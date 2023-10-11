Rooster's Cafe 14362 Business 83
Breakfast Menu
Country Breakfast
Waffle Special
Chicken & Waffles
Three hand-battered chicken strips served over a Texas-size waffle
French Toast w/ Coffee
French toast w. 2 eggs + 1 meat
Biscuit & Gravy Plate
Warm buttermilk biscuit with creamy sausage gravy, two eggs, and hash browns or grits
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Sausage patty, egg, and cheese in a biscuit with a hash brown
Sarah's Special
Two eggs any way you like, two pancakes, two thick bacon strips or sausage patty, and hash browns or grits
Victoria's Special
One egg any way you like, one pancake, one thick bacon strip or one sausage patty, and hash browns or grits
Rooster's Signature Breakfast
Rooster's Special
Country fried steak with two eggs, and, hash browns or grits, and toast
Pork Chop & Eggs
Tender, juicy grilled pork chop steak, two eggs to your liking, refried beans, potatoes, and toast
Country Ham Steak & Eggs
Bone in country ham steak, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast
Leo's Special
Corned beef hash with two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and biscuit with gravy
Steak & Eggs
6 oz juicy ribeye steak, two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast
Bologna & Eggs
Two thick bologna with two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast
Southern Fried Bacon & Eggs
Thick southern battered bacon strips, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast
Corned Beef Hash Plate
Spam Plate
Rooster's Omelets
Tacos & Plates
Specialty Tacos & Plates
Regular Tortilla Taco
8" tortilla, two eggs and one filler
Grande Tortilla Taco
10" tortilla, three eggs, and one filler
Breakfast Plate
Include potatoes, refried beans, and tortilla
Regular Q Taco
Eggs, potato, cheese and beans
Regular Taco Loco
Eggs, bacon, chorizo, potato, cheese, and beans
Grande Q Taco
Grande Taco Loco
Mexican Signatures Plates
Huevos Divorciados
Two eggs to your liking, over two fried corn tortillas, with our homemade green and red salsa, with potato and beans
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any way you like, with ranchero sauce, 2 thick bacon strips, beans, breakfast potatoes, and tortilla
Migas A La Mexicana
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips with egg topped off with mozzarella cheese and our delicious homemade salsa
Nopales and Egg Plate
Chicharon A La Mexicana Plate
Machacado A La Mexicana Plate
Gorditas Plate
Two gorditas with one regular filler and egg, potato, and beans
One Gordita
Weekend Special
# 1 Barbacoa & Eggs
Beef cheek with two eggs, any way you like, potatoes, and beans
8" Barbacoa Taco
10" Barbacoa Taco
1 Lb. Of Barbacoa
1 lb. beef cheek, tortillas, and trimmings
# 2 Menudo & Barbacoa Combo
Bowl of menudo and three beef cheek tacos with trimmings
Menudo Cup
Menudo Bowl
#3 Menudo, Barbacoa & Egg Plate
La Cruda Special
32 oz. menudo and 1 lb. barbacoa tortillas and trimmings with 2 big reds
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Rooster's Country Fried Bacon
Thick southern hand-battered bacon strips, with our delicious white gravy
Rooster's Fajita Steak Fingers
Delicious juicy hand-battered fajita fingers with our delicious white gravy
Fried Mushrooms
Hand-battered mushrooms with our delicious white gravy
Onion Rings
Thick hand-battered onion rings with ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Deep-fried battered pickle chips with ranch dressing
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheese
Panchos
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Choriqueso
Melted creamy mozzarella cheese, topped with chorizo and homemade corn tortillas
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and a dash of lemon
Queso Dip
Chips & Salsa
6 Wings
10 Wings
6 Wing Combo
10 Wing Combo
Rooster's Hungry Man's Plate
Country Fried Steak
Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Country Fried Steak
Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides
Country Fried Chicken
Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Country Fried Chicken
Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides
Southern Fried Pork Chops
Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Southern Fried Pork Chops
Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides
Grilled Pork Chops
Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Grilled Pork Chops
Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides
Pork Chops Divorciados
One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop
Hen's Plate - Pork Chops Divorciados
One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop
Homestyle Fried Chicken
Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Homestyle Fried Chicken
Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides
12 Oz. Hamburger Steak
Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Hamburger Steak
Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides
12 Oz. Cheese & Jalapeno Hamburger Steak
Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Cheese & Jalapeno Hamburger Steak
Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides
16 Oz. Ribeye Steak
Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides
Hen's Plate - Ribeye Steak
Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides
Liver and Onions
Grilled Chicken Plate
Seafood Plates
4 Pieces Fried Fish
Fried fish fillets
6 Pieces Fried Fish
Fried fish fillets
4 Pieces Grilled Fish
Grilled fish fillets
6 Pieces Grilled Fish
Grilled fish fillets
Shrimp Scampi
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery garlic sauce with a touch of cilantro
Fried Shrimp
8 pieces of fried jumbo shrimp
Grilled Shrimp
8 pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp
Shrimp Ranchera
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in our famous juicy ranchera sauce with a touch of cilantro
Fish & Shrimp Combo
3 pcs of fish fillets and 5 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried
Shrimp a La Diabla
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery chipotle garlic sauce, with a touch of cilantro
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Tacos
Fish Tacos
Hamburger Combos
Homemade Burger
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Double Meat Cheeseburger
Enjoy a hearty pound of all beef patties, topped with two slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato, onions, and pickles
Mexican Burger
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, ham, jalapeno 1 egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Cowboy Burger
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, one onion ring, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Sandwiches and Salads
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla shell with a bed of beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with ground beef or grilled chicken fajita
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with chicken fajita
Beef Fajita Salad
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with beef fajita
Fish Sandwich
Three strips of fried fish strips in a bun
Bologna Sandwich
A thick slice of bologna with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Ham Club
Tripled stacked ham slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries
Turkey Club
Tripled stacked turkey slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Mexican Plates
Cheese Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
Beef Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with beef smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
Mexican Plate
Two cheese enchiladas, one crispy taco, and one chalupa
Tampiquena Plate
Grilled fajitas with two cheese enchiladas
Frank's Street Tacos
5 corn tortilla tacos, filled with beef fajita, cilantro, onion, cheese, and avocado
Crispy Tacos
Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Soft Tacos
Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Puffy Tacos
Three fried homemade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Chalupas
Two bean chalupas topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Fajita Plate
Grilled beef or chicken fajitas, sautéed with grilled onions and bell peppers, with flour or homemade corn tortillas
Fajita Ranchero
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with spicy ranchero sauce and cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas
Sombrero with Fajita
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with mozzarella cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas
Flautas
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken served with sour cream
Becky's Plate
Carne Guisada Plate
Fajita Quesadilla
Bistek Ranchero
Jaime's Plate (2 Pork Chops, 2 quesadillas & guacamole)
8" Fajita Taco
10" Fajita Taco
8" Carne Guisada Taco
10" Carne Guisada Taco
8" Ground Beef Taco
10" Ground Beef Taco
Botanas
For 1 Fajita Botanas - Chicken
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 2 Fajita Botanas - Chicken
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 4 Fajita Botanas - Chicken
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 1 Fajita Botanas - Beef
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 2 Fajita Botanas - Beef
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 4 Fajita Botanas - Beef
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 1 Fajita Botanas - Mixed
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 2 Fajita Botanas - Mixed
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 4 Fajita Botanas - Mixed
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 1 Mar Y Tierra
A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 2 Mar Y Tierra
A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 4 Mar Y Tierra
A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 1 Fish & Shrimp Botana
Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 2 Fish & Shrimp Botana
Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
For 4 Fish & Shrimp Botana
Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
Regular Sides
Specialty Sides
Entrée Sides
Little Chickie Plates
Kid's Breakfast
One meat, one egg, and one pancake
Kid's Breakfast Taco
8" Tortilla with one meat, and two eggs
Jr. Chicken & Waffle
2 slices of chicken and waffle
Ham & Cheese Quesadilla
Tasty ham and cheese quesadilla served with rice and refried beans
Pizza
Pepperoni pizza
Beef Enchilada
Beef enchilada served with rice and beans
Chicken Enchilada
Chicken enchilada served with rice and beans
2 Pieces Chicken Strips
Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries
3 Pieces Chicken Strips
Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries
Cheese Enchilada*
Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Corn Dog
Kids corn dog served with tasty fries
Beef Taco
One beef taco served with rice and beans
Grilled Cheese Sandwich*
Cheese sandwich served with fries
Chalupa*
One bean chalupa served with rice and beans
Our Daily Features
Breakfast with Coffee
Lunch Specials with Tea
Meatloaf w/ Tea
Meatloaf with 2 sides
Fajita & Sausage Combo w/ Tea
Fajita & sausage combo with 2 sides or carne guisada plate
Smothered Pork Chops w/ Tea
Smothered pork chops
Turkey Plate w/ Tea
Turkey plate with all the fixin's
Tacos w/ Tea
Fish tacos or puffy tacos