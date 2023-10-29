Skip to Main content
Room 251 Restaurant 251 Stonehaven Rd
Staff
Main Menu
Staff Menu
Staff
Staff Menu
Staff Special
$5.50
Daily Staff Special
Main Menu
Salads
Daily Salad Special
$5.95
Out of stock
Side Salad
$2.50
Garden Salad with Tuna
$5.95
Garden Salad with Chicken
$5.95
Soups
Cup Soup
$1.50
Bowl Soup
$2.00
Quart Soup
$4.50
Entree
Chicken Princess
$7.95
New England Baked Scrod
$7.95
Out of stock
New England Baked Casserole
$7.95
BBQ Ribs
$7.95
Sandwiches
SANDWICH SPECIAL
$5.95
Out of stock
Daily Sandwich Special
Side Dish
Side Dish
$1.00
Room 251 Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 678-2891
251 Stonehaven Rd, Fall River, MA 02723
Closed
• Opens Monday at 10:45AM
All hours
