Rooster Co. 1076 Main St
Food Menu
Appetizer
Buffalo Cauliflower
celery | ranch | hemp seeds
Cato Corner Cheese Plate
black ledge blue | gossamer | bloomsday | honeycomb | mostarda | fruit | toast
Chicken Noodle Soup
ditalini | parmesan | chives | EVO
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Crispy RI Calamari
farm peppers | sesame | lime aioli
Garlic Bread
parmesan | mozzarella | warm marinara
Half Dozen Oysters
lemon | pink peppercorn mignonette
Heirloom Tomato
burrata | evo | fig balsamic | sea salt | fresh basil
Hummus
citrus & rosemary marinated olives | grilled bread | olive oil
Lobster Sliders
Mussels
Pork Belly
quick kimchi | calabrian honey glaze | sesame seed | cilantro
Dinner Entree
Bucatini Meatball
marinara | ricotta salata | basil pesto | parmesan bread crumbs
Chicken Parm
marinara | parmesan | burrata | cherry pepper relish | baby greens salad
Corn Risotto
corn | bbq pork | bacon | basil | cherry pepper | scallion
Curried Chicken Pot Pie
root vegetables | coconut milk | ground pistachio
Five Spice Duck
creamy farro | foie gras | sweet potato | summer squash | walnuts | blackberry demi
Louisiana Boil
shrimp | andouille sausage | potato | corn | cajun remoulade
Pork Tenderloin
corn polenta | summer squash | eggplant caponata | parmesan | harissa | basil
Salmon
grilled | saffron couscous | baby bok choi | sundried tomato baba ghanoush | parsley oil
Seared Scallops
corn | tomato | gigante beans | sweet potato puree | bagna couda sauce
Skillet Lasagna
chicken bolognese | smoked mozzarella | whipped ricotta
Steak Frites
frites | 10 oz certified angus NY strip | garlic butter | basil pesto
Tonnerelli di Nero & Clams
connecticut clams | garlic butter | lemon | fresh herbs
Rotisserie
Salad
Baby Arugula
ricotta salata | black olive crumbs | breadcrumbs | lemon | truffle oil
Caesar
romaine | garlic croutons | parmesan yogurt dressing
Green Goddess
avocado | romaine | herb dressing | corn bread crumbs | crispy jalapeno
Kale
beets | goat cheese | pepitas | balsamic dressing
Mixed Baby Greens
radish | carrot | cucumber | red wine vinaigrette
Spinach
saffron | poached pears | bleu cheese | candied pecan | preserved lemon vinaigrette
Meatball Salad
Buffalo Salad
Sides
Compressed Watermelon
feta | mint
Cornbread
pimento cheese
Crispy Broccoli
sweet chili sauce
Eggplant Caponata
pine nuts | golden raisins | basil | caper
GF Mac
Grilled Bread*
Pate
white balsamic | blue cheese | basil
Polenta
street corn' | ricotta salata | lime | paprika
Roasted Cabbage
bacon & onion vinaigrette
Side Crispy
Side French Fries
Side Grilled
Side Meatballs
Side Picked
Side Red Pasta
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Sweet Fires
Side Truffle Fries
Smashed Potatoes
lemon butter | herbs
Summer Squash
whipped ricotta | harissa
Truffled Mac 'N Cheese
cheddar | parmesan | chives
Warm Roll
Kids
Dessert
Sandos
Apple & Bacon Grilled Cheese
mayo | cheddar | mostarda
Chicken Cutlet Sando
spicy bbq | shredded lettuce | pickle | mayo
Chicken Parm Sando
garlic bread | crispy chicken | mozzarella | marinara
Crispy Salmon Wrap
crispy salmon strips | baby greens | pickled red onion | horseradish cream
Curried Chicken Pot Pie
root vegetables | coconut milk | ground pistachio
Natural Burger
cheddar | lettuce | tomato | onion | mayo
Plan A Burger
mushroom | scallion | swiss | lettuce | truffle mayo
Rodeo Mac 'N Cheese
picked chicken or pulled pork | bacon | onion | bbq sauce
Rotisserie Chicken Wrap
lettuce | bacon | house made ranch
Turkey Melt
bacon | caramelized oniion | swiss | cheddar | whole grain mustard
N/A Beverages
Soda
Liquors
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Bank Notes
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Rye
Blanton's
Busker
Canadian Club
Charred
Clyde
Clyde Cask
Clyde Reserve
Crown Royal
EH Taylor
Ezra Brooks Rye
Fireball
Four Roses
Four Roses Select
Glendalough
High West
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Kings County
Knob Creek
Knob Maple
Litchfield 5yr
Litchfield Cask
Litchfield Coffee
Litchfield Maple
Litchfield Rye
Litchfield Vanilla
Makers Mark
McConnells
Michter's Rye
Old Elk
Old Forester Rye
Old Overholt
Pendleton
Powers
Templeton 6yr
Weller Antique
Weller Reserve
Whistle Pig
Wild T Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Absinthe
Aperol
Averna
Bailey's
Benedictine
Blue Curacao
Bully Boy
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Choc Liquer
Cocchi di Torino
Cointreau
Creme d Menthe
Creme d Violette
Disarono
Drambuie
E&J Apple
Fernet-Branca
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva Dark
Gran Marnier
Hennessy
Jager
Kahlua
Lejay Cassis
Lemoncello
Midori
Nocello
Orchard Apricot
Peachtree
Pimms No.1
Pisco
Remy VSOP
Rum Chata
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Southern Comfort
St Germain
Brunch Menu
Rotisserie
Brunch Plates
Eggs Benedict
pork belly | english muffin | hollandaise | home fries
Fried Chicken & Waffles
mustardy maple syrup | spinach salad | maple butter
The American
two eggs | two bacon | two sausage | toast | homefries
Stuffed French Toast
nutella | whipped cream | heath crumbles | fresh berries
Breakfast Burger
bacon | sunny egg | cheddar | french fries
Croissan'wich
bacon | egg | cheddar | homefries
Huevos Rancheros
three eggs | spicy ranchero sauce | bean & cheddar quesadilla
Breakfast Burrito
pork belly & sausage chili | scrambled egg | scallions | homefries
Smoked Salmon
capers | pimentos | pickled onion | crostini | EBS cream cheese