Rooster & Owl 2436 14th Street Northwest
Dinner
Menu
Course 1
Course 2
Course 3
Dessert
Wine
Wine BTG
Eric Bordelet Sidre BTG
$20.00
Celine & Laurent Cremant de Bourgogne BTG
$22.00
Duval-Leroy Champagne BTG
$30.00
Joseph Perrier Grand Brut BTG
$37.00
Chateau de Pourcieux Vermentino BTG
$16.00
Tamellini Soave BTG
$18.00Out of stock
Bitouzet-Prieur Aligote BTG
$18.00
Les Vieux Murs Pouilly-Fuisse BTG
$24.00
Gerard Millet Sancerre BTG
$25.00
Maratray Dubreuil Ladoix BTG
$31.00
Chenin Blanc
$33.00Out of stock
La Suffrene Bandol Rose BTG
$20.00
Herr Gewurtz BTG
$18.00
Do Re Mi Chinebuli BTG
$16.00
Ott1L Muscat Ottonel BTG
$18.00
Bifaro Montonico BTG
$18.00
Ormanni Chianti BTG
$15.00
Altitudes Ixsir BTG
$16.00
Familia Mayol Malbec BTG
$17.00
Laurent Martray Brouilly BTG
$18.00
Georgiev Milkov Mavrud BTG
$20.00
Illahe Vineyards Pinot Noir BTG
$22.00
Etude Pinot Noir BTG
$25.00Out of stock
Grigich Hills Zinfandel BTG
$29.00
Geantet-Pansiot HCDN BTG
$34.00
Vignerons de l'Enclave CDP BTG
$37.00
Irma Coulon
$20.00
Chateau Les Justices Sauternes
$21.00
Churchills Reserve Porto
$16.00
Churchills's 2007
$27.00
Bottles
Bordelet Pear Sidre
$90.00
Celine & Laurent Cremant de Bourgogne
$100.00
Duval-Leroy Champagne
$140.00
Joseph Perrier Grand Brut Champagne
$160.00
Chateau de Pourcieux Vermentino
$70.00
Tamellini Soave
$86.00
Bitouzet-Prieur Aligote
$85.00
Les Vieux Murs Pouilly-Fuisse
$110.00
Gerard Millet Sancerre
$115.00
Maratray Dubreuil Ladoix
$135.00
Domaine Berthet-Rayne CDP
$148.00
Herr Gewurtz
$72.00
Do Re Mi Chinebuli
$85.00
Ott1L Muscat Ottonel
$85.00
Bifaro Montonico
$85.00
La Suffrene Bandol Rose
$90.00
Ormanni Chianti
$68.00
Altitudes Ixsir Red Blend
$72.00
Familia Mayol Malbec
$75.00
Georgiev Milkov Mavrud
$80.00
Vino Otano Rioja
$95.00
Illahe Vineyards Pinot Noir
$100.00
Grigich Hills Zinfandel
$130.00
Ca' del Baio Barbaresco
$125.00Out of stock
Geantet-Pansiot HCDN
$153.00
Villa Estuaire Pauillac
$157.00
Vignerons de l'Enclave CDP
$165.00
Corkage Fee
Liquors
Cocktails
Whiskey Sour
$20.00
Mint Julep
$18.00
Mojito
$16.00
Negroni
$20.00
Pisco Sour
$16.00
Old Fashioned (Bourbon)
$16.00
Old Fashioned (Rye)
$16.00
Sazerac
$20.00
Tom Collins
$16.00
Aperol Spritz
$16.00
Boulevardier
$20.00
Cosmopolitan
$16.00
Daiquiri
$16.00
French 75
$16.00
Gimlet (Gin)
$16.00
Gimlet (Vodka)
$16.00
Last Word
$16.00
Lemon Drop
$16.00
Manhattan
$20.00
Margarita
$18.00
Martini (Gin)
$18.00
Martini (Vodka)
$18.00
Mimosa
$15.00
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
R&O x KO Bourbon
$16.00
Catoctin Creek Rye
$16.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$16.00
Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye
$18.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer Sherry Bourbon
$21.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$23.00
Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye
$25.00
Law's Rye
$15.00
Edradour 10 yr Scotch
$25.00
Lagavulin 16 yr Scotch
$29.00
Highland Park 12 yr Scotch
$26.00
The Irishman Whiskey
$16.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$16.00
Powers Irish Whiskey
$18.00
San-In Japanese Whiskey
$15.00
Suntory Toki
$18.00
Shunka Shuto Winter Blend
$18.00
Nikka Whiskey from the Barrel
$22.00
Hibiki Harmony
$28.00
R&O x KO Bourbon BTL
$85.00
Cordials
Rooster & Owl 2436 14th Street Northwest Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 915-9004
Closed