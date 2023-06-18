Roots Restaurant Longmont

hors d'oeuvres/prelude

Gourmet Charcuterie

$23.00

Chefs pick of gourmet cheeses with salami, prosciutto de parma, whole grain mustard, house-made jam, berries, house-made lavash cracker

Bacon and Bleu Cheese Crispy Brussel Sprouts | GF

$12.00

Falafel Sliders | Ⓥ

$14.00

falafel patty, avocado & tomato slices, arugula on a slider bun

Cauliflower Fritters | Ⓥ GF

$10.00

cauliflower florets dipped in chickpea batter, fried and dressed with sweet chili sauce

Devils on Horseback | GF

$10.00

bacon wrapped dates drizzled with balsamic glaze 

Diablo Bison Sliders

$15.00

Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Ground Grass Fed Bison slider with fried serrano and jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper aioli, romaine lettuce, tomato (cooked to order)*

Samosas | Ⓥ

$8.00

with mint chutney

Mussels with Toasted Baguette 

$16.00

sautéed in a white wine sauce with kale, shallots, tomatoes, roasted garlic, and lemon, served w/ toasted baguettes (can be GF w/ no bread)

Bombay Bhel | Ⓥ

$8.00

this is a very popular Mumbai street food made with puffed rice, papri (crispy fried flour crackers), potatoes, raw onions, mint-cilantro and tamarind chutneys, jalapenos, herbs, spices, and sev (fried chickpea flour micro noodles) 

soup&salads

Sunburst Salad | GF

$16.00

organic mixed greens (from Markon) tossed in a raspberry tabasco vinaigrette and topped with julienned apples, port-soaked dried cranberries, bleu cheese, w/ sliced toasted almonds (can be vegan w/ no cheese)

Spinach Salad | GF

$16.00

baby spinach, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, olives, feta cheese, w/ Italian dressing (can be vegan w/ no cheese)

Roots Salad | GF

$16.00

a symphony of roasted earthy beets, sweet orange slices, satiating avocado chunks, haystack chevre, toasted pistachios, and citrus vinaigrette  (can be vegan w/ no cheese)

entrées

Minted Pea Puree Salmon | GF

$30.00

grilled sustainably sourced salmon with minted pea puree, herbed basmati rice, and brown sugar-glazed carrots

Chicken Tandoori | GF

$25.00

bone-in redbird tandoori chicken in makhani sauce with basmati rice and tandoori cauliflower 

Beef Chimichurri | GF*

$27.00

herb and garlic Gold Canyon Farm grass fed beef shoulder tender with chimichurri sauce, creamed cauliflower and seared asparagus

Spanish Gnocchi | Ⓥ GF

$23.00

pappardelle sweet potato gnocchi cooked in our house made romesco sauce, tomatoes, and kale

Khichdi | Ⓥ GF

$20.00

a vegan twist on India’s one of the most iconic dishes, this spiced rice and lentil dish is accompanied by 3 condiments aka chaar yaar (mint-cilantro chutney, papadam, and spicy mango pickle) 

Southwest Bison Meatloaf

$35.00

Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Ground Grass Fed Bison meatloaf with chipotle demi, seared potato planks and parmesan broccoli 

sweets

Coconut Rice Pudding | Ⓥ GF

$6.00

coconut rice pudding with flax seeds and golden raisins

Chef Madhoo’s Epic Bread Pudding

$10.00

in vanilla bean sauce, caramel drizzle

Shelley Rose Chocolate Cake

$10.00

with frosting and berry coolie

Osh El Bulbul Kulfi  

$12.00

Turkish-Indian dessert with vermicelli bird nest (osh el bulbul) and Indian pista (pistachio) kulfi (ice cream) painted with rose syrup 

kids

Redbird Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Halal chicken

Mac and Cheese 

$12.50

Linguini with Marinara and Grated Parmesan

$12.50

Roots Cheeseburger

$12.50

Beef Hamburger with American Cheese and Bluepoint Bakery Hamburger Buns

sides

regular fries side | GF V

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries | Ⓥ GF

$4.00

with sensation spice

Rosemary Truffle Fries | GF

$4.00

with shaved parmesan

Broccoli

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Bread

merchandise

Popcorn

$4.00

Chai mix

$7.00