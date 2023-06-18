Roots Restaurant Longmont
hors d'oeuvres/prelude
Gourmet Charcuterie
Chefs pick of gourmet cheeses with salami, prosciutto de parma, whole grain mustard, house-made jam, berries, house-made lavash cracker
Bacon and Bleu Cheese Crispy Brussel Sprouts | GF
Falafel Sliders | Ⓥ
falafel patty, avocado & tomato slices, arugula on a slider bun
Cauliflower Fritters | Ⓥ GF
cauliflower florets dipped in chickpea batter, fried and dressed with sweet chili sauce
Devils on Horseback | GF
bacon wrapped dates drizzled with balsamic glaze
Diablo Bison Sliders
Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Ground Grass Fed Bison slider with fried serrano and jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper aioli, romaine lettuce, tomato (cooked to order)*
Samosas | Ⓥ
with mint chutney
Mussels with Toasted Baguette
sautéed in a white wine sauce with kale, shallots, tomatoes, roasted garlic, and lemon, served w/ toasted baguettes (can be GF w/ no bread)
Bombay Bhel | Ⓥ
this is a very popular Mumbai street food made with puffed rice, papri (crispy fried flour crackers), potatoes, raw onions, mint-cilantro and tamarind chutneys, jalapenos, herbs, spices, and sev (fried chickpea flour micro noodles)
soup&salads
Sunburst Salad | GF
organic mixed greens (from Markon) tossed in a raspberry tabasco vinaigrette and topped with julienned apples, port-soaked dried cranberries, bleu cheese, w/ sliced toasted almonds (can be vegan w/ no cheese)
Spinach Salad | GF
baby spinach, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, olives, feta cheese, w/ Italian dressing (can be vegan w/ no cheese)
Roots Salad | GF
a symphony of roasted earthy beets, sweet orange slices, satiating avocado chunks, haystack chevre, toasted pistachios, and citrus vinaigrette (can be vegan w/ no cheese)
entrées
Minted Pea Puree Salmon | GF
grilled sustainably sourced salmon with minted pea puree, herbed basmati rice, and brown sugar-glazed carrots
Chicken Tandoori | GF
bone-in redbird tandoori chicken in makhani sauce with basmati rice and tandoori cauliflower
Beef Chimichurri | GF*
herb and garlic Gold Canyon Farm grass fed beef shoulder tender with chimichurri sauce, creamed cauliflower and seared asparagus
Spanish Gnocchi | Ⓥ GF
pappardelle sweet potato gnocchi cooked in our house made romesco sauce, tomatoes, and kale
Khichdi | Ⓥ GF
a vegan twist on India’s one of the most iconic dishes, this spiced rice and lentil dish is accompanied by 3 condiments aka chaar yaar (mint-cilantro chutney, papadam, and spicy mango pickle)
Southwest Bison Meatloaf
Gold Canyon Rocky Mountain Ground Grass Fed Bison meatloaf with chipotle demi, seared potato planks and parmesan broccoli
sweets
Coconut Rice Pudding | Ⓥ GF
coconut rice pudding with flax seeds and golden raisins
Chef Madhoo’s Epic Bread Pudding
in vanilla bean sauce, caramel drizzle
Shelley Rose Chocolate Cake
with frosting and berry coolie
Osh El Bulbul Kulfi
Turkish-Indian dessert with vermicelli bird nest (osh el bulbul) and Indian pista (pistachio) kulfi (ice cream) painted with rose syrup