Food Menu

Appetizer

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

celery | ranch | hemp seeds

Cato Corner Cheese Plate

$16.00

black ledge blue | gossamer | bloomsday | honeycomb | mostarda | fruit | toast

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

ditalini | parmesan | chives | EVO

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Crispy RI Calamari

$15.00

farm peppers | sesame | lime aioli

Garlic Bread

$13.00

parmesan | mozzarella | warm marinara

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

lemon | pink peppercorn mignonette

Heirloom Tomato

$13.00

burrata | evo | fig balsamic | sea salt | fresh basil

Hummus

$13.00

citrus & rosemary marinated olives | grilled bread | olive oil

Lobster Sliders

$18.00

Mussels

$14.00

Pork Belly

$13.00

quick kimchi | calabrian honey glaze | sesame seed | cilantro

Dinner Entree

Bucatini Meatball

$22.00

marinara | ricotta salata | basil pesto | parmesan bread crumbs

Chicken Parm

$24.00

marinara | parmesan | burrata | cherry pepper relish | baby greens salad

Corn Risotto

$26.00

corn | bbq pork | bacon | basil | cherry pepper | scallion

Curried Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

root vegetables | coconut milk | ground pistachio

Five Spice Duck

$36.00

creamy farro | foie gras | sweet potato | summer squash | walnuts | blackberry demi

Louisiana Boil

$28.00

shrimp | andouille sausage | potato | corn | cajun remoulade

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

corn polenta | summer squash | eggplant caponata | parmesan | harissa | basil

Salmon

$26.00

grilled | saffron couscous | baby bok choi | sundried tomato baba ghanoush | parsley oil

Seared Scallops

$37.00

corn | tomato | gigante beans | sweet potato puree | bagna couda sauce

Skillet Lasagna

$22.00

chicken bolognese | smoked mozzarella | whipped ricotta

Steak Frites

$39.00

frites | 10 oz certified angus NY strip | garlic butter | basil pesto

Tonnerelli di Nero & Clams

$27.00

connecticut clams | garlic butter | lemon | fresh herbs

Rotisserie

Buttermilk Fried

$16.00

Half rotisserie buttermilk fried

Chef's Plate

$22.00

Half rotisserie white | fried dark | pate | pistachio | apple mostarda | cracklin'

Half Chicken

$12.00

Lazy Chicken

$16.00

Half rotisserie chicken mostly boneless

Salad

Baby Arugula

$12.00

ricotta salata | black olive crumbs | breadcrumbs | lemon | truffle oil

Caesar

$11.00

romaine | garlic croutons | parmesan yogurt dressing

Green Goddess

$12.00

avocado | romaine | herb dressing | corn bread crumbs | crispy jalapeno

Kale

$11.00

beets | goat cheese | pepitas | balsamic dressing

Mixed Baby Greens

$10.00

radish | carrot | cucumber | red wine vinaigrette

Spinach

$11.00

saffron | poached pears | bleu cheese | candied pecan | preserved lemon vinaigrette

Meatball Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Salad

$16.00

Sides

Compressed Watermelon

$7.00

feta | mint

Cornbread

$6.00

pimento cheese

Crispy Broccoli

$8.00

sweet chili sauce

Eggplant Caponata

$7.00

pine nuts | golden raisins | basil | caper

Eggplant Caponata

$7.00

pine nuts | golden raisins | basil | caper

GF Mac

$10.95

Grilled Bread*

$1.95

Pate

$6.00

white balsamic | blue cheese | basil

Polenta

$7.00

street corn' | ricotta salata | lime | paprika

Roasted Cabbage

$7.00

bacon & onion vinaigrette

Side Crispy

$8.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled

$8.00

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Side Picked

$8.00

Side Red Pasta

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Sweet Fires

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

lemon butter | herbs

Summer Squash

$7.00

whipped ricotta | harissa

Truffled Mac 'N Cheese

$9.00

cheddar | parmesan | chives

Warm Roll

Kids

K Burger

$10.00

K Finger

$10.00

K Grilled Cheese

$10.00

K Mac

$10.00

K Pasta Marinara

$10.00

K Quesadilla

$10.00

Dessert

Classic Flan

$4.00

Potato Chip Brownie

$7.00

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Affogato

$6.00

Zucchini Bread

$8.00

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$7.00

Sandos

Apple & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$16.00

mayo | cheddar | mostarda

Chicken Cutlet Sando

$16.00

spicy bbq | shredded lettuce | pickle | mayo

Chicken Parm Sando

$16.00

garlic bread | crispy chicken | mozzarella | marinara

Crispy Salmon Wrap

$15.00

crispy salmon strips | baby greens | pickled red onion | horseradish cream

Curried Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

root vegetables | coconut milk | ground pistachio

Natural Burger

$18.00

cheddar | lettuce | tomato | onion | mayo

Plan A Burger

$18.00

mushroom | scallion | swiss | lettuce | truffle mayo

Rodeo Mac 'N Cheese

$20.00

picked chicken or pulled pork | bacon | onion | bbq sauce

Rotisserie Chicken Wrap

$16.00

lettuce | bacon | house made ranch

Turkey Melt

$16.00

bacon | caramelized oniion | swiss | cheddar | whole grain mustard

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.75

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso Double

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Mighty Leaf Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

Avery's Soda

$4.00

Saratoga Spring Water

$8.00

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Specialty Cocktails

Cocktails

Arthur Avenue

$14.00

Blueberry Hill

$13.00

Seabreeze Sangria

$11.00

Cactus Poke

$12.00Out of stock

The Dombrowski

$14.00

Plum Runner

$13.00

No Caip

$13.00

Mariposa

$13.00

Tropical Mule

$12.00

Hermes Sour

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

Espresso Martini Lite

$12.00

Espresso Martini Dark

$12.00

Liquors

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$10.00+

Belvedere

$0.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

HFD

$9.00+

Ketel Cuke

$10.00+

Ketel Grpft

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel Peach

$10.00+

LVOV

$9.00+

Ostreida

$10.00+

Stoli Blue

$10.00+

Stoli Orange

$10.00+

Stoli Rasberry

$10.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00+

Titos

$9.00+

Waterville

$9.00+

Gin

Amsterdam

$9.00+

Beefeater

$10.00+

Bombay Saphire

$10.00+

Botanist

$10.50+

Empress

$11.00+

Gunpowder

$11.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

No 3

$13.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Whitley Neil

$9.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Castillo

$9.00+

Clean Co

$10.00+

Leblon Cachaca

$9.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Meyers

$9.00+

Mount Gay

$10.00+

Smith & Cross

$9.00+

Zaya 12yr

$11.00+

Tequila

Avion Cristalino

$22.00+

Don Julio

$14.00+

Espolon Anejo

$12.00+

Espolon Blanco

$10.00+

Mezcal

$9.00+

Milagros

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Prospero Anejo

$12.00+

Prospero Blanco

$9.00+

Prospero Repo

$10.00+

Pueblo Viejo

$9.00+

Siete Misterios

$11.00+

Teremana

$9.00+

Teremana Repo

$10.00+

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$13.00+

Bank Notes

$9.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$13.50+

Blanton's

$16.00+

Busker

$9.00+

Canadian Club

$8.00+

Charred

$10.00+

Clyde

$11.00+

Clyde Cask

$26.00+

Clyde Reserve

$16.50+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

EH Taylor

$12.00+

Ezra Brooks Rye

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Four Roses

$8.00+

Four Roses Select

$18.00+

Glendalough

$10.00+

High West

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jameson

$8.50+

Kings County

$18.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Knob Maple

$10.00+

Litchfield 5yr

$10.00+

Litchfield Cask

$18.00+

Litchfield Coffee

$15.00+

Litchfield Maple

$15.00+

Litchfield Rye

$15.00+

Litchfield Vanilla

$15.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

McConnells

$9.00+

Michter's Rye

$12.00+

Old Elk

$18.00+

Old Forester Rye

$9.00+

Old Overholt

$7.00+

Pendleton

$11.00+

Powers

$9.00+

Templeton 6yr

$12.50+

Weller Antique

$15.00+Out of stock

Weller Reserve

$15.00+

Whistle Pig

$12.50+

Wild T Bourbon

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Bruichladdich

$13.00+

Dewars

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00+

Laphroaig 10yr

$15.00+

Oban 14yr

$15.00+

Tomatin 12yr

$9.00+

Tomatin 18yr

$21.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$9.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Averna

$8.00+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Benedictine

$9.25+

Blue Curacao

$8.00+

Bully Boy

$12.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Chambord

$8.50+

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00+

Chartreuse, Yellow

$18.00+

Choc Liquer

$9.00+

Cocchi di Torino

$8.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Creme d Menthe

$8.00+

Creme d Violette

$8.00+

Disarono

$9.00+

Drambuie

$9.00+

E&J Apple

$7.00+

Fernet-Branca

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Galliano

$8.00+

Godiva Dark

$8.00+

Gran Marnier

$9.00+

Hennessy

$12.00+

Jager

$8.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Lejay Cassis

$8.00+

Lemoncello

$8.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Nocello

$7.00+

Orchard Apricot

$8.00+

Peachtree

$8.00+

Pimms No.1

$7.00+

Pisco

$9.00+

Remy VSOP

$11.50+

Rum Chata

$8.00+

Sambuca Black

$8.00+

Sambuca White

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

St Germain

$9.00+

Brunch Menu

Rotisserie

Chef's Plate

$22.00

Half rotisserie white | fried dark | pate | pistachio | apple mostarda | cracklin'

Half Chicken

$12.00

Brunch Plates

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

pork belly | english muffin | hollandaise | home fries

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

mustardy maple syrup | spinach salad | maple butter

The American

$16.00

two eggs | two bacon | two sausage | toast | homefries

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

nutella | whipped cream | heath crumbles | fresh berries

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

bacon | sunny egg | cheddar | french fries

Croissan'wich

$16.00

bacon | egg | cheddar | homefries

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

three eggs | spicy ranchero sauce | bean & cheddar quesadilla

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

pork belly & sausage chili | scrambled egg | scallions | homefries

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

capers | pimentos | pickled onion | crostini | EBS cream cheese

Omelette

Piggy Smalls

$16.00

cheddar | bacon | onion

Popeye

$16.00

spinach | olive oil | mushroom | bleu cheese

Plant

$16.00

goat cheese | zucchini | tomato

Ham 'N Cheese

$16.00

smoked mozzarella | canadian bacon | onion

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$5.00

applewood smoked

Sausage

$5.00

maple breakfast link

Homefries

$4.00

griddled | scallion

Toast

$3.00

buttered

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

today's cut

Roast Beef Hash

$8.00

potato | onion | chives

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

cream cheese frosting

Quesadilla

$10.00

beans | cheddar | jalapeno

Sides

Cornbread

$6.00

pimento cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

celery | ranch | hemp seeds

Polenta

$7.00

street corn' | ricotta salta | lime | paprika

Crispy Broccoli

$8.00

sweet chili sauce

Beer

Draft Beer

Von Trapp

$7.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Back East Chex Pils

$8.00

Anderson Valley Br

$7.00

Tribus Beer Be

$8.00

New Park

$9.50

Kent Falls St

$9.00

BBC IF

$7.00

BBC SR

$7.50

Pear Cider

$8.00

Guinness

$7.50

Guinness BT

$7.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Sam Adams Just The Haze

$6.00

Athletic Lite

$6.00

Athletic Run Wild

$6.00

Collective Arts Daily Forecast

$6.00

Naturdays Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Downeast Cider Original

$7.00

Stony Creek Cranky

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Two Roads No Limits

$7.00

Blue Moon Belgium White

$6.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.75

Corona Extra

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Wine

Wine by Glass

Red Obikwa Cabernet

$8.00

Red Grayson Cabernet

$8.00

Red Cono Sur Pinot Nior

$8.00

Red La Playa Merlot

$8.00

Red Farmhouse Blend

$9.00

Red Comoloco Monastrell

$8.00

Red Carpazo Sangiovese

$9.00

White Story Point Chardonnay

$9.00

White Kris Pinot Grigio

$9.00

White Ecolosi Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Anchor & Hope Riesling

$10.00

White Ecolosi Rose

$8.00

White Obikwa Chardonnay

$8.00

Sparkling Anchor & Hope Piquette

$13.00

White Gallo White Zinfandel

$7.00

White Algerho Aragosta Rose

$8.00

Sparkling Segura Brut Rose

$8.00

Sparkling Mionetto Prosecco

$9.00

Sparkling Wycliff Brut

$6.00

Wine by Bottle

Grayson Cab BTL

$30.00

Red Willamette Valley Pinot Nior BTL

$65.00

Red Alexander Valley Cabernet BTL

$65.00

Red Justin Cabernet BTL

$72.00

Red Boen Pinot Nior BTL

$47.00

Red Seven Deadly Zins Red Zinfandel BTL

$40.00

Obikwa Cab BTL

$30.00

Cielo PG BTL

$34.00

White Chateau Ste-Marie Entre-Deux-Mers BTL

$45.00

White Meiomo Chardonnay BTL

$54.00

White Cline Viogner BTL

$32.00

Obikwa Chard BTL

$30.00

Storypoint Chard BTL

$35.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

Ecolosi Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Giesen Sauvignon BTL

$30.00

Anchor & Hope Riesling BTL

$40.00

Algerho Aragosta Rose BTL

$30.00

Ecolosi Rose BTL

$30.00

White Zin Gallo BTL

$28.00

Cocktails

Mocktail

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Specials

Tuesday

Tacos

$20.00

Tuesday Night

Wednesday

Build A Mac

$14.00

Wednesday Night

Thursday

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Thursday Night

Friday

Chicken Leg Confit Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

Friday Night

Saturday

Prime Rib

$46.00

Saturday Night