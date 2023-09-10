Roosters
Breakfast
Bennys
The Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached egg, Hollandaise sauce
Commodore Benedict
Sausage, English muffin, poached egg, Hollandaise sauce
Neptune Benedict
Crab Cake, English muffin, poached egg, Jalapeno Hollandaise sauce
Ranch Hand Benedict
Barbacoa, English muffin, poaced egg, Bearnaise Sauce
From the Griddle
Omelet
Eggs
Steak and Eggs
3oz Ribeye, Bearnaise suace, potatoes, avocado, eggs
Huevos Rotos y Divorciados
Fried eggs, red and green salsa
Pork Chops and Eggs
Grilled porkchop, refried beans, fried eggs
Roosters Rancheros
Fried eggs, red salsa, refried beans and potatoes
Roosters Breakfast
(2) eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles D.F.
Tortilla chips, beans, grilled chicken, green salsa, cheese, mexican cream, radishes, cilantro, avocado
Chilaquiles Divorciados
Tortilla chips, beans, grilled chicken pressed pork, , red and green salsa, cheese, mexican cream, radishes, cilantro, avocado
Chilaquiles de Ribeye
Tortilla chips, beans, grilled ribeye, signature 3 chile roasted salsa, grilled panela cheese, mexican cream, red onions, cilantro, avocado
Breakfast Tacos
Healthy Bites
Breakfast Sides
Brunch/Lunch
Soups & Salads
Greek salad
Chopped Romaine, calamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, greek vinagrette
Cobb salad
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken, bacon, crutons, ranch dressing
Roosters house salad
Mixed Greens, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cilantro ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, egg, parmesan cheese, crutons, avocado caesar dressing
Farmers Market Fruit salad
Mixed Greens, berries, fruit, goat cheese, candied walnuts, berry vinagrette dressing
Tuna Salad
Fresh Tuna, Vegtables and Fruit
Chicken Salad
Seasoned chicken, grapes, walnuts, celery, mayo, fruit and vegtables
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup of soup and salad
Samies, Wraps & Burgers
Grilled Chicken and Brie
Grilled chicken, peppers, grilled onions, siracha aoili, spinach, brie cheese
Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and poblano aoili
Roosters 1/2 burger
1/2 lb premium chuck, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, brioche bread
The Blt
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bread, avocado, and chipotle aioli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken sandwich
Turky Avocado wrap
Roasted Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and poblano aoili
Lunch plates
Cilantro lime cream grilled chicken
Grilled chicken, Rice pilaf, chef vegtables, lime cream sauce
(3) Ribeye tacos
Green corn tortilla, ribeye, chimmichuri, pickled red onions, grilled panela cheese
(3) Fish Tacos
Cod, cole slaw, avocado
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon, garlic mash potatoes,chef vegtables, ginger soy reduction
(5) Jumbo Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp
Grilled or Fried Gulf Shrimp, Rice Pilaf, cajun remoulade, vegtables
Roosters Mexican Bowl
White rice, black beans, grilled chicken, pico, avocado, tortilla chips
Catch of the day
Chefs Daily Special
Appetizers
Shrimp Nachos
Manchego, Grilled Shrimp, pico, cream of poblano
Chicharron de Ribeye
Crispy Ribeye, guacamole, grilled panela, grilled onions, corn tortilla chips
Roosters Nachos
(12) Single nachos with Beans and Chedder Cheese, Jalapenos, (2oz) guacamole
A lirttle bit of Mexico
Beef empanadas, quesadillas, flautas, gucamole, chile queso