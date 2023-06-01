Rosemarie's - Pacific Beach 3852 Mission Boulevard
Pick 2
Sliders
The Classic
Wagyu slider + onion confit + jack cheese + Kewpie mayo
RosieMac
Two Wagyu patties + onion confit + American cheese + House special sauce + Kewpie mayo
Nashville Hot Chicken
Fried chicken thigh + house-made Nashville hot sauce
Little Sal
Wagyu slider + bacon whiskey sauce + jack cheese + baby arugula
Bombay Hot Chicken
Fried chicken thigh + housemade spicy curry + pickled veg
The Munchies
Fried chicken thigh + honey buffalo sauce + ranch + blue cheese
We've Got Seoul
Fried eggplant + Korean BBQ + pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo
The Luau
Wagyu slider + teriyaki grilled pineapple + jack cheese + house pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo
Captain Jack
Grilled wild-caught shrimp + Chipolte aoili + bacon crumble + pickled onions
We Have Eggplant
Fancy Fries
Bacon Blue Fries
Frites Street fries + blue cheese crumble + bacon bits + house pickled cabbage + dressed micro greens
Elote Fries
Frites Street fries + roasted sweet corn + chipotle aioli + pickled peppers + cotija cheese + house pickles onions + dressed micro greens
Classic Fries
Frites Street fries + dusted with smoked paprika