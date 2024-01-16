Rose Rock Creamery - Commissary
Ice Cream Buckets
- Almond Joy
- Amaretto with Choc chip
- Apple Cider Donuts
- Apple Cider
- Apple Pie
- Apricot
- Aztec Choc
- Balsamic Fig
- Banana Pudding
- Black Forest
- Black Sesame
- Blackberry Sage
- Blue Moon
- Blue Raspberry
- Blueberry Cobbler
- Butter Pecan
- Cantaloupe
- Cardamom
- Carrot Cake
- Cherry
- Cherry Nori (Black Gold)
- Chipotle Mango Lime
- Chipotle Mango
- Chocolate Amaretto
- Chocolate Malt
- Chocolate Orange
- Churro
- Cinnamon Ginger
- Coconut Choc Chip
- Coffee
- Cookie Dough
- Cookie Monster
- Cookies and Cream
- Cotton Candy
- Cranberry Sage Cookie
- Curry Peanut Butter
- Earl Gray- Orange
- Egg Nog
- German Chocolate
- Gingerbread
- Grapenut
- Grilled Pineapple
- Hojicha
- Honey Cashew
- Irish Cream
- Just Chocolate
- Kahlua and Cream
- Key Lime
- Key Lime Pie
- King Cake
- Kulfi
- Lavender Honey
- Lemon Curd Cardamom
- Lemon Grass
- Lemon Mint Cookie
- Lemon Poppy Seed
- Lemon
- Lime Sherbet
- Malaysian Coconut
- Malted Maple
- Mango Sherbet
- Maple Walnut
- Mexican Chocolate
- Midnight Chocolate
- Mint
- Mocha
- Nutella
- Olive Oil Rosemary
- Orange and Cardamom
- Orange Creamcicle
- Orange Sherbet
- Peanut Butter Banana Fosters
- Peanut Butter
- Pear with Gingerbread Honey
- Pecan Pie
- Peppermint
- Pineapple
- Pistachio Amaretto
- Pistachio
- Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
- Pumpkin Pie
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Raspberry Basil
- Raspberry
- Root Beer Float
- Rose Rock
- Rosemary Chocolate
- Sage Salted Pecans
- Salted Caramel
- Smoked Chocolate
- Smoked Watermelon
- Stout
- Strawberry Sherbet
- Strawberry With Pepper
- Strawberry
- Sundae in a Scoop
- Sweet Corn
- Teaberry
- Thin Mint
- Toasted Coconut
- Vanilla
- Vietnamese Coffee
- Winter Dream
Vegan Ice Cream Buckets
- Vegan Banana Pudding
- Vegan Banana
- Vegan Blood Orange
- Vegan Blue Raspberry Sorbet
- Vegan Blueberry Lemon Sorbet
- Vegan Champagne Sorbet
- Vegan Cherry Limeade Sorbet
- Vegan Chocolate
- Vegan Cinn Ginger
- Vegan Cinnamon
- Vegan Citrus Ginger Sorbet
- Vegan Coconut
- Vegan Coffee
- Vegan Cookie and Cream
- Vegan Cookie Butter
- Vegan Cranberry Sorbet
- Vegan Dill Pickle Sorbet
- Vegan Hibiscus Orange Sorbet
- Vegan Hot Mango Sorbet
- Vegan Lavender Agave
- Vegan Lemon Sorbet
- Vegan Lemoncello
- Vegan Lime Chipotle
- Vegan Lime Sorbet
- Vegan Mandarin Orange Sorbet
- Vegan Mango Whip
- Vegan Mango Chamoy
- Vegan Mango Lime
- Vegan Margarita
- Vegan Meyer Lemon Sorbet
- Vegan Mint Chip
- Vegan Miso Ginger
- Vegan Orange Mint
- Vegan Pandan
- Vegan Peach Sorbet
- Vegan Pear Sorbet
- Vegan Peppermint
- Vegan Pineapple Whip
- Vegan Pink Grapefruit Sorbet
- Vegan Pistachio
- Vegan Poached Pear Sorbet
- Vegan Pumpkin
- Vegan Raspberry Sorbet
- Vegan Raspberry Amaretto
- Vegan Raspberry Lemon Sorbet
- Vegan Raspberry Lime Sorbet
- Vegan Rootbeer Sorbet
- Vegan Strawberry
- Vegan Strawberry Mint Sorbet
- Vegan Tangerine Sorbet
- Vegan Triple Berry Sorbet
- Vegan Toasted Coconut
- Vegan Vanilla
- Vegan Watermelon Sorbet
Gelato Pans
- Almond JoyOut of stock
- Amalfi
- AmarettoOut of stock
- BabaOut of stock
- BanoffeeOut of stock
- Bavarian Cream PieOut of stock
- Biscoff
- Butter PecanOut of stock
- Cannoli
- Cappuccino
- Caramel Macchiato
- Cherry SorbettoOut of stock
- Chocolate Cake / Torta Sachere
- Chocolate Covered Espresso BeanOut of stock
- Chocolate OrangeOut of stock
- Chocolate Turtle
- Coconut Cream (Haupia)Out of stock
- CremenoOut of stock
- Dark Chocolate Cherry CordialOut of stock
- EVOO
- Ginger Apple PieOut of stock
- HazelnutOut of stock
- Honey
- Key Lime PieOut of stock
- La Bella VitaOut of stock
- Limoncello (spin on 12)
- Mango SorbettoOut of stock
- Milk / Fior Di LatteOut of stock
- Milk Chocolate RaspberryOut of stock
- Mixed Berry
- Nutella Crunch
- Nutella with White ChocolateOut of stock
- Oreo Cheesecake BrownieOut of stock
- Overconfident YouthOut of stock
- Panna Cotta
- Peach SorbettoOut of stock
- Pina Colada
- PistachioOut of stock
- Pumpkin CheesecakeOut of stock
- Raspberry Sorbetto
- SmoresOut of stock
- Stracciatella
- Stracciatella BiscottiOut of stock
- Stracciatella Menta
- Strawberry LemonadeOut of stock
- Strawberry ShortcakeOut of stock
- Strawberry Sorbetto
- Super Dark Chocolate
- Super Mister Niko
- Thin MintOut of stock
- TiramisuOut of stock
- Valentine (Formerly Loverboy)Out of stock
- Vanilla Bean
- Vanilla Orange
- Wedding CakeOut of stock
- White Choc Hazelnut (Bianco Baccio)Out of stock
- White Chocolate Cherry CheesecakeOut of stock
- Zuppa InglesseOut of stock
- Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry
- Jolly Rancher Cherry
- UnicornOut of stock
- WatermelonOut of stock
Rose Rock Creamery - Commissary Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 396-9001
Open now • Closes at 11:45PM