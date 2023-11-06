ROOSTERFISH GRILL
Beverages
- Water
- Club Soda
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Powerade Mountain Blast$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Tonic$2.75
- Rootbeer$2.75
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.75
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.75
- Milk$2.75
- Regular Coffee$2.75
- Decaf Coffee$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Bottle Water$2.50
Full Menu
First Cast
- Roosterfish Fins$8.40
Everybody loves a fried onion, here's ours
- Coco Shrimp App$9.45
6 large sweet coconut shrimp served with RG's raspberry horseradish sauce
- 6 Chicken Tenders$8.49
Hand-breaded, buffalo style or plain
- 12 Chicken Tenders$15.75
Hand-breaded, buffalo style or plain
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.24
Seasoned chicken or shrimp, Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Shrimp Quesidilla$9.24
- Mussels Provencal$13.86
Fresh Canadian mussels, tomatoes, basil, scallions, herb butter, Parmesan cheese, and garlic cheese toast
- Crabby Patty App$8.40
2 Florida style crab cakes with RG's mustard sauce
- 1/4 Lb P&E Shrimp$8.08
Wild-caught Key West pink shrimp steamed with Old Bay seasoning and served chilled!
- 1/2 Lb P&E Shrimp$14.59
Wild-caught Key West pink shrimp steamed with Old Bay seasoning and served chilled!
- 1 Lb P&E Shrimp$26.77
Wild-caught Key West pink shrimp steamed with Old Bay seasoning and served chilled!
- Calamari$12.20
Fresh off the docks to our door - hand-breaded, lightly fried and served with RG's marinara sauce
- Half Ahi Tuna Sashimi$13.12
Ahi tuna, 6 pepper blend, wasabi, and ginger
- Full Ahi Tuna Sashimi$26.47
Ahi tuna, 6 pepper blend, wasabi, and ginger
- Homemade Fried Cheese$8.40
Hand-rolled fresh mozzarella in seasoned panko is nothing short of the very best! Served with RG's marinara sauce
- Firecracker Shrimp$9.76
Argentine red shrimp, hand-breaded, firecracker sauce, and slaw
From Our Garden
- Side House Salad$4.70
Romaine, onion, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, and croutons
- Large House Salad$7.90
Romaine, onion, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, and croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$4.70
- Large Caesar Salad$7.90
- Fiesta Salad$9.75
Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, black beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese, and crispy tortilla strips
RG's Baskets
- Captain's Basket$23.73
Flounder, shrimp, scallops, clam strips, hush puppies and coleslaw
- Flounder Basket$18.58
Wild-caught flounder hand-breaded and lightly fried
- Fish & Shrimp$16.01
Flakey Alaskan pollock and Argentine red shrimp hand-battered and lightly fried golden brown
- Frog Legs$18.80
Frog legs - we do them right! Lightly seasoned and fried. Served with RG's remoulade sauce. Want them sautéed, just ask!
- Fish & Chips$15.25
RG's most popular basket! Alaskan pollock, hand breaded and fried golden brown!
- Fried Shrimp & Scallops$22.26
Argentine red shrimp and Canadian scallops lightly fried
- Coconut Tilapia Dinner$17.60
Fresh tilapia hand-breaded in sweet shredded coconut, fried golden brown. Served with RG's raspberry horseradish sauce
- Ipswich Clam Strips$18.63
You will not find a better clam strip than from Ipswich, Mass! Hand-breaded and lightly fried
- 10 Fried Scallops$25.20
Succulent fresh sea scallops lightly fried
- 6 Fried Scallops$17.50
Succulent fresh sea scallops lightly fried
- 10 Fried Shrimp$17.85
Large wild-caught Argentine red shrimp hand-battered and lightly fried
- 5 Fried Shrimp$10.00
Large wild-caught Argentine red shrimp hand-battered and lightly fried
And the Oscar Goes To...
RG's Pasta Bowls
- Mussels Pasta Bowl$18.11
Fresh Pei mussels, tomatoes, basil, scallions, and herb butter
- Alfredo Pasta Bowl$17.06
RG's creamy and garlicky Alfredo sauce, there's something about a signature Alfredo sauce
- Seafood Pasta Bowl$25.72
Grouper, scallops, shrimp, mussels, and tomato cream sauce
- Big Dawg's Pasta Bowl$16.80
Artichoke hearts, basil, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, wine, and herb butter
- Chicken Parmesan Bowl$18.48
Fresh Fish
Argentine Red Shrimp
Dangerous Catch
Stuff on a Bun
- RG's Fish Sandwich$12.45
Alaskan pollock fried golden brown
- Gulf Grouper Sandwich$24.00
Grilled, fried or blackened
- Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Provolone cheese and applewood bacon
- Barnacle Burger$15.05
- Borgia Burger$15.95
Horseradish Cheddar and applewood bacon
- Fried Flounder Sandwich$14.00
Wild caught flounder lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Stuff on a Hoagie
Swimmers
- Catfish Dinner$17.95
Breaded Southern style or blackened
- Tuscany Tilapia$19.05
Sautéed with grape tomatoes, basil, capers, and herb butter
- Crabby Patty Dinner$20.10
2 large Florida style crab cakes with RG's mustard sauce
- Mango Mahi$23.60
Fresh Caribbean jerk seasoned mahi and fresh mango salsa
- Creole Grits & Shrimp$16.05
Creole grits, blackened shrimp, scallions, and bacon
- Mediterranean Salmon$23.10
Fresh salmon filet grilled or blackened served over Mediterranean Israeli cous cous
- Cedar Plank Salmon$23.83
Fresh marinated salmon baked on a cedar plank for a delightful smoky flavor
- 5 Shrimp Scampi$10.00
- 10 Shrimp Scampi$17.85
- 6 Scallop Scampi$17.50
- 10 Scallop Scampi$25.20
- Shrimp/Scallop Scampi$22.26
Non-Swimmers
- Island Chicken$19.05
2 Caribbean jerk chicken breast and fresh mango salsa
- 12 oz NY Strip$24.76
- 8 oz Sirloin$19.20
- 1/2 Rack Ribs & Shrimp$19.05
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$13.28
Slow roasted, fork tender with RG's BBQ sauce
- Full Rack Ribs$22.25
Slow roasted, fork tender with RG's BBQ sauce
- Chicken Marsala$20.10
Smothered in mushrooms and marsala sauce
- Steak Marsala$23.00
Lobstah Wednesday
Summer Specials - Wednesday Lobstah
- Maine Lobster Steamed$34.00
1 & 1/4 lb Maine lobster steamed served with 2 side choices and drawn butter
- Maine Lobster Stuffed$38.00
1 & 1/4 lb Maine lobster stuffed split, cleaned, stuffed with crabmeat stuffing, and baked!
- 8 Oz Florida Lobster Tail$30.00
Yep, that's it, just the tail! Served out of the shell with 2 side choices and drawn butter
- Lobster Cargot$14.75
Served with garlic cheese toast. Spinach, garlic and tender lobster meat served in a traditional escargot dish. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and baked perfectly!
- Maine Lobstah Roll$23.00
A taste of New England. Lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery, and lemon on a toasted New England roll. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw
Nor' Easter Friday & Saturday
Summer Specials - Every Friday & Saturday
- Steamers$17.00
1 lb clams served steamed. Whether you call them steamers, Ipswich clams, pissah clams, or soft shells, they are delicious! Served with drawn butter
- Fresh Stuffed Haddock$20.00
A delicious entrée full of flavor fresh haddock stuffed with crabmeat stuffing and baked. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with 2 side choices
- Appetizer Ipswich Whole Belly Clams$20.00
Fresh whole bellies lightly battered and fried! Served with fries and homemade coleslaw
- Dinner Ipswich Whole Belly Clams$24.50