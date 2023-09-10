Breakfast

Bennys

The Classic Benedict

$12.99

Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached egg, Hollandaise sauce

Commodore Benedict

$12.99

Sausage, English muffin, poached egg, Hollandaise sauce

Neptune Benedict

$14.99Out of stock

Crab Cake, English muffin, poached egg, Jalapeno Hollandaise sauce

Ranch Hand Benedict

$13.99Out of stock

Barbacoa, English muffin, poaced egg, Bearnaise Sauce

From the Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Waffle, Caramel Whipped cream

French Toast

$9.99

(3) Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

Fried chicken, Korean sweet chili sauce, bacon infused waffle, honey

Omelet

Spinach and Brie Egg white Omelet

$10.99

Sauteed spinach, brie, lime cream avocado, green onions

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Sauteed tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese, poblano cream

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Ham, Cheese

3 meat omelet

$11.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, grilled onions, bell peppers, ranchero sauce

Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$13.99

3oz Ribeye, Bearnaise suace, potatoes, avocado, eggs

Huevos Rotos y Divorciados

$7.99

Fried eggs, red and green salsa

Pork Chops and Eggs

$12.99

Grilled porkchop, refried beans, fried eggs

Roosters Rancheros

$7.99

Fried eggs, red salsa, refried beans and potatoes

Roosters Breakfast

$8.99

(2) eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles D.F.

$14.99

Tortilla chips, beans, grilled chicken, green salsa, cheese, mexican cream, radishes, cilantro, avocado

Chilaquiles Divorciados

$14.99

Tortilla chips, beans, grilled chicken pressed pork, , red and green salsa, cheese, mexican cream, radishes, cilantro, avocado

Chilaquiles de Ribeye

$15.99

Tortilla chips, beans, grilled ribeye, signature 3 chile roasted salsa, grilled panela cheese, mexican cream, red onions, cilantro, avocado

Breakfast Tacos

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$4.99

Ham and Egg Taco

$4.99

Potato and Egg Taco

$4.99

Bacon and Egg Taco

$4.99

Eggs a la Mexicana Taco

$4.99

Bean and Cheese Taco

$4.99

Barbacoa Taco

$4.99

Chorzo and potato Taco

$4.99

Healthy Bites

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Freshly mashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction, poaced eggs, roasted pepitas

Berry Parfait

$7.99

Yogurt, granola, berry compote

Steel Cut Oats

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$1.99

(2) Bacon

$1.99

Potatoes

$1.99

Side of Ham

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side of Pancake

$1.99

Xtra Tortilla

$1.00

Side of sausage

$1.99

Side of toast

$1.00

Extra cheese

$0.50

Kids Breakfast

Litte Roosters Mini Breakfast

$6.99

Mini pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacn or sausage

Brunch/Lunch

Soups & Salads

Greek salad

$9.99

Chopped Romaine, calamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, greek vinagrette

Cobb salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken, bacon, crutons, ranch dressing

Roosters house salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cilantro ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, egg, parmesan cheese, crutons, avocado caesar dressing

Farmers Market Fruit salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, berries, fruit, goat cheese, candied walnuts, berry vinagrette dressing

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Fresh Tuna, Vegtables and Fruit

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Seasoned chicken, grapes, walnuts, celery, mayo, fruit and vegtables

Cup of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$7.99

Cup of soup and salad

$9.99

Samies, Wraps & Burgers

Grilled Chicken and Brie

$10.99

Grilled chicken, peppers, grilled onions, siracha aoili, spinach, brie cheese

Turkey Club

$10.99

Roasted Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and poblano aoili

Roosters 1/2 burger

$10.99

1/2 lb premium chuck, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, brioche bread

The Blt

$10.99

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bread, avocado, and chipotle aioli

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken sandwich

Turky Avocado wrap

$10.99

Roasted Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and poblano aoili

Lunch plates

Cilantro lime cream grilled chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, Rice pilaf, chef vegtables, lime cream sauce

(3) Ribeye tacos

$9.99

Green corn tortilla, ribeye, chimmichuri, pickled red onions, grilled panela cheese

(3) Fish Tacos

$8.99

Cod, cole slaw, avocado

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Salmon, garlic mash potatoes,chef vegtables, ginger soy reduction

(5) Jumbo Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled or Fried Gulf Shrimp, Rice Pilaf, cajun remoulade, vegtables

Roosters Mexican Bowl

$10.99

White rice, black beans, grilled chicken, pico, avocado, tortilla chips

Catch of the day

$19.99

Chefs Daily Special

$14.99

Appetizers

Shrimp Nachos

$9.99

Manchego, Grilled Shrimp, pico, cream of poblano

Chicharron de Ribeye

$17.99

Crispy Ribeye, guacamole, grilled panela, grilled onions, corn tortilla chips

Roosters Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

(12) Single nachos with Beans and Chedder Cheese, Jalapenos, (2oz) guacamole

A lirttle bit of Mexico

$11.99Out of stock

Beef empanadas, quesadillas, flautas, gucamole, chile queso

Brussels sprouts and shrimp

$9.99

Pizzas & Flat Bread

Flat Bread Pizza Margherita

$9.99

San Marzano Tomatoes, mozzarela, basil

Flat Bread Pizza Sausage

$9.99

Alfredo Sauce, roasted fennel, spiced sausage, mozarela

Flat Bread Pizza Pepperoni

$9.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarela, pepperoni

Flat Bread Pizza Pesto

$9.99

Pesto, mozzarela, ricotta, arrugula

Kids Lunch

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Little Roosters Pizza

$6.99

Dessert

Choco Flan

$6.99

Choco Flan with Ice Cream

$7.99

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

French Press

$3.50

Mexican Mocha

$3.50Out of stock

Cappucino

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cafe de Olla

$3.50

Machiatto

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Choclate

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

House Coffee

$2.75

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Beer

Dos X

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Crawford

$3.00

Love Street

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Michelob Gold

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Hopadillo

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Michelada Classic

$4.00

Roosters Michelada

$4.00

Beermosa

$5.00

Corona familiar

$9.25

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.00

5X5

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Wine

House Cabernet GLS

$9.00

House Red Blend GLS

$9.00

House Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

House Sparkling

$5.00

House Rose GLS

$9.00

Treana

$40.00

Austin Paso Robles

$30.00

Mimosas

House Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Special Mimosa

$6.00