Appetizers

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.00

Deep Fried, 6 Count

Pub Pretzels

$10.00

6 Bavarian Pretzels w/ a house-made beer cheese

Fred's Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

HOUSE SPECIALTY. Fried to a golden brown served w/ Creamy Horseradish

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Stufferinos

$13.00

Jumbo Mushrooms stuffed w/ herb-flavored cream cheese, beer battered and deep-fried. 4 Count

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

House-Made Eggrolls served w/ ranch

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy Thai sauce

8 Wings

$13.00

16 Wings

$20.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons

Arabian Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Green Peppers In our special house-made Lemon-Herb Dressing

Italian Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Italian Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Arabian Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, and Green Peppers In our special house-made Lemon-Herb Dressing

Chicken Strip Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons. Choice of grilled or fried chicken

Salmon Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons

Entrees

6 oz. Filet Mignon

$29.00

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$34.00

Flat Iron

$22.00

Ground Sirloin

$17.00

Ground Chuck Grilled and Smothered w/ sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms

8 oz Prime Rib

$24.00

12 oz Prime RIb

$29.00

12 oz. Chargrilled Blackened Prime Rib

$30.00

Ribeye

$29.00

Tenderloin Medallions

$21.00

2 Filet Medallions over a bed of mashed potatoes served w/ brown gravy

New York Strip

$28.00

Seafood/Other

Honey Glazed Porkchop

$15.00

8 oz pork chop served w/ one side

Chicken Stirfry

$16.00

Chicken sauteed w/ oriental vegetables served over rice

Beef Stirfry

$16.00

Beef sauteed w/ oriental vegetables served over rice

Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.00

5 Fingers w/ one side

Tortellini Diablo

$17.00

Cheese-Stuffed Tortellini w/ chicken, andouille sausage, and mushrooms sauteed in a cajun alfredo sauce

Crab & Shrimp Tortellini Half Order

$13.00

Fresh Shrimp & Crab Meat tossed in a light seafood sauce served over three-cheese Tortellini

Crab & Shrimp Tortellini Full Order

$18.00

Fresh Shrimp & Crab Meat tossed in a light seafood sauce served over three-cheese Tortellini

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

8 oz chicken breast covered in teriyaki sauce served w/ broccoli and your choice of side

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon w/ a bourbon glaze and your choice of side

Cajun Catfish

$16.00

Large Catfish Filet pan-seared and blackened served over white rice and covered in our housemade Cajun cream sauce.

Southern Style Catfish 1 Piece

$13.00

Hand-Breaded w/ your choice of side

Southern Style Catfish 2 Piece

$16.00

Hand-Breaded w/ your choice of side

Pasta of the Day

$16.00

Fresh Catch

$20.00

Baked Spaghetti

$14.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Sandwiches

Rookies Special

$13.00

Thin slices of certified angus ribeye piled high on Texas Toast served w/ Au Jus and your choice of one side

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Certified Angus Beef ribeye on a hoagie bun. Served w/ one side

Hamburger

$10.00

Half lb. ground chuck w/ your choice of toppings and side

Ultimate Chicken

$13.00

Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped w/ American cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served w/ one side

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in our house-made hot honey w/ your choice of side

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Sides

Green Beans

$2.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Asparagus

$3.50

Twice Baked Potato

$3.50

Loaded Potato

$3.50

Billy Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

House-Made smothered in rum sauce

Family Meals

Family Pork Chop

$50.00

Family Spaghetti

$45.00

Family Catfish

$45.00

Family Teriyaki Chicken

$50.00

Family Chicken Parmesan

$45.00

Add-Ons

Ranch

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

A1

$1.00

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

Cajun Creme

$2.00

Kid's Meals

Kids Fingers

$4.75

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid's Hamburger

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kid's Spaghetti

$4.50

Kid's Alfredo

$4.50

