beer battered and deep-fried. 4 Count
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
House-Made Eggrolls served w/ ranch
Bang Bang Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy Thai sauce
8 Wings
16 Wings
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons
Arabian Salad
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Green Peppers In our special house-made Lemon-Herb Dressing
Italian Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Italian Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Arabian Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Green Peppers In our special house-made Lemon-Herb Dressing
Chicken Strip Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons. Choice of grilled or fried chicken
Salmon Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons
Entrees
6 oz. Filet Mignon
8 oz. Filet Mignon
Flat Iron
Ground Sirloin
Ground Chuck Grilled and Smothered w/ sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms
8 oz Prime Rib
12 oz Prime RIb
12 oz. Chargrilled Blackened Prime Rib
Ribeye
Tenderloin Medallions
2 Filet Medallions over a bed of mashed potatoes served w/ brown gravy
New York Strip
Seafood/Other
Honey Glazed Porkchop
8 oz pork chop served w/ one side
Chicken Stirfry
Chicken sauteed w/ oriental vegetables served over rice
Beef Stirfry
Beef sauteed w/ oriental vegetables served over rice
Chicken Finger Dinner
5 Fingers w/ one side
Tortellini Diablo
Cheese-Stuffed Tortellini w/ chicken, andouille sausage, and mushrooms sauteed in a cajun alfredo sauce
Crab & Shrimp Tortellini Half Order
Fresh Shrimp & Crab Meat tossed in a light seafood sauce served over three-cheese Tortellini
Crab & Shrimp Tortellini Full Order
Fresh Shrimp & Crab Meat tossed in a light seafood sauce served over three-cheese Tortellini
Chicken Teriyaki
8 oz chicken breast covered in teriyaki sauce served w/ broccoli and your choice of side
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon w/ a bourbon glaze and your choice of side
Cajun Catfish
Large Catfish Filet pan-seared and blackened served over white rice and covered in our housemade Cajun cream sauce.
Southern Style Catfish 1 Piece
Hand-Breaded w/ your choice of side
Southern Style Catfish 2 Piece
Hand-Breaded w/ your choice of side
Pasta of the Day
Fresh Catch
Baked Spaghetti
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Alfredo
Sandwiches
Rookies Special
Thin slices of certified angus ribeye piled high on Texas Toast served w/ Au Jus and your choice of one side
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Certified Angus Beef ribeye on a hoagie bun. Served w/ one side
Hamburger
Half lb. ground chuck w/ your choice of toppings and side
Ultimate Chicken
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped w/ American cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served w/ one side
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in our house-made hot honey w/ your choice of side