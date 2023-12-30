Rooted Gypsy Blooms
Rooted Gypsy Tea
Tea
- Black Tea$3.50
Black tea typically contains more caffeine than other tea types. Depending on the tea leaves, there are varying degrees of sweetness and flavors in black tea.
- Botanical Tea$3.50
Our botanical teas are caffeine-free and made from steeping dried plants. These blends may be used for healing properties and others just taste great and are perfect for evening sipping.
- Green Tea$3.50
Green tea has many health benefits such as anti cancer effects, increased memory, cardiovascular benefits, improved immunity, and appetite suppression. It has more antioxidants and generally less caffeine compared to black tea.
- Seasonal Tea$3.75
Seasonal blends that change with the time and taste buds.
Afternoon Tea
- Tea + Scone$10.00
Your choice of pot of premium hot tea and flavor of scone
- Tea for Two$40.00
Enjoy an afternoon tea with a friend, includes a 3-tiered tray of chef's choice of sweets, savories, and scones and 2 pots of premium tea.
- Tea for prince or princess$12.00
Tea fit for a prince or princess ages 12 and below. Includes a tea cup of hot cocoa or flavored lemonade, kid-friendly tea sandwiches and sweets. Pairs perfectly with an adult afternoon tea.
Rooted Gypsy Food Menu
Patisseries
Sandwiches
- Turkey Croissant$9.00
Sliced turkey on a fresh croissant with mild cheddar on top of apple, spinach and apple butter
- Roast Beef Brioche$9.00
Roast Beef on Brioche with smoked gouda, mild horseradish sauce, fresh field greens, and sliced tomato
- Grilled Ham$9.00
Ham grilled on Sourdough with melted brie, pear, arugula, and honey mustard
Salads
- Pear salad$12.50
Mixed greens, roasted pears, blueberries, chopped walnuts, gorgonzola cheese with a rasberry vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, roasted beets, orange supremes, pepitas, & goat cheese topped with home-made honey-basil-lime viniagrette
- Chopped Salad$12.50
Chopped romaine tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, provolone cheese, & salami with Italian house-made viniagrette