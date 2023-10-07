Roots Deli UC 215 North Columbia Street
Paninis
BLT Panini
Pan-fried chopped Bacon, Boar's Head Havarti Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and your choice of Regular Mayo, Fiery Chipotle Mayo or Avocado Mayo, pressed and toasted on Texas Toast.
Beef & Horsey Panini
Boar's Head London Broil Roast Beef & Imported Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, and house-made Horseradish Mayo pressed & toasted on our Marble Rye bread.
Spicy Chipotle Chicken
Boar's Head Firesmith Chicken & Vermont White Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Bacon and Boar's Head Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise pressed & toasted on our Ciabatta Roll.
Italian Panini
Boar's Head Ham, Pepperoni, Salami & Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Mayo & Italian Dressing, pressed & toasted on our Ciabatta Roll.
Turkey and Cheese
A generous portion of Boar's Head freshly sliced turkey (Pitcraft or Ovengold according to availability) with your choice of freshly sliced Boar's Head cheese, pressed and toasted on our Ciabatta Roll. (Turkey is automatically included. DO NOT choose "turkey" in the modifiers if you want the regular portion of turkey, you will be charged for and recieve extra turkey. Please DO choose a cheese.)
Ham and Cheese
A generous portion of Boar's Head freshly sliced ham (black forest or tavern according to availability) with your choice of freshly sliced Boar's Head cheese, pressed and toasted on our Ciabatta Roll. (Ham is automatically included. DO NOT choose "ham" in the modifiers if you want the regular portion of ham, you will be charged for and recieve extra ham. Please DO choose a cheese.)
Pizza Panini
The flavors of a Roots Pizza on a Panini! Roots Classic Red Sauce, Boar's Head pepperoni, & provolone cheese, red onion & banana peppers.
PB&J
JIF Natural Peanut Butter paired with your choice of Strawberry, Grape or our favorite Hot Pepper Raspberry jam pressed on Texas Toast. Add Bacon for 1.99!
Sweet & Spicy Ham
Boar's Head Ham & Provolone Cheese topped with a house-made Sweet & Spicy Peppadew Cream Cheese Spread pressed & toasted on our Ciabatta Roll.
Breakfast Panini
Local farm fresh scrambled eggs, Boar's Head Havarti and American cheeses, Boar's Head Ham with house-made Hollandaise Sauce pressed on our Ciabatta Roll.
Grilled Cheese
Boar's Head White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda & American cheeses with a cream cheese spread melted and pressed and toasted on our Ciabatta Roll Add ham or turkey for $1.99
Reuben
Boar's Head Pastrami, Boar's Head Imported Swiss, Boar's Head Sour Kraut with house-made russian dressing pressed on marbled rye bread.
Turkey Avocado
Boar's Head PitCraft Turkey & Havarti Cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach with house-made mashed avocado mayo pressed & toasted on our Ciabatta Roll
Other Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Sliders
2 brioche slider buns stuffed with smoked chicken, alabama white bbq sauce & topped with bread & butter pickles.
Pork Sliders
2 brioche slider buns stuffed with smoked pulled pork, mild candy apple bbq sauce & topped with bread & butter pickles.
Sloppy Sliders
2 brioche slider buns stuffed with our signature house-made sloppy joe & topped with bread & butter pickles.
Hot Dog
Jumbo Hot Dog from Fisher's Meats in Portland, IN sliced open and grilled & topped with your choice of traditional hot dog toppings.
Sloppy Dog
Jumbo Hot Dog from Fisher's Meats in Portland, IN sliced open and grilled & topped with our signature Sloppy Joe meat & shredded cheddar cheese.
Mix & Match Wraps, Salads & Soups
Choose 1
Choose 1 dish total! The system will allow you multiple choices but you're only getting charged for one and you'll only receive one! If you choose more than one we'll have to choose for you ;) If you'd like two or three, go back to Choose 2 or Choose 3 please :)
Choose 2
Choose 2 total dishes! The system will allow you multiple choices but you're only getting charged for two and you'll only receive two! If you choose more than two we'll have to choose for you ;)
Choose 3
Choose 3 total dishes! The system will allow you multiple choices but you're only getting charged for 3 and you'll only receive 3! If you choose more than 3 we'll have to choose for you ;)