Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

house burger patty, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, crinkle cut fries

House Mac + Cheese

$18.00

four cheese bechamel, garlic breadcrumbs, scallions

Chicken + Waffle

$22.00

fried chicken thigh, bacon, jalapenos, scallions, calabrian chili, maple crema


Dinner Additions

Coconut Crusted Monkfish

$18.00

Hot Pretzel

$10.00

Bratwurst

$14.00

Snacks & Starters

Roasted Beets

$13.00

red beets, house whipped ricotta, pistachio gremolata, honey white wine vinaigrette

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

fried brussels sprouts, oranges, bacon, cilantro, blood orange "mojo"

Calamari

$17.00

fried calamari with cornmeal breading, pickled red onions and cherry peppers, herbs, nuoc cham, and thai basil aioli

Balsamic Pesto Veggie Flatbread

$16.00

red pepper coulis, mushroom, onion, goat cheese, arugula, parmesan, pesto, balsamic sherry vinegar

Prosciutto Fig Flatbread

$17.00

boursin cheese, fig preserves, prosciutto cotto, arugula, pistachios, balsamic drizzle

Lamb Kebab Sliders

$18.00

griddled lamb, pickled red onion, baby spinach, cucumber mint tzatziki, fun sized brioche

Korean BBQ Wings

$16.00Out of stock

fried flats & drums, gochujang, tamari, ginger, sesame

Burrata

$15.00

honey crisp apple, candied pecan, basil, chili honey drizzle

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$19.00

PEI mussels, house marinara, oregano, chili flake, crostini

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$17.00Out of stock

roasted pork belly, radish, carrot, pickled red onion, ginger chili glaze, butter lettuce cups

Whipped Hummus Plate

$13.00

chickpeas, lemon, garlic, paprika, kalamata olives, carrots, celery, feta, fresh pita

Entrées

Flat Iron Steak

$30.00

8 oz marinated flat iron, crispy herbed potatoes, creamed savoy cabbage, balsamic caramelized onion, blue cheese crumble

Chicken + Waffle

$22.00

fried chicken thigh, bacon, jalapenos, scallions, calabrian chili, maple crema

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$29.00

mashed potato, sautéed broccolini, garlic, chicken jus

Pan Seared Salmon

$30.00

farro island salmon, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, ginger carrot puree, lemon compound butter

Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer battered haddock, crinkle cut fries, old bay tartar, coleslaw

Shrimp Maltagliati

$20.00

calabrian chili marinated shrimp, swiss chard, caramelized onion, handcut maltagliati pasta, rye breadcrumbs

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$27.00

confit fennel, garlicky broccolini, hazelnut puree, smoked plum jam

Pork Ragu Tagliatelle

$26.00Out of stock

braised pork shoulder ragu, handcut tagliatelle pasta, parmesan

Portabella Mushroom Bolognese

$20.00Out of stock

spaghetti squash topped with vegetarian mushroom ‘bolognese,’ truffle oil, parmesan, walnut gremolata

House Mac + Cheese

$18.00

four cheese bechamel, garlic breadcrumbs, scallions

Sesame Tofu & Soba Noodles

$20.00

shiitake sesame marinade, tamri, ginger, scallion, shallot, bok choy, fennel, carrot, soba noodles, miso aioli

Rosebud Cheeseburger

$19.00Out of stock

applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, special sauce, crinkle cut fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

baby romaine, shaved parmesan, crisped onion strings, sourdough croutons, house caesar dressing

Local Kale Salad

$15.00

kale, arugula, green cabbage, asparagus, cucumber, goat cheese, pistachios, green goddess dressing

Roasted Squash & Couscous

$15.00

butternut squash, pearl couscous, arugula, toasted almonds, pecorino romano, red onion, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Truffle Fries

$10.00

crinkle cut fries topped with thyme, rosemary, and parmesan, served with truffle aioli

Side Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

crinkle cut classics

Side Mac + Cheese

$8.00

four cheese bechamel with elbow pasta

Side Salad

$4.00

mesclun greens, radish, carrot, italian dressing

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.00

Garlicky Broccolini

$8.00

For Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

grilled sourdough, cheddar cheese, crinkle cut fries

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

house blend burger, brioche bun, crinkle cut fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

house burger patty, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, crinkle cut fries

Kids Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken breast served with crinkle cut fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

our four-cheese house classic, portioned for kids!

Kids Pork Ragu

$10.00

kid-sized version of our pork ragu tagliatelle - braised pork shoulder ragu, handcut tagliatelle pasta, parmesan

Dessert

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$12.00

bittersweet chocolate filling, hint of bourbon, topped with toasted pecans and chocolate ganache. in collaboration with Petsi Pies

Classic Apple Pie

$12.00

Granny Smith and Cortland apples, hint of cinnamon and sugar, topped with buttery flaky pie crust. in collaboration with Petsi Pies

Cherry Crumb Pie

$12.00

Sweet and tart Michigan cherries with buttery crumb topping. in collaboration with Petsi Pies

Mississippi Mud Pie

$12.00

Chocolate cookie-crusted pie of imported Belgian chocolate and brownie streusel, glazed with chocolate. in collaboration with Petsi Pies

Vegan Mixed Berry Pie

$12.00

Dairy-free flaky double pie crust, filled with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries

Apple Crumb Pie

$12.00

To-Go Cocktails

Rosebud Manhattan

$13.00

Old Overholt Rye, Housemade Vermouth, Angostura Bitters

Chili Bird

$13.00

Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Aperol, House Thai Chili Liqueur, Lime, Mezcal Rinse

Gin and Tonic

$11.00

New Amsterdam, Fever Tree Tonic, Lime

Risk it for Hibiscus

$12.00

Old Overholt Rye, House Hibiscus Liqueur, Lemon

Mint Julep

$12.00

Evan Williams Bourbon, Turbinado Sugar, Mint

Boozy Capri Sun

$14.00

Rotating boozy fruity flavor!

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Blood Orange Juice + Prima Perla Prosecco

Rosebud Bloody Mary

$13.00

Platinum Vodka, House Bloody Mary Mix

Kentucky Iced Coffee

$13.00

Fazenda Cold Brew, Lazaroni Amaretto, Maple, Evan Williams Bourbon, Cream

House Negroni

$13.00

New Amsterdam Gin, House Sweet Vermouth, Campari

House Margarita

$12.00

Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Combier, Lime