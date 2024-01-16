Skip to Main content
Roots 89 Roadhouse 350 N Main
Roots 89 Roadhouse 350 N Main
350 N Main, Ephraim, UT 84627
Drinks
Kids Menu
Hot Drinks
Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Cold Drinks
Soda
$2.50
Juice
$3.00
Water
Kids Breakfast
Kids French Toast
$5.99
Pancake Face
$5.99
Kids Combo
$4.99
Kids Cereal
$3.99
Kids Lunch
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Kids Nuggets
$5.99
Kids Mac&Cheese
$5.99
Kids Quesadilla
$5.99
Roots 89 Roadhouse 350 N Main Location and Ordering Hours
(801) 243-0933
350 N Main, Ephraim, UT 84627
