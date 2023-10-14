Rosebud
Dinner Additions
Snacks & Starters
Roasted Beets
red beets, house whipped ricotta, pistachio gremolata, honey white wine vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
fried brussels sprouts, oranges, bacon, cilantro, blood orange "mojo"
Calamari
fried calamari with cornmeal breading, pickled red onions and cherry peppers, herbs, nuoc cham, and thai basil aioli
Balsamic Pesto Veggie Flatbread
red pepper coulis, mushroom, onion, goat cheese, arugula, parmesan, pesto, balsamic sherry vinegar
Prosciutto Fig Flatbread
boursin cheese, fig preserves, prosciutto cotto, arugula, pistachios, balsamic drizzle
Lamb Kebab Sliders
griddled lamb, pickled red onion, baby spinach, cucumber mint tzatziki, fun sized brioche
Korean BBQ Wings
fried flats & drums, gochujang, tamari, ginger, sesame
Burrata
honey crisp apple, candied pecan, basil, chili honey drizzle
Mussels Fra Diavolo
PEI mussels, house marinara, oregano, chili flake, crostini
Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps
roasted pork belly, radish, carrot, pickled red onion, ginger chili glaze, butter lettuce cups
Whipped Hummus Plate
chickpeas, lemon, garlic, paprika, kalamata olives, carrots, celery, feta, fresh pita
Entrées
Flat Iron Steak
8 oz marinated flat iron, crispy herbed potatoes, creamed savoy cabbage, balsamic caramelized onion, blue cheese crumble
Chicken + Waffle
fried chicken thigh, bacon, jalapenos, scallions, calabrian chili, maple crema
Herb Roasted Half Chicken
mashed potato, sautéed broccolini, garlic, chicken jus
Pan Seared Salmon
farro island salmon, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, ginger carrot puree, lemon compound butter
Fish & Chips
beer battered haddock, crinkle cut fries, old bay tartar, coleslaw
Shrimp Maltagliati
calabrian chili marinated shrimp, swiss chard, caramelized onion, handcut maltagliati pasta, rye breadcrumbs
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
confit fennel, garlicky broccolini, hazelnut puree, smoked plum jam
Pork Ragu Tagliatelle
braised pork shoulder ragu, handcut tagliatelle pasta, parmesan
Portabella Mushroom Bolognese
spaghetti squash topped with vegetarian mushroom ‘bolognese,’ truffle oil, parmesan, walnut gremolata
House Mac + Cheese
four cheese bechamel, garlic breadcrumbs, scallions
Sesame Tofu & Soba Noodles
shiitake sesame marinade, tamri, ginger, scallion, shallot, bok choy, fennel, carrot, soba noodles, miso aioli
Rosebud Cheeseburger
applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, special sauce, crinkle cut fries
Salads
Caesar Salad
baby romaine, shaved parmesan, crisped onion strings, sourdough croutons, house caesar dressing
Local Kale Salad
kale, arugula, green cabbage, asparagus, cucumber, goat cheese, pistachios, green goddess dressing
Roasted Squash & Couscous
butternut squash, pearl couscous, arugula, toasted almonds, pecorino romano, red onion, honey balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Truffle Fries
crinkle cut fries topped with thyme, rosemary, and parmesan, served with truffle aioli
Side Crinkle Cut Fries
crinkle cut classics
Side Mac + Cheese
four cheese bechamel with elbow pasta
Side Salad
mesclun greens, radish, carrot, italian dressing
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Garlicky Broccolini
For Kids
Kids Grilled Cheese
grilled sourdough, cheddar cheese, crinkle cut fries
Kids Hamburger
house blend burger, brioche bun, crinkle cut fries
Kids Cheeseburger
house burger patty, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, crinkle cut fries
Kids Chicken
grilled chicken breast served with crinkle cut fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
our four-cheese house classic, portioned for kids!
Kids Pork Ragu
kid-sized version of our pork ragu tagliatelle - braised pork shoulder ragu, handcut tagliatelle pasta, parmesan
Dessert
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
bittersweet chocolate filling, hint of bourbon, topped with toasted pecans and chocolate ganache. in collaboration with Petsi Pies
Classic Apple Pie
Granny Smith and Cortland apples, hint of cinnamon and sugar, topped with buttery flaky pie crust. in collaboration with Petsi Pies
Cherry Crumb Pie
Sweet and tart Michigan cherries with buttery crumb topping. in collaboration with Petsi Pies
Mississippi Mud Pie
Chocolate cookie-crusted pie of imported Belgian chocolate and brownie streusel, glazed with chocolate. in collaboration with Petsi Pies
Vegan Mixed Berry Pie
Dairy-free flaky double pie crust, filled with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries
Apple Crumb Pie
To-Go Cocktails
Rosebud Manhattan
Old Overholt Rye, Housemade Vermouth, Angostura Bitters
Chili Bird
Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Aperol, House Thai Chili Liqueur, Lime, Mezcal Rinse
Gin and Tonic
New Amsterdam, Fever Tree Tonic, Lime
Risk it for Hibiscus
Old Overholt Rye, House Hibiscus Liqueur, Lemon
Mint Julep
Evan Williams Bourbon, Turbinado Sugar, Mint
Boozy Capri Sun
Rotating boozy fruity flavor!
Blood Orange Mimosa
Blood Orange Juice + Prima Perla Prosecco
Rosebud Bloody Mary
Platinum Vodka, House Bloody Mary Mix
Kentucky Iced Coffee
Fazenda Cold Brew, Lazaroni Amaretto, Maple, Evan Williams Bourbon, Cream
House Negroni
New Amsterdam Gin, House Sweet Vermouth, Campari
House Margarita
Gran Agave Blanco Tequila, Combier, Lime