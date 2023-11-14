Skip to Main content
Plates
Drinks
Sides
Sandwiches
Plates
Barbecue Quarter leg plate
$15.00
Barbecue Brisket plate
$15.00
Barbecue Rib Plate
$20.00
Pulled Pork Plate
$15.00
Fried wing plate
$15.00
Fried whiting plate
$15.00
Polisg dog plate
$12.00
Philly cheese steak plate
$12.00
Cheeseburger plate
$10.00
Hotdog plate
$10.00
T-Bone plate
$25.00
Ribeye plate
$20.00
Drinks
Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Zero suger coke
$2.00
Mountain dew
$2.00
Sides
Collards greens
$5.00
Baked mac n cheese
$5.00
Potato salad
$5.00
Pasta salad
$5.00
Baked beans
$5.00
Chilli cheese fries
$5.00
Cheese fries
$4.00
Yams
$3.00
Sandwiches
Pulled pork sandwich
$5.00
Brisket sandwich
$10.00
Fish sandwich
$5.00
Hotdog
$2.00
Rib sandwich
$10.00
Polish dog
$5.00
Ribeye sandwich
$10.00
T-bone sandwich
$10.00
Philly cheesesteak burger
$5.00
Rosco's soul food Kitchen And Catering 872 Virginia Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(304) 887-0170
872 Virginia Ave, Welch, WV 24801
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
