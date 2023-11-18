Roseate 312 West Chestnut Street
Roseate MENU
Breakfast Sides
Roseate Breakfast Menu
- Breakfast Quesadillas w/ Potatoes$16.00
Choice of Breakfast Protein (Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty) scrambled eggs, potatoes, pico de Gallo
- Waffle Sliders$12.00
Choice of Breakfast Protein (Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty), Egg, Cheese
- Pancake Entree$19.00
- Peach Cobbler Pancakes$19.00
- Dutch Apple Pancakes$19.00
- Double Smash Burger$21.00
- Two Four Ounce Beef Patties, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce, Homemade Pickles and American Cheese. - Comes with Fries - Add Bacon - $2.50 - Add Egg - $1.00
- Turkey Club$22.00
- Sliced Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Garlic Aioli - Comes with Fries
- Breakfast Eggrolls with Meat$10.00
Maple Sausage, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs
- Breakfast Eggrolls with Veggies$10.00
Bell Peppers, Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms,
- Skillet$20.00
Choice of Protein, Two Eggs any Style, Grilled Onions and Peppers Add steak - $3.00
- Steak Skillet$23.00
Steak, Two Eggs any Style, Grilled Onions and Peppers
- Roseate Breakfast$15.00
Choice of Protein, 2 Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes and Toast
- Roasted Garlic Avocado Toast$13.00
- Buscuits and Gravy w/ Chicken$17.50
- CBLT w/ Fries$17.50
- Omelette$20.00
4 ingredients of your choice. Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Steak and Eggs$25.00
Choice of proteins: Two eggs any style, Grilled Onions and Peppers Add Steak - $3.00
- Chicken Waffles$12.00
Roseate All Day Menu
- Stuffed Potatoes$15.00
Choice of protein (steak, chicken, shrimp or salmon) with homemade cheese sauce, sautéed green peppers, caramelized onions and mushrooms.
- T's Kabobs$15.00
Choice of protein (steak, chicken or shrimp) with tri color peppers, red onion, zucchini and squash served on a bed of arroz rojo with homemade cucumber cilantro sauce.
- Cheese Steak Hoagie$17.00
Choice of protein (ribeye, chicken or salmon) with grilled onions, French seared portabella mushrooms, tri color peppers and three cheese sauce served on a 6" toasted hoagie bun. With Fries
- Smash Burger$21.00
Two 4 oz patties with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, grilled onions, special sauce and seasoned straight cut fries.
- Fajita Fries$10.00
Choice of protein for additional charge (steak, chicken, shrimp, salmon), seasoned straight cut fries with caramelized onions, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, with a homemade cheese sauce.
- Chicken Flatbread Pizza$12.00
Honey, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic on a Pita Crust.
- Veggie Flatbread Pizza$12.00
Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Balsamic Sauce on Pita Crust.
- Chicken Salad Boats$12.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken mixed with Mayo, Celery, Carrots, Red Onions and Tomatoes on Three Romaine Boats.
- Chicken Adobo Wraps$12.00
Choice of wrap (Spinach/Tomato/ or Flour Shell) Marinated Adobo Chicken breast, Corn Salsa, Latin rice, Roasted Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Homemade Cilantro Cucumber sauce.
- Salmon Wrap$12.00
Choice of wrap (spinach, tomato or flour shell) pan seared Atlantic salmon with special homemade seasoning, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, parmesan cheese and rice with sweet honey sauce.
- Steak Wrap$12.00
Choice of wrap (Spinach, Tomato or Flour shell) thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Corn Salsa, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Jalapeños with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Cilantro Cucumber sauce.
- Side of Fries$4.50
- Roseate Salad$10.00
Spring Mix Medley, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese and Bell Peppers Your choice of dressings: (Ranch, French, Italian, and House) Add Proteins - $5
- Chicken Wings (6 Count)$14.00
Fried Chicken Wings hand tossed in our homemade Buffalo Sauce or Garlic Lemon Pepper.
- Philly Cheesesteak Eggroles$10.00
Marinated shaved Ribeye Steak, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions w/Swiss and Provolone Cheese.
- Philly Chicken Cheesesteak sandwich$17.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions w/Swiss and Provolone Cheese.
- Spanish Rice$3.50
- Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Homedale Marinara Sauce, and Tomatoes. Served with Seasoned Straight Cut Fries.
Roseate Cafe Menu
Coffee and Tea
- Cafe’ Latte$3.50+
- Cappuccino$3.50+
- Caffe’ Mocha$3.50+
- Caramel Macchiato$3.50+
- Americano$3.50+
- White Chocolate Mocha$3.50+
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50+
- Freshly Brewed Coffee (Regular or Decaf)$3.50+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
- Shaken Iced.Tea$2.50+
- Iced Black Tea$2.50+
- Chai Latte$2.50+
- Hot Brewed Tea$2.50+
- Espresso Shot$1.00
- Venti Iced$1.00
- Flavor$1.00
- Oat Milk$1.00