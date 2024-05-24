FOOD TRUCK ONLY
Eats
- Rico Suave$12.50
Dopest of All Breakfast Burritos Eggs, Bacon, Tater Tots, Avocado, Cheddar and Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Crema (Green Sauce) in a Flour Tortilla Served with Molcajete Salsa
- Bodega$10.50
Our OG Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon, Egg, Cheddar and Kill Sauce on a Grilled Ciabatta Bun
- Choracos$10.00
Two Choriman Chicken Chorizo Tacos on a Corn Tortilla, Sunny Eggs, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro. Served with a side of our Molcajete Salsa - GLUTEN FREE
- Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Impossible Sausage, Just Egg, Plant Based Cheddar on a Vegan Gluten Free English Muffin
- Andy Garcia$13.50
Cubano with Ham, Roasted Pork, Dijon, Swiss, Pickles on a Garlic Butter Baguette
- Kevin Bacon$11.50
BLT with Maple Smear on Grilled Country Bread
- Rooster Burger$13.00
Smash Style Burger, Cheddar, Onions, Pickles on a Potato Bun
Sides
