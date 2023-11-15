Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas, NV
T1+ LUNCH OPEN-4PM
T1+ Starters Lunch
- Guacamole$23.00
Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
- Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas$12.00
Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order. Vegetarian Gluten-Free
- Chicken Flautas_$13.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order. Gluten-free
- Coctail de Camarones$19.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
- Lobster Taquitos$29.00
- Lobster Taquitos$29.00
- Mexican Fried Rice$15.00
Chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
- Queso and Chips$13.00
Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)! Vegetarian Gluten-free
- Rosa's Signature Nachos$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.
- Sopita de Albondigas$14.00
T1+ Tacos Lunch
- Birria Quesatacos$22.00
Three per order. Queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions, consommé dip, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
- Tacos Avocado Tempura$17.00
- Tacos Baja Style Fish$18.00
Three per order. Crispy fluke, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, Rosa Mexicano white sauce, flour tortilla.
- Tacos Chopped Cheeseburger Alambre$16.00
Three per order. Certified Angus Beef® ground beef, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce, ketchup, charred jalapeño mayo, flour tortilla.
- Tacos Pork Carnitas$15.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
- Tacos Red Chile Chicken$16.00
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
- Tacos Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
- Mexican Rice & Beans
Black beans and Mexican rice Gluten-free
T1+ Enchiladas Lunch
- Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$29.00
Gluten-free
- Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$22.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice. Vegetarian
- Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_$28.00
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.
- Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms_$24.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
- Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$26.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice. Gluten-free
- Enchilada Duo
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice. Choose Protein for each cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck Choose Sauce for each mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
T1+ Salads Lunch
T1+ Entrées Lunch
- Birria Quesadilla$22.00
- Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
- Cheeseburger Grande$32.00
9.5oz Certified Angus Beef® ground chuck, white American cheese, chipotle aïoli, pickled jalapeño escabeche. Served with waffle fries. Choice to add chorizo, guac, rajas, or all three.
- Chile Relleno$24.00
Vegetarian Gluten-free
- Grilled Shrimp Alambre$36.00
Jumbo shrimp, chorizo, fideo noodles, avocado, chile guajillo-lobster butter sauce.
- Ora King Salmon$52.00
Seasonal vegetable sauté, avocado pico de gallo, pipian verde Gluten-free
- Tampiqueña$42.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY strip steak, cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco, guacamole, corn tortillas Gluten-free
- Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$19.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
- Mexican Rice & Beans
Black beans and Mexican rice Gluten-free
T1+ Brunch
- BEC Torta$18.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, avocado, pickled jalapeño escabeche, chile roasted potatoes*
- Chilaquiles Divorciados$19.00
Two eggs over chilaquiles in salsa roja and salsa verde “divorced” by black beans. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, crema
- Chorizo & Egg Quesadilla$19.00
Two eggs, chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija served with rice and beans* (Cauliflower cassava tortilla available gf)
- Churro Waffle Brunch$14.00
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
- Eggs Your Way$19.00
Two eggs cooked your way, chile potatoes, choice of bacon, chorizo or Canadian bacon, served with pico de gallo and flour tortillas*
- Huevos Rancheros$17.00
Two sunny side up eggs served on a refried bean and cotija cheese tostada, topped with salsa ranchera, sliced avocado, crema and cotija cheese*
- Mango Chile Granola Parfait$14.00
Vanilla yogurt, mango, sweet and salty chile rim Vegetarian
- Sausage & Egg Burrito$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
- Steak & Eggs$34.00
Certified Angus Beef® 10 oz NY strip steak, two eggs any style, rice and beans, cambray onion, grilled queso fresco, salsa molcajete, served with flour tortillas*
- Mexican Rice & Beans
Black beans and Mexican rice Gluten-free
- Chile Roasted Potatoes$6.00
Crispy Yukon Gold potatoes, chile crisp, butter, scallions v
- Chorizo Side$7.00
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon$7.00
- Pork Breakfast Sausage$7.00
- Two Eggs Side$5.00
Two eggs cooked your way, chile potatoes, choice of bacon, chorizo or Canadian bacon, served with pico de gallo and flour tortillas*
- Corn Tortillas (3)
- Flour Tortillas (3)
T1+ Desserts
- Chocolate Empanadas$12.00
- Churro IC Sandwich$14.00
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
- Churros$12.00
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
- Flan$12.00
- Margarita Tart$14.00
Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime zest, baked in an árbol Graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream Vegetarian
- Tres Leches$18.00
Great for sharing! This classic sponge cake is soaked in three different milks, topped with fresh berries - you might not want to share. Vegetarian
T1+ DINNER 4PM-CLOSE
T1+ Starters Dinner
- Guacamole$23.00
Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy Gluten-Free
- Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas$14.00
Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order. Vegetarian Gluten-Free
- Chicken Flautas_$14.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order. Gluten-free
- Chipotle Honey Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
- Chipotle Honey Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
- Coctail de Camarones$24.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
- Crab Squash Blossoms$21.00
- Crab Squash Blossoms$21.00
- Lobster Taquitos$29.00
- Lobster Taquitos$29.00
- Huitlacoche and Squash Blossom Machete$18.00
- Huitlacoche and Squash Blossom Machete$18.00
- Mexican Fried Rice$17.00
Chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
- Queso and Chips$16.00
Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)! Vegetarian Gluten-free
- Roasted Bone Marrow$24.00
- Roasted Bone Marrow$24.00
- Rosa's Signature Nachos$18.00
Chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.
- Sopita de Albondigas$14.00
T1+ Ceviche Bar
T1+ Tacos Dinner
- Birria Quesatacos$25.00
Three per order. Queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions, consommé dip, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
- Tacos Avocado Tempura$18.00
- Tacos Baja Style Fish$23.00
Three per order. Crispy fluke, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, Rosa Mexicano white sauce, flour tortilla.
- Tacos Chopped Cheeseburger Alambre$19.00
Three per order. Certified Angus Beef® ground beef, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce, ketchup, charred jalapeño mayo, flour tortilla.
- Tacos Beer Battered Lobster$39.00
- Tacos Pork Belly Pibil$23.00
- Tacos Pork Carnitas$22.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
- Tacos Red Chile Chicken$21.00
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla. Gluten-Free
- Tacos Steak$26.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
T1+ Enchiladas
- Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$34.00
Gluten-free
- Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$24.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice. Vegetarian
- Enchiladas - Del Mar$48.00
- Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_$32.00
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.
- Enchiladas - Mar y Tierra$45.00
- Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms_$28.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
- Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$29.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice. Gluten-free
- Enchiladas - Steak$38.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
- Enchilada Duo Dinner
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice. Choose Protein for each cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck Choose Sauce for each mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
T1+ Salads Dinner
T1+ From the Grill
T1+ Entrées
- Branzino ala Talla$49.00
Seasonal vegetable sauté, avocado pico de gallo, pipian verde Gluten-free
- Cheeseburger Grande$36.00
9.5oz Certified Angus Beef® ground chuck, white American cheese, chipotle aïoli, pickled jalapeño escabeche. Served with waffle fries. Choice to add chorizo, guac, rajas, or all three.
- Chilaquiles Divorciados$28.00
Two eggs over chilaquiles in salsa roja and salsa verde “divorced” by black beans. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, crema
- Chile Relleno$31.00
Vegetarian Gluten-free
- Broiled Crabmeat Stuffed Lobster$99.00
Seasonal vegetable sauté, avocado pico de gallo, pipian verde Gluten-free
- Roasted Jadori Half Chicken$38.00
Mole poblano, sautéed spinach, sweet plantains, white rice, corn tortillas
- Grilled Shrimp Alambre$42.00
Jumbo shrimp, chorizo, fideo noodles, avocado, chile guajillo-lobster butter sauce.
- Ora King Salmon$59.00
Seasonal vegetable sauté, avocado pico de gallo, pipian verde Gluten-free
T1+ Dinner Sides
- Mexican Rice$7.00
Gluten-free
- White Rice$7.00
Gluten-free
- Creamy Poblano Rice al Horno$12.00
Vegetarian
- Black Beans$7.00
Cotija cheese, crema, pico de gallo Gluten-free
- Frijoles Borrachos$10.00
Bacon, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cilantro simmered in Mexican beer
- Cheese Chicharrón Mashed Potatoes$14.00
Vegetarian
- Fried Ripe Plantains and Crema$10.00
Vegetarian Gluten-free
- Grilled Asparagus$16.00
Vegetarian
- Mac n ChoriQueso$16.00
Vegetarian
- Sauteed Spinach$14.00
Golden raisins, chile-toasted pumpkin seeds Gluten-free
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Sweet Corn Esquites$12.00
Queso fresco, epazote Vegetarian Gluten-free
- Corn Tortillas (3)
- Flour Tortillas (3)
T1+ Desserts
- Chocolate Empanadas$12.00
- Churro IC Sandwich$14.00
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
- Churros$12.00
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
- Flan$12.00
- Margarita Tart$14.00
Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime zest, baked in an árbol Graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream Vegetarian
- Tres Leches$18.00
Great for sharing! This classic sponge cake is soaked in three different milks, topped with fresh berries - you might not want to share. Vegetarian
RETAIL
Sweatshirts
- Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt-Pink$70.00
- Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt-White$70.00
- Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt-Black$70.00
- Lightweight Hoodie-Colbolt$60.00
- Lightweight Hoodie-Gray$60.00
- Long Sleeve T Shirt$45.00
- Long Sleeve T Shirt-Colbolt$45.00
- Crew T shirt White RM Logo$35.00
- Crew T Shirt Black RM Logo$35.00
- Crew T Shirt Black w/skull$35.00
- Crew T Shirt White w/skull$35.00