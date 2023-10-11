Breakfast Menu

Country Breakfast

Waffle Special

$8.99

Chicken & Waffles

$8.99

Three hand-battered chicken strips served over a Texas-size waffle

French Toast w/ Coffee

$8.99

French toast w. 2 eggs + 1 meat

Biscuit & Gravy Plate

$8.99

Warm buttermilk biscuit with creamy sausage gravy, two eggs, and hash browns or grits

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$6.99

Sausage patty, egg, and cheese in a biscuit with a hash brown

Sarah's Special

$9.99

Two eggs any way you like, two pancakes, two thick bacon strips or sausage patty, and hash browns or grits

Victoria's Special

$6.99

One egg any way you like, one pancake, one thick bacon strip or one sausage patty, and hash browns or grits

Rooster's Signature Breakfast

Rooster's Special

$10.99

Country fried steak with two eggs, and, hash browns or grits, and toast

Pork Chop & Eggs

$9.99

Tender, juicy grilled pork chop steak, two eggs to your liking, refried beans, potatoes, and toast

Country Ham Steak & Eggs

$9.99

Bone in country ham steak, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast

Leo's Special

$10.99

Corned beef hash with two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and biscuit with gravy

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

6 oz juicy ribeye steak, two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast

Bologna & Eggs

$8.99

Two thick bologna with two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast

Southern Fried Bacon & Eggs

$8.99

Thick southern battered bacon strips, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast

Corned Beef Hash Plate

$9.99

Spam Plate

$9.99

Rooster's Omelets

Egg Omelette with Cheese

$9.99

Three scrambled eggs with cheese, two ingredients, hash browns or grits, and toast

Vegetarian Omelet Plate (BP-O-Mush-C)

$10.99

Spinach Omelet (SP-C)

$10.99

Western Omelet (Ham-BP-O-C)

$12.99

Meat Lover's Omelet (Ham-SG-BC)

$12.99

Cowboy Omelet (BC-BP-O_C)

$12.99

Tacos & Plates

Regular Taco

$2.99

8" tortilla, two eggs, and one filler

Grande Taco

$3.99

10" tortilla, three eggs, and one filler

Breakfast Plate

$6.99

Include potatoes, refried beans, and tortilla

Specialty Tacos & Plates

Regular Tortilla Taco

$3.99

8" tortilla, two eggs and one filler

Grande Tortilla Taco

$4.99

10" tortilla, three eggs, and one filler

Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Include potatoes, refried beans, and tortilla

Regular Q Taco

$3.99

Eggs, potato, cheese and beans

Regular Taco Loco

$3.99

Eggs, bacon, chorizo, potato, cheese, and beans

Grande Q Taco

$4.99

Grande Taco Loco

$4.99

Mexican Signatures Plates

Huevos Divorciados

$8.99

Two eggs to your liking, over two fried corn tortillas, with our homemade green and red salsa, with potato and beans

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Two eggs any way you like, with ranchero sauce, 2 thick bacon strips, beans, breakfast potatoes, and tortilla

Migas A La Mexicana

$8.99

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Corn tortilla chips with egg topped off with mozzarella cheese and our delicious homemade salsa

Nopales and Egg Plate

$9.99

Chicharon A La Mexicana Plate

$9.99

Machacado A La Mexicana Plate

$9.99

Gorditas Plate

$8.99

Two gorditas with one regular filler and egg, potato, and beans

One Gordita

$4.99

Weekend Special

# 1 Barbacoa & Eggs

$10.99

Beef cheek with two eggs, any way you like, potatoes, and beans

8" Barbacoa Taco

$6.99

10" Barbacoa Taco

$7.99

1 Lb. Of Barbacoa

$14.99

1 lb. beef cheek, tortillas, and trimmings

# 2 Menudo & Barbacoa Combo

$10.99

Bowl of menudo and three beef cheek tacos with trimmings

Menudo Cup

$5.99

Menudo Bowl

$9.99

#3 Menudo, Barbacoa & Egg Plate

$13.99

La Cruda Special

$24.99

32 oz. menudo and 1 lb. barbacoa tortillas and trimmings with 2 big reds

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Rooster's Country Fried Bacon

$9.99

Thick southern hand-battered bacon strips, with our delicious white gravy

Rooster's Fajita Steak Fingers

$12.99

Delicious juicy hand-battered fajita fingers with our delicious white gravy

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Hand-battered mushrooms with our delicious white gravy

Onion Rings

$6.99

Thick hand-battered onion rings with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Deep-fried battered pickle chips with ranch dressing

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheese

Panchos

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Choriqueso

$10.99

Melted creamy mozzarella cheese, topped with chorizo and homemade corn tortillas

Guacamole

$6.99

Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and a dash of lemon

Queso Dip

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

6 Wings

$10.99

10 Wings

$14.99

6 Wing Combo

$12.99

10 Wing Combo

$16.99

Rooster's Hungry Man's Plate

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides

Country Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Country Fried Chicken

$10.99

Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides

Southern Fried Pork Chops

$13.99

Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Southern Fried Pork Chops

$11.99

Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides

Grilled Pork Chops

$13.99

Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Grilled Pork Chops

$11.99

Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides

Pork Chops Divorciados

$13.99

One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop

Hen's Plate - Pork Chops Divorciados

$11.99

One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop

Homestyle Fried Chicken

$12.99

Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Homestyle Fried Chicken

$10.99

Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides

12 Oz. Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides

12 Oz. Cheese & Jalapeno Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Cheese & Jalapeno Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides

16 Oz. Ribeye Steak

$28.99

Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Ribeye Steak

$26.99

Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides

Liver and Onions

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Seafood Plates

4 Pieces Fried Fish

$10.99

Fried fish fillets

6 Pieces Fried Fish

$13.99

Fried fish fillets

4 Pieces Grilled Fish

$10.99

Grilled fish fillets

6 Pieces Grilled Fish

$13.99

Grilled fish fillets

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery garlic sauce with a touch of cilantro

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

8 pieces of fried jumbo shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

8 pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Ranchera

$15.99

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in our famous juicy ranchera sauce with a touch of cilantro

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$16.99

3 pcs of fish fillets and 5 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried

Shrimp a La Diabla

$15.99

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery chipotle garlic sauce, with a touch of cilantro

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Hamburger Combos

Homemade Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$12.99

Enjoy a hearty pound of all beef patties, topped with two slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato, onions, and pickles

Mexican Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, ham, jalapeno 1 egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, one onion ring, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Sandwiches and Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Fried flour tortilla shell with a bed of beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with ground beef or grilled chicken fajita

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with chicken fajita

Beef Fajita Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with beef fajita

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Three strips of fried fish strips in a bun

Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

A thick slice of bologna with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Ham Club

$9.99

Tripled stacked ham slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries

Turkey Club

$9.99

Tripled stacked turkey slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Mexican Plates

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese

Beef Enchiladas

$10.99

Three corn tortillas filled with beef smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

$10.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese

Mexican Plate

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas, one crispy taco, and one chalupa

Tampiquena Plate

$14.99

Grilled fajitas with two cheese enchiladas

Frank's Street Tacos

$9.99

5 corn tortilla tacos, filled with beef fajita, cilantro, onion, cheese, and avocado

Crispy Tacos

$9.99

Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Soft Tacos

$9.99

Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Puffy Tacos

$10.99

Three fried homemade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Chalupas

$7.99

Two bean chalupas topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Fajita Plate

$14.99

Grilled beef or chicken fajitas, sautéed with grilled onions and bell peppers, with flour or homemade corn tortillas

Fajita Ranchero

$15.99

Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with spicy ranchero sauce and cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas

Sombrero with Fajita

$15.99

Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with mozzarella cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas

Flautas

$9.99

Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken served with sour cream

Becky's Plate

$12.99

Carne Guisada Plate

$12.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Bistek Ranchero

$13.99

Jaime's Plate (2 Pork Chops, 2 quesadillas & guacamole)

$16.99

8" Fajita Taco

$7.99

10" Fajita Taco

$8.99

8" Carne Guisada Taco

$6.99

10" Carne Guisada Taco

$7.99

8" Ground Beef Taco

$6.99

10" Ground Beef Taco

$7.99

Botanas

For 1 Fajita Botanas - Chicken

$17.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fajita Botanas - Chicken

$35.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fajita Botanas - Chicken

$54.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Fajita Botanas - Beef

$19.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fajita Botanas - Beef

$39.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fajita Botanas - Beef

$58.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Fajita Botanas - Mixed

$18.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fajita Botanas - Mixed

$37.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fajita Botanas - Mixed

$56.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Mar Y Tierra

$19.99

A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Mar Y Tierra

$36.99

A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Mar Y Tierra

$55.99

A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Fish & Shrimp Botana

$18.99

Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fish & Shrimp Botana

$35.99

Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fish & Shrimp Botana

$54.99

Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

Regular Sides

Mashed Potato

$1.49

Green Beans

$1.49

Broccoli Rice Casserole

$1.49

Corn

$1.49

Tortilla

$1.49

Rice

$1.49

Beans

$1.49

Macaroni

$1.49

Fried Okra

$1.49

Cheese

$1.49

Bacon

$1.49

Slice of Ham

$1.49

Specialty Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Cheese Enchilada

$2.49

Onion Rings*

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Spam

$2.49

Chalupa

$2.49

Corned Beef Hash

$2.49

Crispy Taco

$2.49

Entrée Sides

Fried Chicken

$5.99

2 pieces

Pork Chop

$5.99

Country Ham

$5.99

Hamburger Steak

$5.99

Country Fried Steak*

$5.99

8 Oz Beef Fajitas

$5.99

Chicken Fajitas

$5.99

Fish Fillets

$5.99

2 pieces

Jumbo Shrimp

$5.99

3 pieces

Little Chickie Plates

Kid's Breakfast

$6.99

One meat, one egg, and one pancake

Kid's Breakfast Taco

$3.99

8" Tortilla with one meat, and two eggs

Jr. Chicken & Waffle

$6.99

2 slices of chicken and waffle

Ham & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Tasty ham and cheese quesadilla served with rice and refried beans

Pizza

$5.99

Pepperoni pizza

Beef Enchilada

$6.99

Beef enchilada served with rice and beans

Chicken Enchilada

$6.99

Chicken enchilada served with rice and beans

2 Pieces Chicken Strips

$4.99

Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries

3 Pieces Chicken Strips

$5.99

Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries

Cheese Enchilada*

$5.99

Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids corn dog served with tasty fries

Beef Taco

$4.99

One beef taco served with rice and beans

Grilled Cheese Sandwich*

$5.99

Cheese sandwich served with fries

Chalupa*

$4.99

One bean chalupa served with rice and beans

Our Daily Features

Breakfast with Coffee

Huevos Rancheros w/ Coffee

Huevos rancheros with barbacoa

Chilaquiles w/ Coffee

Chilaquiles

Huevos Divorciados w/ Coffee

Huevos divorciados

French Toast w/ Coffee

$8.99

French toast w. 2 eggs + 1 meat

Muendo Como w/ Coffee

Menudo combo (1 bowl of menudo & 3 barbacoa tacos)

Lunch Specials with Tea

Meatloaf w/ Tea

$11.99

Meatloaf with 2 sides

Fajita & Sausage Combo w/ Tea

$14.99

Fajita & sausage combo with 2 sides or carne guisada plate

Smothered Pork Chops w/ Tea

$14.99

Smothered pork chops

Turkey Plate w/ Tea

$12.99

Turkey plate with all the fixin's

Tacos w/ Tea

$12.99

Fish tacos or puffy tacos

Lunch Express

$12.99

South Texas Weekend Special

Menudo Combo

1 Bowl of Menudo & 3 Barbacoa Tacos with Big Red

Beverages

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Strawberry Milk

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Sweetened Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Mocha Cold Coffee

$4.99

Original Cold Coffee

$4.99

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Free Tea

Free Coffee

Tap Water

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.99

Micelob Ultra

$4.99

Wine/Cocktails

Cabernet

$6.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Margarita

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Beer

Dos Equis

$5.99