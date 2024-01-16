Room Service Bayview
DINNER
Light Bites
- Pink Sea Salt Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Edamame GF,V$6.00
- Chilled Silken Tofu Delight$9.00
(GF) Silky-smooth tofu served cold, topped with house kimchi, scallion, sesame seeds toasted nori, and a drizzle of gluten-free soy sauce for an extra layer of flavor
- Shishito Togarashi GF,V$9.00
Japanese shishito peppers tossed in a zesty togarashi spice blend for a harmonious kick and sprinkle of Himalayan salt
- Osaka Gyoza$9.00
Handcrafted dumplings filled with a delectable blend of minced pork, vegetables, and savory seasonings. Pan-seared to golden perfection
- Crispy Veggie Asian Rolls V$9.00
Golden egg rolls filled with a mixture of glass noodles, carrots, shitake mushrooms, celery, and scallion
- Crab Rangoon$8.00
A delightful blend of crispy and creamy flavors of imitation crab and cream cheese mixture
- Royal Flower Dumplings$14.00
Thai traditional savory dumplings filled with sweet-salty pork and peanut filling, wrapped in a tender butterfly-pea-flower-dyed dough
Soup / Salad
- Classic House Salad GF,V$5.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, and cucumber with GF ginger dressing
- Crispy Catfish Salad$18.00
Crispy nest of minced catfish served with mango /lime chili salad/cashew nut /red onion/cherry tomato/scallion/cilantro
- Kani Salad$8.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, masago, and sesame in zesty Japanese yuzu mayo topped with tempura flakes
- Miso Soup GF$4.00
Umami-rich Japanese broth delight/tofu/seaweed/scallion
- Seaweed Salad V$7.00
Japanese seasoned seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed
- Tom Yum River Prawn$16.00
Fragrant Thai Grilled river prawns and Thai herbs hot spicy creamy soup, mushroom, cherry tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Tom Yum Soup 🌶🌶$4.00
(Vegetarian mixed vegetables or tofu substitution is available 6) fragrant Thai grilled river prawns and Thai herbs hot spicy creamy soup/mushroom/cherry tomato/scallion/cilantro
- Zesty Sashimi Salad 🌶$16.00
Assorted sashimi ( Salmon, Super white tuna, tuna, kani, masago) with mixed greens, cherry tomato, and mango in spicy soy mustard dressing
Sandwich-Style
- Juicy Kobe Sliders 🌶🌶$15.00
Seasoned Kobe beef patties, kimchi slaw, truffle oil, gochujang BBQ sauce, micro green and aged cheddar cheese on mini burger buns
- Chicken Satay Sliders$12.00
Fragrance grilled white meat chicken satay topped with flavourful peanut sauce and pickle red onion slaw in soft slider buns. A harmonious fusion of Southeast Asian inspiration and gourmet craftsmanship
- Chashu Bao Buns$12.00
Tender slices of soy-glazed braised pork belly, crafted in-house, are nestled within pillowy- soft bao buns. Complemented by a symphony of traditional Asian seasonings and vibrant toppings of scallion, cucumber, grounded peanut, micro green and hoisin sauce
Appetizers
- Bay View Crab Patties$25.00
Don't miss our house-made golden-brown crab cakes exclusively from a unique blend of spices, a perfect balance of crispy exterior and tender interior served with lightly red curry sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Tartare GF$15.00
Spicy tuna, Guacamole, with tortilla chips
- Nobu Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice$15.00
Spicy salmon and jalapeño on a bed of crispy golden rice topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Mt. Fuji Fries$12.00
A summit of truffle-infused fries, featuring a blend of crispy golden generously coated in aromatic truffle seasoning. At its peak, a snowy cap of shredded parmesan evokes the majesty of Mt. Fuji served with BBQ sauce and spicy mayo. Sprinkled with Togarashi and nori powder.
- Tuna Tango Pizza$15.00
Savor a fiery fiesta on a crisp roti crust with spicy tuna, guacamole, masago, kani, eel sauce, and sriracha mayo bliss!
- Kinnic Crisp Shell$16.00
(3 pcs.)Tender marinated grilled beef slices, accompanied by kimchi slaw and Asian pear sprinkles with sesame seeds served in crispy wonton taco shells
- Wagyu A5 Rockfire$28.00
Engage in the interactive joy of "Grill it yourself" to your desired perfection. Craft your Wagyu masterpiece table-side. Savor premium beef on a hot stone, paired with unique spicy roasted rice powder dipping sauces."
- Phuket Jor Pu$14.00Out of stock
Our signature deep-fried shellfish roll is stuffed with a flavorful seasonings combination of crabmeat, shrimp, and pork filling wrapped with a bean curd sheet served with plum sauce
- Kai Tod Hat Yai$12.00
A light and crisp crust southern style Thai fried chicken, marinated in a blend of Thai-inspired spices, topped with crispy fried shallot accompanied by Thai sweet chili sauce
- Thai-style Calamari$16.00
The authentic Thai-style crispy and tender calamari is seasoned with the perfect blend of salt and fresh pepper.
Chiangmai Inspired
- Lanna Khao Soi Kai$18.00
The classic Northern Thai noodle in coconut cream-based curry soup is put together with a braised leg or thigh of chicken. Fried egg noodles on top provide a crispy crunch. Accompanied with ground chilies, lime, shallots, coriander, and pickled mustard gre
- Hung Lay Short Ribs$28.00
Adapted from the original pork Hung Lay, our chef introduces you to indulge in the rich complexity of our succulent beef short ribs, slowly stewed 6 hrs. in aromatic spices, create a flavorful
Phuket Treasure
- Namya Pu$28.00
This aromatic lump crab curry, enriched with fragrant herbs, coconut milk, and spices, offers a delightful culinary journey to Thailand's southern region. Served with rice vermicelli noodles
- The Ocean Fried Rice (GF)$28.00
The combination of jumbo lump crabmeat, squid, and shrimp with fragrant jasmine rice, wok-tossed to perfection, is served with special spicy lime sauce
Isaan
Bangkok Street Taste
- Room Service Pad Thai$22.00
A classic Thai stir-fry of rice noodles, chicken, shrimp (2), egg, tofu, bean sprouts, chives, sweet pickled radish & ground peanuts in our signature tamarind sauce, elevated with a succulent river prawn.
- Classic Pad Thai GF$14.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, sweet pickled radish & ground peanuts in a tamarind sauce
- Drunken Noodles Pad Kee Mao$14.00
Spice up your day with our fiery Pad Kee Mao, also known as "Drunken Noodles". A stir-fried Japanese noodles dish infused with a tantalizing blend of aromatic Thai fresh basil, egg, fresh chili, cherry tomato, bell pepper, onion, string bean, and scallion
- Ka-Phrao$14.00
Bangkok street food-inspired delight that combines perfectly meat or vegetables with aromatic Thai basil and savory seasonings. A symphony of flavors awaits in every crunchy and flavorful bite. Served with a sunny-side-up egg and jasmine rice
- Shrimp Vermicelli Harmony$18.00
Also known as "Goong Ob Woonsen" in Thai, this classic dish features succulent shrimp in a fragrant soy broth with glass noodles, ginger, garlic, and fresh vegetables. A sprinkle of Chinese celery adds the perfect finishing touch
Meatless
- Basil Mushroom Medley$22.00
A delightful stir-fry featuring a diverse array of mushrooms, expertly wok-tossed in aromatic basil sauce
- Veggie Fiesta$18.00
Stir-fried house green vegetables in a vegan garlic sauce
- Golden Garlic Rice$15.00
Expertly wok-seared jasmine rice infused with the rich essence of garlic, egg, and scallion, creating a symphony of flavors and textures
- Pad Ka-Phrao Impossible Meat$16.00
The Temaki
- Samurai Signature Set$28.00
S.1 50/50 poke, crispy shallots citrus shoyu - S.2 Spicy hotate, tobiko spicy yuzu sauce - S.3 Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo - S.4 Unagi, eel sauce - S.5 Avocado cucumber, black sesame sauce
- Yasai Vegan Set$22.00
Y.1 Avocado cucumber, black sesame sauce - Y.2 Crispy tofu, crushed Thai sweet chili sauce - Y.3 Sweet potato tempura, yuzu miso - Y.4 Eggplant gobo, crunch glaze balsamic - Y.5 Shitake mushroom, yuzu zest sauce
- Bay View Classic Set$25.00
B.1 Spicy tuna, jalapeno - B.2 California, kani, avocado, cucumber, masago - B.3 Salmon guacamole - B.4 Yellowtail scallion - B.5 Ebi, wasabi soy sauce
- 50/50 Poke (GF)$6.00
- Avocado Cucumber (GF)$5.00
- Botan Ebi$9.00
- California$5.00
- Eggplant Gobo$5.00
- Guacamole$5.00
- Ika$5.00
- Salmon Guac (GF)$5.00
- Shitake Mushroom (GF)$5.00
- Shrimp Tempura$6.00
- Spicy Hotate (GF)$6.00
- Spicy Lobster$11.00
- Spicy Salmon$5.00
- Spicy Tako$6.00
- Spicy Tuna$5.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura$5.00
- Tofu Tempura$5.00
- Toro Scallion$11.00
- Triple in One$38.00
- Two in Love (GF)$29.00
- Unagi$6.00
- Uni (GF)$16.00
- Yellowtail Scallion$5.00
Sashimi Entrée
Sushi Rolls
- Angry Lobster Roll$20.00
Kani, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with spicy lobster, salad, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Harajuku Roll$18.00
Salmon, mango, and cucumber topped with spicy salmon & mango crunchy flakes and scallion mango sauce
- Malibu Bay Roll$18.00
Crispy soft shell crab, spicy tuna, avocado, sesame yuzu mayo
- Midori Roll$17.00
Kale asparagus seaweed salad cucumber avocado green soy paper spicy soy mustard
- Pink Lady Roll$18.00
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber&caviar rolled in pink soy paper, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Spicy Berry Rice Roll (V)$17.00
Nori cucumber avocado portobello mushroom kimchi black sesame sauce