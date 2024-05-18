Roots Real Food Real Beer 148 West Germantown Pike
Food
Appetizers
- Calamari$15.00
Citrus Caper Aioli, Roasted Tomato Jam
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00
Homemade with American Cheese, Fried Onions
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Honey Ale Mustard Sauce, Bacon
- Garlic Cheese Curds$13.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
- Honey Bay Wing Bites$14.00
Served with smoked blue cheese
- Pork Belly Bites$14.00
Tossed in Korean BBQ Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds
- Prosciutto Crostinis$14.00
Burrata, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
- Roots Fries$15.00
Your Choice of Old Bay, Truffle Parm, or Loaded Fried
- Soups$7.00
Chicken Tortilla, Tomato Bisque or French Onion
- Trio Dip$16.00
Esquites, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Guac
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
Avocado Mango Relish, Pickled Red Onion, Wasabi
Mexican Menu
- Street Style Tacos$16.00
Choice of Meat, Cilantro, Onion, Side of Salsa, Sour Cream, Pico, Shredded Cheese
- Burrito$17.00
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Topped w/ Green Salsa, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico & Avocado
- Quesadilla$15.00
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Topped w/ Sour Cream, Guac, Pico, Queso Fresco
- Birria Tacos$17.00
Double Corn Tortillas, Mozzarella Cheese, Short Rib, Cilantro, Onion, Side Consome
- Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
Red Cabbage & Cabbage Slaw, Ranch
Salads
- Wedge Caesar$12.00
Croutons, Shaved Parm, Bacon
- Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Artichoke, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Ale Mustard Vinaigrette
- Apple Pear Salad$14.00
Apple, Pear, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Balsamic
- Kale Salad$14.00
Red and Yellow Beets, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Pickled Red Onion, Ale Mustard Vinaigrette
Pub Plates
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Cole Slaw
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Pickled Red Onion, Horseradish Chive Cheddar, French Onion Au Jus
- Crabcake Sandwich$18.00Out of stock
Asian Slaw, Pickles, Pickled Red Onion, Red Curry Aioli
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Breaded Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Smoked Blue Cheese
- Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese$16.00
Pesto, Swiss, Spinach, Artichoke, Ciabatta
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$18.00
Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Ciabatta
- Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Garlic Mayo, Swiss, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, Pickles, Sauteed Onion, Mustard, Ciabatta
- Pub Burger$16.00
American, Lettuce, Tomato, French Onion Aioli
- Caesar Burger$16.00
Roasted Tomato, Romaine, Parmesan Crisp, Caesar Dressing
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Housemade, Honey Ale Mustard Slaw, Tomato Jam
- Hangover Burger$15.00
Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Honey Bay Sauce, Homemade Chips on Burger
- BYO Sandwich$15.00
Choice of Protein: Grilled or Fried Chicken, Burger Patty, Choice of Cheese
- Burger of the Month$16.00
Entrees
- Fajita Skillet$22.00
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Peppers & Onions, served w/ Flour Tortillas, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Side Rice
- Fried Chicken$20.00
Half Chicken, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Hand Cut Fries
- Soy Ginger Salmon$20.00
White Rice, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Soy Ginger Sauce
- Steak Frites$22.00
Flank Steak topped w/ Compound Butter, Truffle Fries
- Pasta Primavera$18.00
Blackened Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Caper White Wine Sauce
- Stuffed Peppers$18.00
Black Beans, Corn, Cauliflower, Pastor Seasoning, Crispy Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
- Pork Ribs$22.00
Baby Potatoes, Corn Ribs, Side BBQ
Pizza
Kids menu
Sides
- Bread and Butter
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Beans$3.00
- Side Caesar Salad$3.00
- Side Chips
- Side Crostini$1.00
- Side Dressing$0.50
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Guac$2.00
- Side House Salad$3.00
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Side Parmesan$0.50
- Side Pickled Red Onion$1.00
- Side Pickles$0.50
- Side Rice$3.00
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Feature Dessert
Daily Specials
Brunch
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict$14.00
Two poached eggs over English muffin, canadian bacon, spinach, topped w/ hollandaise
- Crabcake Benedict$18.00
Two crabcakes over English muffin, poachede eggs, topped w/ hollandaise
- Mexican Poached Eggs$14.00
Two poached eggs w/ chorizo over English muffin, roasted tomatoes, topped w/ hollandaise
- Avocado Toast Benedict$18.00
Two poached eggs on rye, prosciutto, guac, arugula, topped w/ hollandaise
Sandwiches, wraps & more
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, american cheese, choice of meat served on choice of bread
- Classic BLT$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white or wheat bread w/ fries
- Romero Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, guacamole, chipotle cream, side fries
- Chicken Avocado Panini$16.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, mayo, swiss, bacon, side fries
- BYO Burger$15.00
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, ale mustard vin
Classics
- Roots Classic Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, breakfast potatoes, toast
- Omelettes$16.00
Three toppings, served w/ breakfast potatoes and toast
- Huevos Rancheros$17.00
Homemade corn tortillas topped w/ eggs any style, fried beans, green and red sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, side breakfast potatoes
- Chilaquiles$17.00
Homemade corn tortillas sauteed w/ choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, 2 eggs any style
- Shakshuka$17.00
Homemade tomato sauce w/ peppers, onions, garlic, two sunny side eggs, side italian loaf
Battered Breakfast
- Short Stack Pancakes$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes w/ choice of toppings
- Full Stack Pancakes$12.00
Four buttermilk pancakes w/ choice of toppings
- Straight Up French Toast$13.00
Whipped cream and powdered sugar
- Candy Pecan French Toast$15.00
Sauteed bananas, caramel sauce, pecans, powdered sugar and whipped cream
- Classic Waffles$10.00
Powdered sugar
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Crispy chicken bites, belgian waffle and homefries