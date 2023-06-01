Rosemarie's - Pacific Beach 3852 Mission Boulevard

Pick 2

Sliders

The Classic

$10.00

Wagyu slider + onion confit + jack cheese + Kewpie mayo

RosieMac

$14.00

Two Wagyu patties + onion confit + American cheese + House special sauce + Kewpie mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00

Fried chicken thigh + house-made Nashville hot sauce

Little Sal

$10.00

Wagyu slider + bacon whiskey sauce + jack cheese + baby arugula

Bombay Hot Chicken

$10.00

Fried chicken thigh + housemade spicy curry + pickled veg

The Munchies

$10.00

Fried chicken thigh + honey buffalo sauce + ranch + blue cheese

We've Got Seoul

$10.00

Fried eggplant + Korean BBQ + pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo

The Luau

$10.00

Wagyu slider + teriyaki grilled pineapple + jack cheese + house pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo

Captain Jack

$10.00

Grilled wild-caught shrimp + Chipolte aoili + bacon crumble + pickled onions

We Have Eggplant

$10.00

Fancy Fries

Bacon Blue Fries

$15.00

Frites Street fries + blue cheese crumble + bacon bits + house pickled cabbage + dressed micro greens

Elote Fries

$15.00

Frites Street fries + roasted sweet corn + chipotle aioli + pickled peppers + cotija cheese + house pickles onions + dressed micro greens

Classic Fries

$13.00

Frites Street fries + dusted with smoked paprika

Happy Endings

Classic Funnel Cake Fries

$13.00

Smoked Caramel Apple Funnel Cake Fries

$15.00

Blueberry Pie Funnel Cake Fries

$15.00

Banana Creme Brulee Funnel Cake Fries

$15.00

Sides

Sauces

Red Curry Ketchup

$0.75

Homestyle Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Kewpie Mayo

$0.75

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Baja Lime Margaria

$12.00

Passion Fruit Guava Margarita

$12.00

Hot Girl Summer

$14.00

Blue Berry Lemon Spritz

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Tower

$55.00

Beer

Draft

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Pure Project Tropical Mist

$7.00

Societe Pupil

$8.00

Fall Goo Goo Muck

$8.00

Michelada

$12.00

Michelada Verde

$12.00

Societe/Coronado DIPA

$8.00

Bottled

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$7.50

Canned

PBR

$5.00

Two Towns Prickly Pear Cider

$7.00

Two Towns Cosmic Crisp Cider

$8.00

Novo Hard Kombucha Watermelon Mint

$8.00

Bivouac Alright Cider

$8.00

Modelo Tall Can

$10.00

Novo Hard Kombucha Sexy Pina Colada

$8.00

High Noon

$8.00

Alesmith .394

$7.00

Alpine Nelson IPA

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

Red

Nero D'Avola

$9.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$13.00

M Cabrenet Savignon

$15.00

Eruption Red Blend

$14.00

Badiola Supertuscan

$14.00

White

Hahn Chardonnay

$14.00

The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Vudas Cava

$10.00

Rose

Mateus Rose

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red

Eruption Red Blend - BTL

$39.00

M Cabrenet Savignon - BTL

$44.00

Elouan Pinot Noir - BTL

$32.00

Nero D'Avola - BTL

$26.00

Badiola Supertuscan - BTL

$36.00

White

Vudas Cava - BTL

$29.00

The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$30.00

Hahn Chardonnay - BTL

$35.00

Gambino Champagne

$16.00

Rose

Mateus Rose - BTL

$30.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarian

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$4.00

Manzana

$4.00

Mineragua

$4.00

Shirts

Metal

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

Rosemarie

Rosemarie Navy Blue

$30.00+