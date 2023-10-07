Turkey and Cheese

$11.99

A generous portion of Boar's Head freshly sliced turkey (Pitcraft or Ovengold according to availability) with your choice of freshly sliced Boar's Head cheese, pressed and toasted on our Ciabatta Roll. (Turkey is automatically included. DO NOT choose "turkey" in the modifiers if you want the regular portion of turkey, you will be charged for and recieve extra turkey. Please DO choose a cheese.)